Lagos state government has reacted to the rumoured Oro festival that will be held from August 1 to 15

Amid rising tension over the planned nationwide protest, the Lagos state government distanced itself from the development and noted that the Oro festival is like other legitimate religious activities

Gboyega Akosile, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state government has no business with the festival

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has stated his position on the rumoured upcoming Oro festival, which is scheduled for August 1 to 15 and coincides with the nationwide protest.

Legit.ng reported that youths have decided to embark on a nationwide protest over the hardship occasioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's economic policies.

Amid the protest move, a social media post surfaced on Wednesday, July 24, insinuating that the protest could be halted in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial nerve centre.

"It’s like other religious activities" - Lagos govt

In reaction, the Lagos state government likened the Oro festival to other religious activities held across the country.

Gboyega Akosile, the special adviser on media and publicity, clarified Governor Sanwo-Olu's stance on the development.

As reported by PremiumTimes, he said insinuations of the state government’s involvement in the planned festival were unfounded, saying, no one questions the government when other religions hold their activities.

In an interview with The Punch, Akosile noted that traditional worshippers should be treated with the same respect because they have the right to worship according to the constitution and can go about their lawful exercises.

“Oro festival is like Muslim and Christian activities and has no business with Lagos State government interference. We don’t have a hand in how any religious group goes about their lawful activities.

“The protesters have their rights just like the traditional worshippers who want to perform their activities too. What is our business in that?” he said.

Tinubu reveals stance on hunger protest

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu disclosed that his administration was not in support of the planned hunger protest because it would lead to the destruction of lives and properties.

According to Tinubu, no government would sit back and allow a protest that would destabilize the country, adding that his protest against the military dictator was peaceful.

Tinubu's comment followed a report from the DSS and Defence Headquarters that there are plans to replicate Kenya's kind of protest in Nigeria.

