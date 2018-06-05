Nigerian Defence Academy admission, requirements, application portal 2024/2025

Admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is very competitive. The NDA admits both males and females into the Regular Combatant Course each year. There are certain requirements for you to be eligible for entry. Here is all you need to know about the Nigerian Defence Academy admission requirements.

Nigerian Defence Academy is a military institution where young, agile men and women are trained into well-educated, virile, courageous, and erudite subalterns. It runs a five-year Regular Combatant Course programme. At the end of the programme, you will earn a Bachelor's degree and a presidential commission to second lieutenant rank.

Nigerian Defence Academy

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) was founded on the 5th of February, 1964, to train officers for the armed forces of Nigeria. The academy provides each officer cadet with the skills, knowledge, and values needed to meet a military officer's requirements in Nigeria.

What are the requirements for NDA admission?

For you to be able to gain admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Combatant Course programme, you must meet the following NDA requirements:

You must physically and medically fit with proof and have good moral character.

You must be single without legal obligations to support another individual during your training.

You must have a certificate of state of origin from your local government office or a certificate of state indigene from your state governor's office.

The age for admission into the academy is between 17 and 21 years old at the time of admission.

You must have completed your Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC or NECO) or a GCE O' Level with at least five credit passes in not more than two sittings. With a minimum of credit pass in Mathematics and English Language.

Must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations (UTME) and attained an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by the JAMB annual policy meeting).

You must have a height of 1.68 meters and above if you are a male applicant or 1.58 meters if you are a female.

Important notification for applicants is that:

Your application will not be accepted or processed if you submit your form without your O'Level result.

Applicants with awaiting results cannot apply.

Only results that are a maximum of five years old from the date the examination was taken will be accepted.

Admission into the Academy is for both male and female Nigerians only.

How do you register for NDA online?

Once you meet the requirements, you can open the NDA application portal and apply. Here is a simple guide to the seamless application process for admission at NDA.

Go to the official application portal. Create an account by providing your name, email address, and phone number and creating your unique password. Follow the instructions sent to your email to activate the account. Once activated, log in using your email and the password you created. Navigate to the application portal, choose "Purchase Access Code", and pay N3,500.00 via REMITA Retrieval Reference (RRR). Ensure payments align with RRR codes generated from the application portal. Alternatively, copy the RRR and make the payment through a bank. Continue with the application process by entering the required details. Confirm that all the information is accurate and submit your application. After submission, download your acknowledgement form. If your application is shortlisted, choose an examination venue as required during the application process.

Note: Only payment against RRR Codes generated via the application portal would be accepted.

Screening test date and requirements

Phase one of the post-UTME screening, known as the screening test, is set to take place on Saturday, the 25th of May, 2024. All eligible candidates must come prepared with the following:

Acknowledgement form.

Screening test admission card.

JAMB result slip.

Two postcard-size photographs (3.5 x 5 inches). The pictures should capture only the chest upwards and must include the candidate's name, exam number, state, exam centre, course of study, and signature at the back.

Note: Only successful candidates in the NDA screening test will receive invitations for the armed forces selection board, marking phase 2 of the screening test. Following this, the list of admitted candidates will be made public.

What are the course requirements for NDA?

The Nigerian Defence Academy has five faculties. These faculties offer different courses for both postgraduate and undergraduates. The general requirement for all the courses is a five-credit pass in not more than two sittings, including English Language and Mathematics. The available facilities include:

Faculty of Engineering

Faculty of Art and Social Sciences

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Management Science

Faculty of Military Science

Is NDA form 2024 out?

The application form for admission into the 76 Regular Course of the NDA is now accessible online. It became available on the 30th of October, 2023, and will remain open until the 30th of April, 2024.

Prospective candidates seeking admission to NDA must submit applications to the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and designate NDA as their first-choice institution. These applicants are required to participate in the JAMB Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

What is the process of NDA?

The NDA process begins with meeting all the requirements needed at the academy. You then make an online application and do a screening test to join the academy.

Can you get admission to NDA without JAMB?

The Nigerian Defence Academy requires you to write the JAMB UTME exam and score the national cut-off mark.

Can 21-year-olds apply for NDA?

The age limit for applying to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is typically between 17 and 21 years at the time of application.

How many years is NDA training in Nigeria?

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) training duration is typically five years (four years academic and one year military).

Upon completing the training, graduates will be conferred with an honours degree in a core discipline (BSc, BEng, BA). Additionally, they will receive a Presidential Commission into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

How can you pass the NDA screening?

The NDA screening involves written examinations that test your knowledge in mathematics, English, and general knowledge. Review your high school-level mathematics and English, and stay updated on current affairs for the general knowledge section.

How many uniforms does the NDA have?

The NDA school uniforms vary but are typically a combination of military-style clothing.

How much is an NDA uniform in Nigeria?

The NDA uniform is free. The Federal Government of Nigeria caters for the administrative and logistics expenses for training all regular course cadets at NDA.

Are NDA cadets allowed to use laptops?

The academy provides an e-learning platform that allows cadets to access necessary information. Possessing a laptop is not a requirement for meeting their admission criteria.

How much is the NDA tuition or school fees?

NDA school fees charges are free. The Federal Government of Nigeria caters for everything in the academy.

How much is the NDA student's salary?

NDA students earn a salary once they have completed their course. Once done, they can work in the Nigerian army, airforce or navy or work anywhere worldwide.

If you meet the requirements above, you are eligible for entry into the Nigerian Defence Academy 76 Regular Course. You can visit their official website or their head office in Kaduna, Kaduna State for more information.

