Preston Oliver’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Preston Oliver is an American TV actor. His interest in acting started at the age of 12. He finally came into the limelight after taking a leading role in Secrets of Sulphur Springs as Griffin, a Disney TV series that runs up to date.

Preston poses in black outfits. Photo: @preston_oliver

Source: Instagram

Oliver is still under his parents' care. He has taken roles in different plays and TV shows. Below is everything you need to know and understand about the young actor's life.

Profile summary

Full name: Preston Oliver

Preston Oliver Date of birth: February 2, 2006

February 2, 2006 Age: 15 years (as of 2021)

15 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Height in inches: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Occupation: Actor

Actor Instagram: @preston_oliver

@preston_oliver Twitter: @Preston_Oliver

Preston Oliver's bio

The young actor was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. He lives there with his family and attends Mill Valley High School, a public school district located in Shawnee, Kansas. He holds an American nationality and he is of caucasian ethnicity.

Preston Oliver's brother is called Jordan. Despite being a famous kid, almost everything about his family has been kept away from the public eye.

How old is Preston Oliver?

As of 2021, Preston Oliver's age is 15. He celebrates his birthday on February 12 every year.

Acting career

His passion for acting began at a young age. In the fifth grade, he secretly auditioned for Peter Pan, an Elementary School production, where he was cast as a pirate. Following that, he took part in several school plays.

Preston as Griffin in the series Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Photo: Brian Roedel

Source: Getty Images

He then joined Coast to Coast Talent Group, where he perfected his acting skills by taking acting classes.

Preston Oliver's movies and TV shows

He made his acting debut in 2019 when he landed the role of Riley Boyd on NBC's Chicago Fire. He had just turned 12 years old at the time. After three months, he was cast as Andrea, Kevin's son, in the film This Is Us.

In the same year, he was given the opportunity to star in the TV commercial Booking a Dish. In 2020, he also appeared in an episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

His acting career blossomed when he earned the lead part in Disney's Secret of Sulphur Springs TV show. He has appeared as Griffin Campbell in 11 episodes so far.

How tall is Preston Oliver?

Preston Oliver's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and he weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kgs).

Does Preston Oliver have an Instagram?

The actor posing for a photo next to a Disney cake. Photo: @preston_oliver

Source: Instagram

Yes, the American actor holds a verified Instagram account with more than 4,000 followers. He also has a verified Twitter account with 843 followers. However, his Facebook account is not as active as the rest of his social media accounts.

Where is Preston Oliver now?

Where does Preston Oliver live? He reportedly lives with his parents in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Preston Oliver from This Is Us reportedly lives with his parents in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Much about his personal life is yet to be revealed because it has been kept private. He has a pet dog known as Teddy.

Preston Oliver is an upcoming actor who is still building his career in the entertainment industry. He has four acting credits to his name at the moment.

