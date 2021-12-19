Preston Oliver’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Preston Oliver is an American TV actor. His interest in acting started at the age of 12. He finally came into the limelight after taking a leading role in Secrets of Sulphur Springs as Griffin, a Disney TV series that runs up to date.
Oliver is still under his parents' care. He has taken roles in different plays and TV shows. Below is everything you need to know and understand about the young actor's life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Preston Oliver
- Date of birth: February 2, 2006
- Age: 15 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Current residence: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Religion: Christianity
- Gender: Male
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Height in inches: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Weight in pounds: 99
- Weight in kilograms: 45
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 1
- Occupation: Actor
- Instagram: @preston_oliver
- Twitter: @Preston_Oliver
Preston Oliver's bio
The young actor was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. He lives there with his family and attends Mill Valley High School, a public school district located in Shawnee, Kansas. He holds an American nationality and he is of caucasian ethnicity.
Preston Oliver's brother is called Jordan. Despite being a famous kid, almost everything about his family has been kept away from the public eye.
How old is Preston Oliver?
As of 2021, Preston Oliver's age is 15. He celebrates his birthday on February 12 every year.
Acting career
His passion for acting began at a young age. In the fifth grade, he secretly auditioned for Peter Pan, an Elementary School production, where he was cast as a pirate. Following that, he took part in several school plays.
He then joined Coast to Coast Talent Group, where he perfected his acting skills by taking acting classes.
Preston Oliver's movies and TV shows
He made his acting debut in 2019 when he landed the role of Riley Boyd on NBC's Chicago Fire. He had just turned 12 years old at the time. After three months, he was cast as Andrea, Kevin's son, in the film This Is Us.
In the same year, he was given the opportunity to star in the TV commercial Booking a Dish. In 2020, he also appeared in an episode of Roswell, New Mexico.
His acting career blossomed when he earned the lead part in Disney's Secret of Sulphur Springs TV show. He has appeared as Griffin Campbell in 11 episodes so far.
How tall is Preston Oliver?
Preston Oliver's height is 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm), and he weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kgs).
Does Preston Oliver have an Instagram?
Yes, the American actor holds a verified Instagram account with more than 4,000 followers. He also has a verified Twitter account with 843 followers. However, his Facebook account is not as active as the rest of his social media accounts.
Where is Preston Oliver now?
Where does Preston Oliver live? He reportedly lives with his parents in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
Preston Oliver from This Is Us reportedly lives with his parents in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Much about his personal life is yet to be revealed because it has been kept private. He has a pet dog known as Teddy.
Preston Oliver is an upcoming actor who is still building his career in the entertainment industry. He has four acting credits to his name at the moment.
