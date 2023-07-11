Who is Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire? Age, height, net worth

Kevin Kreider is a model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker and entrepreneur from Seoul, South Korea. Kreider entered the limelight after appearing in Netflix's Bling Empire. The actor has also been featured in popular TV shows such as Phantom Faye and The Scuttlebutt Assassins.

Kevin Kreider attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "Joy Ride" at Westwood Regency Village Theater on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Kreider made his acting debut in 2013 after portraying Don in The Escape. He works as a model for the New York-based modelling and talent agency Wilhelmina. The fitness coach has also been passionate about skateboarding from a young age.

Profile summary

Full name Kevin Taejin Kreider Gender Male Date of birth 21 August 1983 Age 40 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States. Nationality Korean-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 178 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Theresa Adams Father Mark Kreider Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Devon Diep School William Penn Charter School University Temple University Profession Model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker, entrepreneur Net worth $10,000 Instagram @kevin.kreider TikTok @kevin.kreider

Kevin Kreider`s bio

The renowned actor was born in Seoul, South Korea, Asia. How old is Kevin from Bling Empire? He is 40 years as of July 2023; the actor was born on 21 August 1983, making him a Leo.

He was raised by his American adoptive parents, Theresa Adams and Mark Kreider, from the age of three years. He was brought up alongside his sibling, Luke Kreider, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

His father is the founder and president of an automotive company, Manheim Imports, based in Pennsylvania, USA. The model is a Korean-American national of Asian ethnicity.

Educational background

The American actor attended William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, USA. He enrolled in Temple University in 2002 to pursue a Bachelor of Science and graduated in 2006. Afterwards, he joined Maggie Flanigan Studio in New York City, where he trained for Meisner's acting techniques.

Career

Kevin Kreider is a model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. He began his career as a model in 2008 after relocating back to Asia. There, he worked with organisations such as Gillette and Toshiba in 2011.

As a fitness professional, Kevin offers online training and coaching programs. The Korean fitness coach has also worked with notable brands such as Peloton. He has also been featured in publications like Men`s Health and Men`s Fitness Magazine as one of the most famous Asian-American fitness trainers.

Kevin Kreider attends Netflix's A Tourist's Guide to Love special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on April 13, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

According to the entrepreneur`s LinkedIn profile, he has been the CEO of Taejin Entertainment LLC since March 2020. He is also the founder of Sans by Taenjin Beverage company, which fights mental illness and addiction.

Kevin Kreider’s movies and TV shows

The Korean-American actor garnered fame after featuring in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire in 2021. According to his IMDb profile, he has also appeared in:

Movie/TV shows Role Year The Escape Don 2013 Row Don 2014 The Scuttlebutt Assassins Kyle 2015 Phantom Faye Ken the specialist 2015 Bruce Mike 2017 Kat Loves LA Fred 2018 Dating After College Cooper 2019 The Ugly Model Self 2019 The Netflix Afterparty Self 2021 Bling Empire Self 2021 Devon Diep Husband 2022 Finding Tomorrow Aaron 2017

Kevin from Bling Empire is also working on the following movies and TV shows as an actor, producer, and director.

Bare Knuckle as Neo

as Neo Mia as Lover

as Lover Asian persuasion as Caspian Jang

as Caspian Jang The Doctrine of Discontent as Ty

as Ty The Audacious Adventures of Audra Lee

Kevin & His Skateboard.

How much is Kevin from Bling Empire worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Kreider's net worth is $10,000. His primary source of income is his production company, Taejin Entertainment LLC, and his acting and modelling career.

Who is Kevin Kreider dating?

Kevin Kreider’s girlfriend in Devon Diep. She is a model and singer from Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The couple started dating in 2015. Are Kevin and Devon still together? The couple is together but has been having an on-and-off relationship.

Actors Kevin Kreider (L) and Devon Diep (R) attend the community screening for Donnie Yen's "SAKRA" at Cinemark 18 and XD on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

After dating for a year, they decided to call it quits in 2016. However, on season three of Bling Empire, Kevin and Devon were re-united by the co-cast member, Christine Chiu. The couple is currently living together in Los Angeles, California, USA.

How tall is Kevin Kreider?

The prominent Korean actor stands 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 178 pounds (81 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Kevin Kreider? He is a Korean-American model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. Who are Kevin Kreider's adoptive parents? His adoptive parents are Theresa Adams and Mark Kreider. What is Kevin Kreider’s age? He is 40 years as of 2023 as of July 2023. Who is Kevin Kreider’s wife? Kevin is not married but is in a relationship with Devon Diep, a famous actress and singer. How much is Kevin from Bling Empire worth? His net worth is $10,000. How tall is Kevin Kreider? The Korean actor is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Kevin Kreider is a successful model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker and entrepreneur. His fame skyrocketed when he appeared in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire.

