35 memorable purple cartoon characters from your favourite animations

Purple cartoon characters have won the hearts of many fans because of their good-looking nature and unique personalities. These cartoon characters add a splash of colour and personality to the blue screen, leaving a lasting impression on viewers of all ages. Find out some memorable purple characters who captivate audiences with their colourful personalities.

The Cheshire cat (L), Randall Boggs (C), Grimace (R). Photo: @Chesire-Cat, @Randall-Boggs on Facebook, @patit0s0 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Purple characters in movies and cartoons add an extra layer of charm to the stories they inhabit. Since purple is associated with royalty, most purple characters have noble personalities.

Memorable purple cartoon characters

Most of these purple cartoon characters' names may be familiar to you as beloved icons of childhood nostalgia, guardians of laughter, and timeless companions in the entertainment industry. Below are purple characters from movies and cartoons.

1. Grimace

Grimace from the My Hero Academia series. Photo: @patit0s0 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grimace is one of the purple cartoon characters with a big head. The character is also McDonald's most recognisable, with a bright smile and open arms. The character was first introduced in the early days of the McDonald's commercials as one of the villains.

2. Fifi La Fume

Fifi La Fume from the Tiny Toon Adventures television series. Photo: @FifiLaFumeClub on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fifi La Fume is one of the female purple cartoon characters from Tiny Toon Adventures. She is known for her French accent, glamorous demeanour, and strong romantic inclinations.

3. Tinky Winky

Tinky Winky from the children's television series Teletubbies. Photo: @TubbyFan1234, @PinkNews on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tinky Winky is one of the main characters in Teletubbies. He is purple, has a triangular antenna on his head, and has brown eyes. The character is kind and gentle and loves walking, marching, dancing, and falling over.

4. Celia Mae

Celia Mae from the Pixar movie Monsters, Inc. Photo: @kobcritic_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celia Mae is a character from the Pixar movie Monsters, Inc. She is a friendly and compassionate monster known for her snake-like hair tendrils and a bright, cheerful personality.

5. Barney the Dinosaur

Barney the Dinosaur from the television series Barney & Friends. Photo: @BarneyOnPBS on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Barney the Dinosaur is the main character of the television series Barney & Friends. He is known for his cheerful and optimistic personality. The character uses songs and dance routines to convey educational messages in a friendly way.

6. Spike the Dragon

Spike the Dragon from My Little Pony. Photo: @Spike-the-Dragon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spike the Dragon is an animated television character from My Little Pony. He is depicted as the Dragon Lord, the largest, oldest, and strongest Dragon. The character is known for being Twilight Sparkle's loyal and dependable assistant.

7. Amethyst

Amethyst from Steven Universe. Photo: @brandtsterart, @lahteyvya on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amethyst is a purple character from Steven Universe. She is one of the Crystal Gems, a magical group that protects Earth from various threats. The character is known for her carefree and rebellious personality, often providing comic relief with her laid-back attitude and sense of humour.

8. Beerus

Beerus from the Dragon Ball Super anime series. Photo: @GiveMePudding, @TheBelar on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beerus is a character from Dragon Ball Super. He is depicted as the God of Destruction in Universe 7. The character has also appeared in Dragon Ball: Resurrection, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Heroes, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse.

9. Mad Madam Mim

Mad Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone animated film. Photo: @Madam-Mim on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mad Madam Mim from The Sword in the Stone is portrayed as an old witch who believes she is the greatest wizard. The character enjoys playing mind games and causing trouble, giving her a chaotic and unpredictable personality.

10. Bing Bong

Bing Bong is a character from Inside Out. He is Riley's imaginary friend, resembling a pink, elephant-like creature with a purple body. Bing Bong is whimsical and caring, embodying the essence of childhood imagination and friendship.

11. Spyro

Spyro from the Dragon game series. Photo: @ElisaTamagnoliArt, @HelloLuigi on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spyro is from Spyro the Dragon game series. He is a young purple dragon known for his bravery and determination in protecting his home, the Dragon Realms, from various villains and threats.

12. Princess Bubblegum

Princess Bubblegum from the Cartoon Network animated series Adventure Time. Photo: @motleyloyal5 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Princess Bonnibel Bubblegum (Bonnie or PB) is the ruler of the Candy Kingdom and possesses great intelligence and scientific prowess.

13. Frieza

Frieza from the anime and manga series Dragon Ball. Photo: @FlamingMoonArts, @FriezaMcFreeze on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Frieza is a male purple cartoon character from Dragon Ball. He is an alien from an unknown planet known for his power and ruthlessness. The character has a purple and white colour scheme in his final form.

14. Dizzy Devil

Dizzy Devil from the Tiny Toon Adventures TV series. Photo: @dizzydeviltta on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dizzy Devil from Tiny Toon Adventures is a purple Tasmanian devil known for his insatiable appetite and destructive tendencies. Dizzy Devil is known for his voracious appetite and whirlwind-like spinning abilities.

15. Twilight Sparkle

Twilight Sparkle from My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic. She is a purple unicorn pony and the central protagonist of the series. The character is known for her studious nature and magical abilities.

16. Waluigi

Waluigi from the video game series Mario. Photo: @Waluigi on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Waluigi from the video game series Mario is Luigi's rival and often appears as an antagonist in various Mario spin-off games. The character is known for being mischievous, tall, lean, and having a large pink nose and crooked moustache.

17. Filfil

Filfil from Sesame Street. Photo: @Filfil.Muppet on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Filfil is another memorable male purple cartoon character who first appeared on Sesame Street in 1997. The funny cartoon character is known for his mischievous and playful nature, often getting him into trouble with his fellow Smurfs.

18. Randall Boggs

Randall Boggs from the animated film Monsters, Inc. Photo: @Randall-Boggs on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Randall Boggs is a chameleon-like character from Monsters, Inc. by Pixar. His purple and blue colouration showcases his ability to blend into his surroundings and easily deceive others.

19. Starfire

Starfire from the DC Comics universe, the Teen Titans. Photo: @StarfireOfTamaran on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Starfire is a purple cartoon character from the DC Comics universe, primarily associated with the Teen Titans. She is an extraterrestrial princess from the planet Tamaran. She is a skilled warrior and a respected leader within the Teen Titans.

20. Lumpy Space Princess

Lumpy Space Princess from Adventure Time has sharp teeth and no legs or feet. This purple cartoon character from Cartoon Network is the queen of Lumpy Space and is one of the show's three most recurring princesses.

21. Share Bear

Share Bear from The 1985 film The Care Bears Movie. Photo: @CareBears on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Share Bear is known for her compassionate nature and willingness to help others. She first appeared in the 1985 film The Care Bears Movie. The character has a heart-shaped belly badge with two lollipops that showcase her sharing and caring nature.

22. Ursula

Ursula is among the famous female purple characters from Disney's The Little Mermaid. She is a half-human, half-octopus sea witch known for her sorcery, deception, and attempts to take over the Atlantic.

23. Dino

Dino from The Flintstones TV series. Photo: @BoomerangToons on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dino from The Flintstones is the pet dinosaur of the Flintstone family and is known for his playful antics and loyalty to his owners, Fred and Wilma Flintstone.

24. Amethyst

Amethyst from the Steven Universe animated TV series. Photo: @plussizeotd, @Shelly_Kitten_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amethyst is a character from Steven Universe, created by Rebecca Sugar. She is a member of the three Crystal Gems, along with Pearl and Garnet. The character possesses gemstone abilities tied to her purple gem.

25. Ditto

Ditto from the animated television series Pokemon. Photo: @NintendoEurope on X (Twitter), @dittoband5 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ditto from Pokemon is a purple blob-like creature known for its ability to transform into other Pokemon. Ditto's transformation abilities make it a versatile and valuable asset in battles and competitions.

26. Count Von Count

Count Von Count from Sesame Street is a mysterious but friendly vampire who will count on anything and everything, regardless of size or annoyance. His purple cape and distinctive laugh have made him a beloved character among generations of viewers.

27. Yzma

Yzma from The Emporor's New Groove. Photo: @roytheart, @MiccostumesCosplayShop on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yzma is among the memorable female purple characters from The Emperor's New Groove. She is an evil sorceress with a purple complexion. Yzma's comedic antics and rivalry with the protagonist, Emperor Kuzco, make her a memorable villain in the Disney canon.

28. Mr. Face Backpack

Mr. Face Backpack from the animated television series Dora the Explorer. Photo: @NATERERUN on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mr. Face Backpack is a character from the television series Dora the Explorer. He is a purple backpack with a face on it that accompanies Dora on her adventures.

29. Fear

Fear from Inside Out animated film. Photo: @DailyPurpule on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fear from Inside Out is one of the emotions inside the mind of the protagonist, Riley, and is depicted as a purple, nervous-looking creature. The character constantly looks for potential disasters and evaluates Riley's everyday activities' dangers, pitfalls, and risks.

30. Peter Potamus

Peter Potamus from The Peter Potamus Show. Photo: @RoundToons, @HannaBarberaCap on X (Twitter)

Source: UGC

Peter Potamus from The Peter Potamus Show is an anthropomorphic hippopotamus known for his adventurous spirit and gentle demeanour. The character often encounters comical situations as he travels the world with his sidekick, So-So the Monkey.

31. Sour Grapes

Sour Grapes from the animated television series Strawberry Shortcake. Photo: @Bugmaster06 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sour Grapes from Strawberry Shortcake is depicted as a purple-skinned woman with a sour attitude and a love for causing trouble. Sour Grapes first appeared in the 1980s series as the Purple Pieman's old partner-in-crime.

32. Captain Ginyu

Captain Ginyu from the anime and manga series Dragon Ball. Photo: @CaptainGinyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Captain Ginyu is the leader of the Ginyu Force, an elite squad of mercenaries employed by Frieza. Captain Ginyu is a purple humanoid alien with two black horns and prominent veins on his head.

33. Daphne Blake

Daphne Blake is a character from the animated television series Scooby-Doo. She is a member of the Mystery Inc. gang and is known for her adventurous spirit. She is known for her beauty, red hair, purple heels, fashion sense, and tendency to get into danger.

34. Tico

Tico from Dora the Explorer TV series. Photo: @districtlazo, @notjustcart00ns on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tico from Dora the Explorer is a purple squirrel and one of Dora's friends who assists her on her adventures. Tico is known for his purple fur, a round body, and small triangular stumps for arms and legs.

35. Cheshire Cat

Cheshire Cat from Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Photo: @Chesire-Cat on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Cheshire Cat from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) is known for his broad grin, ability to disappear and reappear, and flawed logic. The Cheshire Cat's iconic purple and pink stripes make him a memorable presence in Wonderland.

Which cartoon character is purple?

Some prominent purple cartoon characters include Grimace, Spike, Violet Purr, Filfil, Barney the Dinosaur, Dizzy Devil and Twilight Sparkle.

Who is the purple character in Pixar?

Some purple characters in Pixar include Fear, Guinevere, Evil Con Carne and Bing Bong.

What is the name of the purple monster cartoon?

Some famous purple monster cartoons include Percy Boleslaw from Monsters University, Boskov from Evil Con Carne, and Krumm from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters.

These purple cartoon characters captivate audiences with their vibrant hair and unique personalities. They add a layer of complexity and richness to narratives and foster acceptance and appreciation for the myriad forms of identity within the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng recently published a post about the best-underrated anime movies and TV shows. Finding an anime that suits your age, season, and emotions is a breeze because anime movies are becoming increasingly popular yearly.

These anime movies did not get the attention they deserved because of various factors such as time and cultural barriers, niche appeal, overshadowed by blockbusters, initial reception and appeal, and limited marketing.

Source: Legit.ng