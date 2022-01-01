Brooke Monk’s biography: age, height, real name, birthday, siblings

Brooke Monk is social media celebrity and entrepreneur from the USA. She is famous on TikTok for posting lots of entertaining videos relatable to her audience. The star also has a massive following on Instagram.

The social media personality smiles while taking a solo picture. Photo: @brookemonk

Source: Instagram

What has Brooke Monk been up to? Check out her bio for more information.

Profile summary

Full name : Brooke Monk

: Brooke Monk Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 31 January 2003

: 31 January 2003 Age : 18 years old (as of early January 2022)

: 18 years old (as of early January 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Jacksonville, Florida, USA

: Jacksonville, Florida, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’4”

: 5’4” Height in centimetres : 162

: 162 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 24-24-35

: 24-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 61-61-89

: 61-61-89 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Amy Monk

: Amy Monk Siblings : 5

: 5 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Sam Dezz

: Sam Dezz Profession : Social media celebrity, entrepreneur

: Social media celebrity, entrepreneur Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram : @brookemonk

: @brookemonk TikTok: @brookemonk_

Brooke Monk’s biography

She was born on 31 January 2003 in Jacksonville, Florida, USA. Her mother is called Amy Monk, while her father’s details are unknown.

Who are Brooke Monk’s siblings? She was raised alongside five siblings namely Bryanna, Blaize, Breanne, Brett, and Audra.

The star strikes a pose for a photo while on a mountain hike. Photo: @brookemonk

Source: Instagram

Brooke Monk’s sister, Audra Monk, is a famous dancer and social media personality.

What is Brooke Monk’s age?

The TikTok sensation is 18 years old as of early January 2022. Brooke Monk’s birthday is marked on 31 January every year.

What is Brooke Monk’s nationality?

She is an American of mixed ethnicity. Where does Brooke Monk live? The social media personality currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Brooke Monk’s profession?

Brooke is a TikTok sensation, Instagram celebrity, YouTuber and entrepreneur. She rose to fame by posting numerous hilarious videos, lip-syncing and dancing videos on TikTok, which her audience find interesting and relatable.

The celebrity also has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 30 July 2019, and currently, it has 1.01 million subscribers. She posts several videos on YouTube, most of which are similar to the content she shares on her TikTok account.

Furthermore, she is a businesswoman. She owns an online apparel shop where she sells a wide variety of clothes branded "I’m not funny".

Is Brooke Monk dating anyone?

Yes, she is dating Sam Dezz. Brooke Monk’s boyfriend hails from California, and he is also a social media personality with a significant following on Instagram.

The couple has been together since October 2020. Sam appears in most of Brooke’s social media pictures and videos.

The YouTuber enjoys a nice moment with her boyfriend. Photo: @brookemonk

Source: Instagram

What is Brooke Monk’s height?

Sam Dezz’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet and 4 inches (162 cm) tall and has an estimated weight of 123 pounds (56 kg). Her chest, waist, and hips also measure 24-24-35 inches (61-61-89 cm).

How much is Brooke Monk’s net worth?

According to the Networth & Salary website, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. Monk makes her wealth from brand endorsement deals on social and selling her merchandise.

How many followers does Brooke Monk have?

She has 2 million followers on IG and over 18 million followers on TikTok. The star regularly posts photos about her lifestyle on the account and several entertaining videos on TikTok.

Brooke Monk is thriving as a social media celebrity and entrepreneur. The young star has a promising career in the entertainment and business worlds.

