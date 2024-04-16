40+ big nose cartoon characters you definitely won't forget
Cartoons are adorable characters who are synonymous with many people's childhoods. They are visually distinct, and their unique features make them memorable. While some characters are known for their distinctive hair, eyes, or shoes, others have one feature that stands out, the nose. These big nose cartoon characters have unique personalities and have left a lasting impression on audiences.
- What Disney character has a long nose?
- What cartoons have funny noses?
- Which cartoon character has a big nose?
Cartoon characters with big noses are portrayed as comical and endearing. While some mistake their extended noses for physical deformity, viewers identify them through this unique physical attribute. However, the fascinating world of these big nose characters makes them enduring and unforgettable.
Famous big nose cartoon characters
Many characters in cartoons and animation have oversized noses. From Disney's Pinocchio to SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants, this recurrent theme has made big-nose characters icons on their right. Below are the names of big nose cartoon characters you will likely remember.
1. Ferb Fletcher
- Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Tall and rectangle-shaped head and green thick and scruffy hair
Ferb Fletcher has a triangular head and a prominent, elongated nose. As the reserved stepbrother of the inventive Phineas Flynn, they embark on grand projects during summer vacations, much to the delight of their older sister, Candace.
2. Pinocchio
- Film/Show: Pinocchio
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Short boy with black hair
Pinocchio is a renowned big nose cartoon character from Disney. His defining characteristic is that his nose grows every time he lies. This magical trait adds humour and teaches a moral lesson about honesty.
3. SpongeBob SquarePants
- Film/Show: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Yellow cheese-like shaped
SpongeBob SquarePants is a buoyant sea sponge with a distinctive large, pointed nose. Besides his square pants and infectious laugh, his nose sets him apart visually, and he's adored by fans globally.
4. Dudley Puppy
- Film/Show: T.U.F.F. Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Appearance of a beagle
Puppy is an energetic mixed-breed dog who dreams of being a great secret agent. Despite his lack of intelligence and cunning, Dudley has a big heart and a strong sense of justice.
5. Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz
- Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Extremely pointy crooked nose and pointed chin
Recognized for his sizable nose, this evil scientist from Phineas and Ferb devises schemes to conquer the city. None of his plans succeeds despite his cunning nature as Perry the Platypus intervenes. He also displays humour and affection towards his daughter.
6. Billy
- Film/Show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Gender: Man
- Appearance: Bald head with big ears
Billy stands out when looking at male big nose cartoon characters. He stars as the main character alongside Grim Reaper and Mandy. His most recognisable feature is his large, slightly bulbous, pink nose.
7. Mr. Bean
- Film/Show: Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Thin, short man with black hair
Mr Bean is the series' protagonist by the same name, and he relies on his unique humour to navigate daily life. Through his oblivious nature, he inadvertently creates chaos for himself and those around him.
8. Mr. Burns
- Film/Show: The Simpsons
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Half bald with a red tongue
Mr. Burns is a wealthy business guru and Springfield Nuclear Power Plant owner. He is an old cartoon character with a big nose who is depicted as greedy, manipulative, and cruel. He also spots a bald head, but his elongated nose is comedic relief.
9. Yoshi
- Film/Show: Super Mario World
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Cute green dinosaur
Yoshi is a dinosaur monster-like character who eats objects and other enemies using his long tongue. He is kind and generous but can be childish at times.
10. Gru
- Film/Show: Despicable Me
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: A tall, bald man with blue eyes,
Gru, once a supervillain, transitions into a paternal role for three girls: Margo, Edith, and Agnes. He stands tall with a slender frame and bald head, but the elongated nose is his most distinctive feature.
11. Gargamel
- Film/Show: The Smurfs
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Short and half bald
Gargamel from The Smurfs is one of the most memorable big nose characters. Depicted with a large, elongated, hooked nose, he is an evil wizard fixated on capturing, obliterating, and consuming the Smurfs.
12. Grunkle Stan
- Film/Show: Gravity Falls
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Brown eyes with cataracts, grey eyebrows, and grey hair
Grunkle Stan serves as the summer guardian for Dipper and Mabel Pines, his great-niece and nephew. Stan is portrayed as a loyal and caring family man with a large, pear-shaped, bumpy nose.
13. Asterix
- Film/Show: Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: White wings as horns and yellow hair
Asterix is a diminutive yet brave Gaulish warrior with a massive nose who is obsessed with adventure. His home village, northwest Armorica, is surrounded by the sea and Roman garrisons. He also plans to recover antiques with his strong and kind-hearted friend, Obelix.
14. Bruno Madrigal
- Film/Show: Encanto
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Thin and unkempt-looking 50-year-old man
Bruno from the Encanto film is Mirabel's despised uncle whose gift of foresight makes him an outcast among the Madrigals. Although his magical power sets him apart from the family, his profound affection for his kin keeps him close.
15. Big Nose Thug
- Film/Show: Tangled
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: big front teeth and huge body
Big Nose is portrayed as an affectionate big nose character who yearns for true love and his inner worth to be recognized. He is affectionately nicknamed "Loverboy" by Attila, which reflects his enduring charm and unique appeal.
16. Al Swindler
- Film/Show: Garfield and Friends
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Black hair and a large nose
Al Swindler is a deceitful car salesman who tries to manipulate the gullible Jon to sell his home for two cents before Garfield intervenes. His big nose sets him apart from other characters.
17. Hugh Neutron
- Film/Show: Jimmy Neutron
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Tall man with brown hair
Jimmy Neutron's dad, Hugh, is a well-meaning but naive man fixated on ducks, pies, and meddling with his son's gadgets. Despite his constant mishaps, he endeavours to guide Jimmy, even if his counsel is unconventional.
18. Dick Dastardly
- Film/Show: Wacky Races
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Tall with red gloves
Dick Dastardly is the villain and arrogant big nose cartoon character who is happy to involve in mischief. He is featured in various Hanna Barbera series and takes on roles such as a race driver with his car, "The Mean Machine." He is also known for his large nose and moustache and typically sports a blue overcoat and red gloves.
19. Wembley Fraggle
- Film/Show: Fraggle Rock
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Big movable eyes and yellowish skin
Wembley Fraggle is fond of wearing his trademark banana tree shirt. He has many insecurities and always agrees to most things so that the conversation doesn't get heated because he hates arguments.
20. Jafar
- Film/Show: Aladdin
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Tall, bony, middle-aged man
Jafar from Aladdin secretly schemes to seize the throne using a magic lamp. His sinister appearance features hooded eyes, a large hooked nose, and a twisted beard that exudes an aura of malice.
21. The Little Man
- Film/Show: The Pink Panther
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Wide eyes and pointy nose
The Little Man is one of the most memorable animation big nose cartoon characters who rebrands his name to Big Nose. He serves as the primary antagonist throughout the 16-year animated series The Pink Panther, and his defining features include a prominent nose and a scruffy moustache.
22. Squidward Tentacles
- Film/Show: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Seafoam green-coloured octopus
Squidward Tentacles, renowned for his fierce appearance and large nose, serves as a cashier at the Krusty Krab restaurant. Despite his name, he's an octopus with a bulbous head and rectangular pupils. His distinctive long nose is so iconic that it's even mentioned in the rapper Cupcakke's song "Squidward Nose."
23. Grumpy
- Film/Show: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Short
Only two among the seven dwarfs sport small noses, but Grumpy's nose is the largest. As his name reflects, Grumpy is irritable and easily angered, often depicted with a scowl and crossed arms.
24. Goofy
- Film/Show: Orphan's Benefit
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Red eyes and wide mouth
Goofy, a creation of Walt Disney, is a dog character and a close companion of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. He is often depicted as clumsy and inept and harbours occasional surprises with his unconventional wit. His distinctive features include two prominent teeth, a lengthy pink nose, and elongated ears.
25. Pluto
- Film/Show: The Moose Hunt
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Yellow-orange colour, medium-sized, short-haired dog with black ears
Pluto is a beloved cartoon dog created by Walt Disney. Pluto is not anthropomorphic, meaning he walks on four legs and does not wear clothes. He expresses himself through barks, whines, and body language.
26. Nigel Thornberry
- Film/Show: The Wild Thornberrys
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Red hair and moustache
Nigel Thornberry is a constant character in The Wild Thornberrys who has dedicated his life to wild animals. Fans may adore his hearty laugh, but his distinctive features include a bushy moustache and a large nose. He is one of the most iconic cartoon characters with big noses, typically clad in a khaki shirt and green shorts,
27. Captain K'nuckles
- Film/Show: The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Blue body and 5'3" tall
Captain K'nuckles is an old cartoon character with a big nose and a mentor to Flapjack. He lives in Stormalong Harbor and has an extreme liking for candy. Despite being lazy and self-centred, he cares for Flapjack and strives to do right despite poor choices.
28. Phineas Flynn
- Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Short, spiky, deep red hair and a triangle-shaped head
Phineas Flynn is the upbeat protagonist of Phineas and Ferb, known for his optimism and positivity. He is very proactive, but his large, pointed nose adds to his distinct appearance. Alongside his brother Ferb, he is determined to maximize his summer vacation.
29. Chief Bogo
- Film/Show: Zootopia
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Top-heavy buffalo with a blue-grey coat and large horns
Chief Bogo is one of the famous characters with a notable nose in Zootopia. He is a stern and no-nonsense buffalo who oversees the Zootopia Police Department. His big nose prominently features his face and adds to his authoritative demeanour.
30. Sideshow Bob
- Film/Show: The Simpsons
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Read hair and yellow body
Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons is a constant presence in the film. He sports a prominent nose, which makes him stand out and adds to his sinister appearance.
31. Sylvester The Cat
- Film/Show: Looney Tunes
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Red nose
Sylvester is an integral part of childhood memories for most avid fans of Looney Tunes. He is known for relentlessly chasing Tweety or Speedy Gonzales easily and is identified by his large red nose. Despite his determination, Sylvester always ends up on the losing side.
32. Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth
- Film/Show: Futurama
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Blad head
Professor Farnsworth is an intelligent cartoon character with a big nose and a keen passion for invention. He has had an unwavering dedication to science since his teenage years. Notably, some of his creations defy the laws of physics.
33. Flint Lockwood
- Film/Show: Cloudy With The Chance Of Meatballs
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Dark brown hair and blue eyes
Flint Lockwood is a hopeful young inventor who aims to bring joy to the world with his creations. His distinctive features include his blue eyes and large nose. He also invents a machine to transform water into food, but it disastrously malfunctions.
34. Popeye
- Film/Show: Popeye the Sailor Man
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Large arms
Popeye is an iconic cartoon figure, mainly celebrated for his distinctive voice and prominently large, bulbous nose. Popeye was introduced in the comic strip "Thimble Theatre" in 1929 and has transitioned to animated cartoons, securing his place in pop culture.
35. Stimpson J. Cat
- Film/Show: The Ren & Stimpy Show
- Gender: Not known
- Appearance: Small, obese red and a large blue nose
Stimpson J. Cat is an overweight Manx cat with a large blue nose. He often displays extreme stupidity but is occasionally depicted as capable enough to be a chef or scientist. His best friend, Ren, a skinny, emotionally unstable Chihuahua, joins him on their wild, surreal adventures.
36. Flash
- Film/Show: Zootopia
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Three-toed sloth and amber-brown eyes
Flash from Zootopia is the slow sloth who works at the Department of Mammal Vehicles (DMV). He has a distinctive big nose that distinguishes him from other characters, especially as a supporting character.
37. Lois Griffin
- Film/Show: Family Guy
- Gender: Female
- Appearance: Medium height and brown bob hair
Lois Griffin is an attractive 43-year-old woman from Family Guy. She is among the most memorable female big nose cartoon characters. Lois, Peter Griffin's spouse, flaunts long red hair and a slender frame. She is frequently depicted tending to household duties or family matters; her notable nose shape is attributed to her maternal ancestry, a revelation that surprises her.
38. Colette Tatou
- Film/Show: Ratatouille
- Gender: Female
- Appearance: Fair skin, rosy cheeks, blue eyes, and short brown hair
Colette Tatou is among the most popular female characters with big noses. As the sole female chef at Gusteau's in Paris, Collette Tatou is an inspiring character. Despite facing misogyny, she proudly labels herself the "toughest cook in the kitchen." Through hard work, she overcomes obstacles and ascends to success, embodying the film's central message.
39. Pearl
- Film/Show: The Future
- Gender: Female
- Appearance: Slender build, an ivory complexion, light cyan eyes and a pointed nose
Pearl, a Crystal Gem dedicated to safeguarding Earth, boasts a pointed and angular nose. As a perfectionist, she assumes combat leadership, wielding her sword-fighting expertise. Some theories suggest her elongated nose reflects a superiority complex, which helps her convey disdain when she disagrees with others.
40. Lilo
- Film/Show: Lilo and Stitch
- Gender: Female
- Appearance: Small, short and chubby
Lilo is the big nose cartoon character girl who forms a bond with the extraterrestrial Stitch. She guides him to understand Earth's ways. Sporting almond-shaped eyes and a prominent nose, she attempts to teach Stitch the hula using his nose to sway his hips.
41. Shrek
- Film/Show: Shrek
- Gender: Male
- Appearance: Green humanoid ogre
Shrek is a large, green ogre with a gruff exterior. Despite his scary looks, he has a soft spot for those he cares about. He often scares others away to maintain his solitude.
What Disney character has a long nose?
Who is the Disney guy with the big nose? The Big Nose guy from Tangled; his nose is as big as it gets. Other Disney characters with long noses include Pinocchio and Goofy.
What cartoons have funny noses?
Characters like Squidward Tentacles sport a lengthy, bulbous nose, and Gru from Despicable Me has a prominent, hook-shaped nose.
Which cartoon character has a big nose?
Some earlier characters who contributed to this lasting cartoon include Popeye from Popeye the Sailor Man.
Big nose cartoon characters continue to captivate audiences with their vibrant charm, unique traits, and personalities. Their massive snouts make them stand out, and it is an attribute that makes fans remember them.
