40+ big nose cartoon characters you definitely won't forget

Cartoons are adorable characters who are synonymous with many people's childhoods. They are visually distinct, and their unique features make them memorable. While some characters are known for their distinctive hair, eyes, or shoes, others have one feature that stands out, the nose. These big nose cartoon characters have unique personalities and have left a lasting impression on audiences.

Big nose cartoon characters: Stanley Pines (L), Bruno Madrigal (C) and Squidward Tentacles (R). Photo: @_stan_gravity_falls_, @Disney's Encanto on Facebook, @squidward_tentacles_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cartoon characters with big noses are portrayed as comical and endearing. While some mistake their extended noses for physical deformity, viewers identify them through this unique physical attribute. However, the fascinating world of these big nose characters makes them enduring and unforgettable.

Famous big nose cartoon characters

Many characters in cartoons and animation have oversized noses. From Disney's Pinocchio to SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants, this recurrent theme has made big-nose characters icons on their right. Below are the names of big nose cartoon characters you will likely remember.

1. Ferb Fletcher

Ferb is a very intelligent boy who rarely speaks. Photo: @Vampire Succubus Queen, @Ferb Fletcher on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Tall and rectangle-shaped head and green thick and scruffy hair

Ferb Fletcher has a triangular head and a prominent, elongated nose. As the reserved stepbrother of the inventive Phineas Flynn, they embark on grand projects during summer vacations, much to the delight of their older sister, Candace.

2. Pinocchio

Pinocchio is a marionette who gains wisdom. Photo: @Pinocchio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Pinocchio

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Short boy with black hair

Pinocchio is a renowned big nose cartoon character from Disney. His defining characteristic is that his nose grows every time he lies. This magical trait adds humour and teaches a moral lesson about honesty.

3. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants attends the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Mexico 2017 at Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Film/Show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Yellow cheese-like shaped

SpongeBob SquarePants is a buoyant sea sponge with a distinctive large, pointed nose. Besides his square pants and infectious laugh, his nose sets him apart visually, and he's adored by fans globally.

4. Dudley Puppy

Film/Show: T.U.F.F. Puppy

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Appearance of a beagle

Puppy is an energetic mixed-breed dog who dreams of being a great secret agent. Despite his lack of intelligence and cunning, Dudley has a big heart and a strong sense of justice.

5. Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz during the first Shark Tank, a clip of the pitch from Phineas and Ferb's. Photo: Disney General Entertainment Content

Source: Getty Images

Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Extremely pointy crooked nose and pointed chin

Recognized for his sizable nose, this evil scientist from Phineas and Ferb devises schemes to conquer the city. None of his plans succeeds despite his cunning nature as Perry the Platypus intervenes. He also displays humour and affection towards his daughter.

6. Billy

Film/Show: The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Gender: Man

Man Appearance: Bald head with big ears

Billy stands out when looking at male big nose cartoon characters. He stars as the main character alongside Grim Reaper and Mandy. His most recognisable feature is his large, slightly bulbous, pink nose.

7. Mr. Bean

Mr. Bean is known for his sense of humour. Photo: @Mr Bean: The Animated Series on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Mr. Bean: The Animated Series

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Thin, short man with black hair

Mr Bean is the series' protagonist by the same name, and he relies on his unique humour to navigate daily life. Through his oblivious nature, he inadvertently creates chaos for himself and those around him.

8. Mr. Burns

Mr. Burns is mostly evil, devious, greedy, and wealthy owner of the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: @Mr. Burns on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: The Simpsons

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Half bald with a red tongue

Mr. Burns is a wealthy business guru and Springfield Nuclear Power Plant owner. He is an old cartoon character with a big nose who is depicted as greedy, manipulative, and cruel. He also spots a bald head, but his elongated nose is comedic relief.

9. Yoshi

Film/Show: Super Mario World

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Cute green dinosaur

Yoshi is a dinosaur monster-like character who eats objects and other enemies using his long tongue. He is kind and generous but can be childish at times.

10. Gru

Gru is a grouchy, quick-witted and cynical Russian-accented former supervillain. Photo: @Despicable Me on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Despicable Me

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: A tall, bald man with blue eyes,

Gru, once a supervillain, transitions into a paternal role for three girls: Margo, Edith, and Agnes. He stands tall with a slender frame and bald head, but the elongated nose is his most distinctive feature.

11. Gargamel

Gargamel is a wizard and the sworn enemy of the Smurfs. Photo: @Gargamel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: The Smurfs

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Short and half bald

Gargamel from The Smurfs is one of the most memorable big nose characters. Depicted with a large, elongated, hooked nose, he is an evil wizard fixated on capturing, obliterating, and consuming the Smurfs.

12. Grunkle Stan

Grunkle Stan decides to run for mayor. Photo: Disney XD

Source: Getty Images

Film/Show: Gravity Falls

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Brown eyes with cataracts, grey eyebrows, and grey hair

Grunkle Stan serves as the summer guardian for Dipper and Mabel Pines, his great-niece and nephew. Stan is portrayed as a loyal and caring family man with a large, pear-shaped, bumpy nose.

13. Asterix

Asterix model at a news conference in Brussels. Photo: Thierry Tronnel

Source: Getty Images

Film/Show: Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: White wings as horns and yellow hair

Asterix is a diminutive yet brave Gaulish warrior with a massive nose who is obsessed with adventure. His home village, northwest Armorica, is surrounded by the sea and Roman garrisons. He also plans to recover antiques with his strong and kind-hearted friend, Obelix.

14. Bruno Madrigal

Film/Show: Encanto

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Thin and unkempt-looking 50-year-old man

Bruno from the Encanto film is Mirabel's despised uncle whose gift of foresight makes him an outcast among the Madrigals. Although his magical power sets him apart from the family, his profound affection for his kin keeps him close.

15. Big Nose Thug

Big Nose Thug dreams of finding love in someone who can see his inner beauty. Photo: @Tangled on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Tangled

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: big front teeth and huge body

Big Nose is portrayed as an affectionate big nose character who yearns for true love and his inner worth to be recognized. He is affectionately nicknamed "Loverboy" by Attila, which reflects his enduring charm and unique appeal.

16. Al Swindler

Al Swindler is a businessman/salesman and con artist. Photo: @Al Swindler on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Garfield and Friends

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Black hair and a large nose

Al Swindler is a deceitful car salesman who tries to manipulate the gullible Jon to sell his home for two cents before Garfield intervenes. His big nose sets him apart from other characters.

17. Hugh Neutron

Hugh Neutron is portrayed as a clueless, stupid, and dim-witted person. Photo: @Chenaniah May, @Hugh Neutron on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Jimmy Neutron

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Tall man with brown hair

Jimmy Neutron's dad, Hugh, is a well-meaning but naive man fixated on ducks, pies, and meddling with his son's gadgets. Despite his constant mishaps, he endeavours to guide Jimmy, even if his counsel is unconventional.

18. Dick Dastardly

Dick Dastardly enjoys causing problems of any kind. Photo: @B-List Comics Battles on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Wacky Races

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Tall with red gloves

Dick Dastardly is the villain and arrogant big nose cartoon character who is happy to involve in mischief. He is featured in various Hanna Barbera series and takes on roles such as a race driver with his car, "The Mean Machine." He is also known for his large nose and moustache and typically sports a blue overcoat and red gloves.

19. Wembley Fraggle

Film/Show: Fraggle Rock

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Big movable eyes and yellowish skin

Wembley Fraggle is fond of wearing his trademark banana tree shirt. He has many insecurities and always agrees to most things so that the conversation doesn't get heated because he hates arguments.

20. Jafar

Jafar is a wicked sorcerer. Photo: @Jafar Aladdin on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Aladdin

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Tall, bony, middle-aged man

Jafar from Aladdin secretly schemes to seize the throne using a magic lamp. His sinister appearance features hooded eyes, a large hooked nose, and a twisted beard that exudes an aura of malice.

21. The Little Man

The Little Man is also known as The White Man or Big Nose. Photo: @Pink Panther on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: The Pink Panther

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Wide eyes and pointy nose

The Little Man is one of the most memorable animation big nose cartoon characters who rebrands his name to Big Nose. He serves as the primary antagonist throughout the 16-year animated series The Pink Panther, and his defining features include a prominent nose and a scruffy moustache.

22. Squidward Tentacles

Film/Show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Seafoam green-coloured octopus

Squidward Tentacles, renowned for his fierce appearance and large nose, serves as a cashier at the Krusty Krab restaurant. Despite his name, he's an octopus with a bulbous head and rectangular pupils. His distinctive long nose is so iconic that it's even mentioned in the rapper Cupcakke's song "Squidward Nose."

23. Grumpy

Grumpy is one of the seven dwarfs who gave Snow White. Photo: @Grumpy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Short

Only two among the seven dwarfs sport small noses, but Grumpy's nose is the largest. As his name reflects, Grumpy is irritable and easily angered, often depicted with a scowl and crossed arms.

24. Goofy

Goofy wears a turtle neck and vest, with pants, shoes and white gloves. Photo: @Goofy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Orphan's Benefit

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Red eyes and wide mouth

Goofy, a creation of Walt Disney, is a dog character and a close companion of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. He is often depicted as clumsy and inept and harbours occasional surprises with his unconventional wit. His distinctive features include two prominent teeth, a lengthy pink nose, and elongated ears.

25. Pluto

Pluto usually doesn't speak in English, walk upright or wear clothing. Photo: @Pluto on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: The Moose Hunt

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Yellow-orange colour, medium-sized, short-haired dog with black ears

Pluto is a beloved cartoon dog created by Walt Disney. Pluto is not anthropomorphic, meaning he walks on four legs and does not wear clothes. He expresses himself through barks, whines, and body language.

26. Nigel Thornberry

Film/Show: The Wild Thornberrys

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Red hair and moustache

Nigel Thornberry is a constant character in The Wild Thornberrys who has dedicated his life to wild animals. Fans may adore his hearty laugh, but his distinctive features include a bushy moustache and a large nose. He is one of the most iconic cartoon characters with big noses, typically clad in a khaki shirt and green shorts,

27. Captain K'nuckles

Film/Show: The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Blue body and 5'3" tall

Captain K'nuckles is an old cartoon character with a big nose and a mentor to Flapjack. He lives in Stormalong Harbor and has an extreme liking for candy. Despite being lazy and self-centred, he cares for Flapjack and strives to do right despite poor choices.

28. Phineas Flynn

Film/Show: Phineas and Ferb

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Short, spiky, deep red hair and a triangle-shaped head

Phineas Flynn is the upbeat protagonist of Phineas and Ferb, known for his optimism and positivity. He is very proactive, but his large, pointed nose adds to his distinct appearance. Alongside his brother Ferb, he is determined to maximize his summer vacation.

29. Chief Bogo

Chief Bogo is a cape buffalo and the chief of the Zootopia Police Department. Photo: @Chief Bogo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Zootopia

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Top-heavy buffalo with a blue-grey coat and large horns

Chief Bogo is one of the famous characters with a notable nose in Zootopia. He is a stern and no-nonsense buffalo who oversees the Zootopia Police Department. His big nose prominently features his face and adds to his authoritative demeanour.

30. Sideshow Bob

Sideshow Bob is a self-proclaimed genius who is a graduate of Yale University. Photo: @Sideshow Bob on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: The Simpsons

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Read hair and yellow body

Sideshow Bob from The Simpsons is a constant presence in the film. He sports a prominent nose, which makes him stand out and adds to his sinister appearance.

31. Sylvester The Cat

Film/Show: Looney Tunes

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Red nose

Sylvester is an integral part of childhood memories for most avid fans of Looney Tunes. He is known for relentlessly chasing Tweety or Speedy Gonzales easily and is identified by his large red nose. Despite his determination, Sylvester always ends up on the losing side.

32. Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth is a self-described mad scientist. Photo: @Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth's voice (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Futurama

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Blad head

Professor Farnsworth is an intelligent cartoon character with a big nose and a keen passion for invention. He has had an unwavering dedication to science since his teenage years. Notably, some of his creations defy the laws of physics.

33. Flint Lockwood

Flint is a young man in his mid-20s with fair skin. Photo: @Flint Lockwood on Facebook, @flint_lockwood_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Cloudy With The Chance Of Meatballs

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Dark brown hair and blue eyes

Flint Lockwood is a hopeful young inventor who aims to bring joy to the world with his creations. His distinctive features include his blue eyes and large nose. He also invents a machine to transform water into food, but it disastrously malfunctions.

34. Popeye

Popeye is a sailor who possesses superhuman strength. Photo: @Popeye on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Popeye the Sailor Man

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Large arms

Popeye is an iconic cartoon figure, mainly celebrated for his distinctive voice and prominently large, bulbous nose. Popeye was introduced in the comic strip "Thimble Theatre" in 1929 and has transitioned to animated cartoons, securing his place in pop culture.

35. Stimpson J. Cat

Film/Show: The Ren & Stimpy Show

Gender: Not known

Not known Appearance: Small, obese red and a large blue nose

Stimpson J. Cat is an overweight Manx cat with a large blue nose. He often displays extreme stupidity but is occasionally depicted as capable enough to be a chef or scientist. His best friend, Ren, a skinny, emotionally unstable Chihuahua, joins him on their wild, surreal adventures.

36. Flash

Flash is a friendly, polite, gentle and social character. Photo: @Flash Zootopia 10 03 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Zootopia

Gender: Male

Male Appearance: Three-toed sloth and amber-brown eyes

Flash from Zootopia is the slow sloth who works at the Department of Mammal Vehicles (DMV). He has a distinctive big nose that distinguishes him from other characters, especially as a supporting character.

37. Lois Griffin

Film/Show: Family Guy

Gender: Female

Female Appearance: Medium height and brown bob hair

Lois Griffin is an attractive 43-year-old woman from Family Guy. She is among the most memorable female big nose cartoon characters. Lois, Peter Griffin's spouse, flaunts long red hair and a slender frame. She is frequently depicted tending to household duties or family matters; her notable nose shape is attributed to her maternal ancestry, a revelation that surprises her.

38. Colette Tatou

Colette is the only female cook in Chef Skinner's kitchen at Gusteau's. Photo: @Colette Tatou on Facebook modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Ratatouille

Gender: Female

Female Appearance: Fair skin, rosy cheeks, blue eyes, and short brown hair

Colette Tatou is among the most popular female characters with big noses. As the sole female chef at Gusteau's in Paris, Collette Tatou is an inspiring character. Despite facing misogyny, she proudly labels herself the "toughest cook in the kitchen." Through hard work, she overcomes obstacles and ascends to success, embodying the film's central message.

39. Pearl

Film/Show: The Future

Gender: Female

Female Appearance: Slender build, an ivory complexion, light cyan eyes and a pointed nose

Pearl, a Crystal Gem dedicated to safeguarding Earth, boasts a pointed and angular nose. As a perfectionist, she assumes combat leadership, wielding her sword-fighting expertise. Some theories suggest her elongated nose reflects a superiority complex, which helps her convey disdain when she disagrees with others.

40. Lilo

Lilo is a young, orphaned Hawaiian girl. Photo: @lilo_pelekai._on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Film/Show: Lilo and Stitch

Gender: Female

Female Appearance: Small, short and chubby

Lilo is the big nose cartoon character girl who forms a bond with the extraterrestrial Stitch. She guides him to understand Earth's ways. Sporting almond-shaped eyes and a prominent nose, she attempts to teach Stitch the hula using his nose to sway his hips.

41. Shrek

A wax figure of Shrek is seen at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Altan Gocher

Source: Getty Images

Film/Show: Shrek

Gender: Male

Appearance: Green humanoid ogre

Shrek is a large, green ogre with a gruff exterior. Despite his scary looks, he has a soft spot for those he cares about. He often scares others away to maintain his solitude.

What Disney character has a long nose?

Who is the Disney guy with the big nose? The Big Nose guy from Tangled; his nose is as big as it gets. Other Disney characters with long noses include Pinocchio and Goofy.

What cartoons have funny noses?

Characters like Squidward Tentacles sport a lengthy, bulbous nose, and Gru from Despicable Me has a prominent, hook-shaped nose.

Which cartoon character has a big nose?

Some earlier characters who contributed to this lasting cartoon include Popeye from Popeye the Sailor Man.

Big nose cartoon characters continue to captivate audiences with their vibrant charm, unique traits, and personalities. Their massive snouts make them stand out, and it is an attribute that makes fans remember them.

Legit.ng recently published a list of iconic characters with purple hair. Purple is a colour associated with royalty, wealth, and power. Many characters in the animation and movie world wear purple hair colour.

This look makes them stand out by conveying beauty, emotions, and power. Characters with purple hair have a vibrant visual appeal and personality. These purple-haired characters are intriguing and unique, from heroes to villains and sidekicks to protagonists.

Source: Legit.ng