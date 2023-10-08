33 iconic Shrek characters every fan of the franchise will remember

Shrek is one of the best animated franchises of all time. DreamWorks Animation created the movies based on William Steig’s 1990 picture book. The franchise is about the life of a big green ogre who lives in a swamp. Shrek characters have excellent personalities. Meet some of the most iconic ones.

Shrek characters are known for their humour and the relatable emotions they display to bring the beauty of the story. They have a unique physical appearance, humour and level of intelligence that makes them popular among fans.

33 Shrek characters from the beloved franchise

It is not surprising to find out that fans love and adore Shrek people. They have colourful personalities, which help to make the series engaging and entertaining. Below are 33 iconic Shrek people every fan of the franchise will remember.

1. Shrek

Shrek is a green ogre whose king sends him on a mission, which he must complete to get his land back. He is proud, intelligent and has a strong sense of knowing right and wrong. Although he puts himself before anyone else, he saves Donkey countless times. Over the course of the franchise, the viewers can note significant character development from him.

2. Princess Fiona

Princess Fiona is the redhead from Shrek. She is an unforgettable character introduced as a beautiful princess placed under a curse that transforms her into an ogre at night. Her voice makes the birds explode every time she sings. Princess Fiona defies stereotypes associated with princesses and makes people understand that beauty is in the heart, not physical appearance.

3. Donkey

Donkey is an unforgettable character because of his humour and ability to talk non-stop. He is highly observant of what is happening around him. Eddie Murphy's energetic and comedic performance brings the character to life with charm, jokes and humour. He is Shrek’s best friend, even though his non-stop chatter annoys him sometimes.

4. Doris

Doris is the man-lady from Shrek. She is one of the secondary characters. She first appears in Shrek 2 when King Harold secretly enters the Poison Apple Club, where she works as a bartender. She has a tall, masculine body and a deep voice. Doris is one of Cinderella's step sisters.

5. Prince Charming

Prince Charming is the blonde guy from Shrek. He is a recurring antagonist of the franchise. He competes for Fiona's love to the extent of trying to steal her away from her husband. He was raised to believe that he would be the one to save Princess Fiona and break her curse. He is portrayed as a selfish and arrogant mother’s boy.

6. The Fairy Godmother

She is known for her manipulative nature, which makes her an intriguing character. The Fairy Godmother is supposed to do justice to her name but is instead given a dramatic twist in the film. She loves her son, Prince Charming, and is determined to make him king by marrying him to Fiona. Despite her being quite evil, most Shrek fans recognise her for an icon she is.

7. Lord Farquaad

Lord Farquaad, known as the short guy from Shrek, is also a character that every franchise fan will remember. He is a ruthless ruler of Duloc. He is determined to become a king, looking for a princess to marry. He is arrogant and yearns for a ‘perfect world’ free of all things magical. His strange haircut and short stature make him an unforgettable character.

8. King Harold

King Harod is Princess Fiona's father. He is ready to do anything to ensure his daughter is happy and content with her life. He was born a frog and sought Fairy Godmother's help, who gave him a potion that turned him into a human. He hires Puss in Boots to kill Shrek. Finally, he admits his mistakes and accepts him as a son.

9. Dragon

Dragon, also known as Donkey's wife, amazes fans with how she can comprehend humans without struggling. Fans remember her as the famous dragon first introduced as an antagonist in the franchise, guarding Princess Fiona. She captivates audiences with her personality and unexpected romance with Donkey.

10. King Arthur Pendragon

He is one of Shrek male characters, who is also iconic. He turns from a person who is relentlessly bullied to a confident guy who people can listen to. He is Princess Fiona's only living cousin. King Arthur Pendragon is a noble and kind-hearted soul. He accepts to be the king of Far Far Away in the end.

11. The Big Bad Wolf

The Big Bad Wolf is not the main character in Shrek movies but remains a memorable figure of the series. He appears among the many fairytale creatures banished to Shrek’s swamp by Lord Farquaad.

12. Queen Lillian

Queen Lilian is Princess Fiona's mother and Far Far Away's queen. She does not initially support her daughter and Shrek's relationship but learns to accept it as time passes. She learns to love her daughter for who she is, and Queen Lillian does not hide her joy when she gets pregnant for the first time.

13. Snow White

Snow White is one of the most memorable female Shrek characters. She is remembered in this franchise for her sarcasm. She is portrayed as vain, lazy, stubborn and prudish. She is one of the fairy tale creatures banished by Lord Farquaad. She uses her beautiful singing voice to charm the animals to make them follow her orders.

14. Cinderella

Cinderella is also one of the characters in the franchise who fans adore. She is Princess Fiona's best friend, known for her kindness and sweet nature. She is obsessed with cleanliness and tidiness after doing much housework for her stepmother and stepsisters.

15. Goldilocks

Goldilocks is a villain in the franchise. She is fierce and determined to find what she wants with great enthusiasm. She leads her adoptive family, the Three Bears, as their self-appointed leader, and Papa and Mama Bear support her. She is the one who hunts down Puss in Boots.

16. Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is an orange tabby cat. He is hard to forget, mainly because he presents himself with a black cavalier hat, back boots and a black belt. He helps care for Fiona's newborn triplets, who keep pulling his fur and tail. Puss in Boots helps Shrek find the heir to the throne of the Far Far Away Kingdom.

17. Gingerbread Man

Gingerbread Man is also one of the Shrek movie characters who are iconic. He is a gingerbread cookie with icing for features. He is a loyal friend. When Lord Farquaad kidnaps him to get information about his friend, Shrek, he endures all the pain and says nothing. He is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

18. Three Little Pigs

The Three Little Pigs are iconic characters remembered by every franchise fan. They are brothers with a distinct hat to tell them apart. They are three of the many short fairy tales exiled to the swamp. They watched over the swamp when Fiona, Donkey and Shrek went to Far Far Away.

19. The Three Blind Mice

They are three Identical blind mice with white fur and wear black glasses with canes in their hands. They cannot see anything because of their blindness, so they always lose their way around places.

20. Sleeping Beauty

She is another princess in the franchise who wears a green dress that matches her green eyes. She is Fiona's friend. Fans love her because of her gentleness and ambition. Sleeping Beauty falls asleep at the most random moments. She uses her sleeping as an advantage by falling and tripping two guards.

21. Merlin

Merlin is an unforgettable character from the franchise. He is a short man with a bald head and a long white beard. He is a retired professor of Artie in high school, Worcestershire Academy. His magic fails sometimes, but he usually tries to help Artie and the gang. He accidentally causes Donkey and Puss in Boots to swap bodies but turns them back to normal.

22. Rumpelstiltskin

He is also known as Rumpel or Mr. Stiltskin. He is a dwarf with sharp-pointed ears. Like the Fairy Godmother, Rumpel has magical powers and a business that helps characters alter their fates. He is the most powerful villain.

23. Rapunzel

Rapuzel pretends to be Princess Fiona’s friend and leads them to Prince Charming. She is Prince Charming's secret girlfriend. Rapunzel is revealed that she has a bald head after Gingy climbs up her hair. She is famous for how her character turns out to be different from the beautiful Rapunzel with long hair from classic fairy tales.

24. Cyclops

Cyclops is another villain of the franchise. His facial appearance makes it easy for fans to remember him. He has one large eye, which makes him look scary. However, despite his frightening appearance, he is gentle and loves his family. He is a villain but does not like causing violence like other villains. He works as the bouncer of Poison Apple in Shrek 2.

25. Brogan

Brogan is a huge ogre who resembles Shrek but is taller and has more chiselled features. He is the assistant leader of the Ogre resistance against Rumpelstiltskin. He is generous, selfless and protective. Brogan is optimistic and keeps hope alive on the battlefield against Rumpel.

26. Pinocchio

Pinocchio's wooden body and long nose make him a memorable character. He is one of the Shrek side characters. He is a wooden puppet who dreamed of becoming a real boy. His nose keeps growing when he tells lies, and he is always nervous.

27. Cookie the Ogre

Cookie the Ogre is the chef of the Ogre Resistance. He also takes part in the battle aside from feeding the ogres. He has a chimichanga stand that he used to fight the witches. Chimichanga is his signature dish. He uses food as his weapon against the witches and Rumpelstiltskin.

28. Kitty Softpaws

Kitty Softpaws is Puss' Girlfriend. She is clever and persuasive and can get whatever she wants. She is humorous and likes teasing Puss. She can be sweet and sometimes destructive. She is not afraid of death but afraid of losing Puss.

29. Gretched

Gretched is a supporting character who is a determined ogre. She is part of the army of ogres and fights to free Far Far Away from Rumpelstiltskin. She has a large body and hair cropped to a brown bob.

30. Captain Hook

Captain Hook is iconic with his short, black Farquaad-like hair and moustache. He wears a purple and yellow pirate suit with long black pants. He appears as a villain working for Prince Charming. He attacks Shrek and company at Merlin's house.

31. Farkle, Fergus and Felicia

They are known as Ogre Triplets. They are cute and cause trouble. Felicia loves to play with her doll, Sir Squeakles. The three love their parents and are good friends with Dronkeys. A big party is held to celebrate their birthday.

32. Mabel the Ugly Stepsister

Mabel is the ugly stepsister of Cinderella. She is the sister of Doris and first appears in Shrek the Third, where she assists Prince Charming in his plans to take over Far Far Away.

33. Humpty Dumpty

He appears as a secret character in Shrek Super Slam. He is Puss in Boots’ childhood friend. He is a white egg with limbs and wears a brown hat that matches his suit. He sacrifices himself so that Puss can give the mother the golden goose.

The Shrek franchise has gained popularity because of its entertaining and engaging characters. Its unorthodox story and unlimited meme potential made the fans love the series even more. Shrek characters like Princess Fiona and Prince Charming are iconic.

