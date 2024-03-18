33 best girly movies to enjoy on your girls' night in

There are different genres of movies, and therefore, everyone can be sure to find what suits their preferences. Seeing strong, relatable female characters on screen can be empowering and validating for girls and young women. Discover some of the best girly movies to enjoy on your girls’ night.

We used data from reputable movie sites such as IMDb when compiling this list of the best girly movies. We also considered the movies' popularity, critical acclaim, cultural impact, genre and themes.

Best girly movies

The best movies for girls span many genres, from comedy to romance to musicals and dramas. Whether you are in the mood for something no one has seen before or want to opt for an old favourite you can recite every line to, here is a compilation of the best girly movies that will make your girl’s night memorable.

Movies IMDb ratings The Sound of Music 8.1/10 The Princess Bride 8.0/10 The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.9/10 The Notebook 7.8/10 The Breakfast Club 7.8/10 Pride & Prejudice 7.8/10 Breakfast at Tiffany's 7.6/10 How to Steal a Million 7.5/10 Les Misérables 7.5/10 Rocks 7.4/10 A Walk to Remember 7.3/10 10 Things I Hate About You 7.3/10 Speak 7.2/10 Grease 7.2/10 Mean Girls 7.1/10 Ever After: A Cinderella Story 7.1/10 Enchanted 7.1/10 Pitch Perfect 7.1/10 Sixteen Candles 7.0/10 Easy A 7.0/10 Matilda 7.0/10 Clueless 6.9/10 Return to Me 6.9/10 Adventures in Babysitting 6.9/10 The Devil Wears Prada 6.9/10 Sleepless in Seattle 6.8/10 Serendipity 6.8/10 Bridesmaids (I) 6.8/10 While You Were Sleeping 6.8/10

1. The Sound of Music (1965)

IMDb rate : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Directed by : Robert Wise

: Robert Wise Stars : Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn

: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker, Richard Haydn Release date: 2 March 1965

The Sound of Music is a 1965 American musical drama film produced and directed by Robert Wise. The film revolves around a young novice sent by her convent in 1930s Austria to become a governess to the seven children of a widowed naval officer.

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

IMDb rate : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Directed by : Rob Reiner

: Rob Reiner Stars : Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon

: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon Release date: 9 October 1987

The Princess Bride is an American fantasy adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Rob Reiner. Released in October 1987, the movie tells the story of Westley as he battles pirates, giants, and evil princes to be reunited with his true love.

3. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

IMDb rate: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by : Stephen Chbosky

: Stephen Chbosky Stars : Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd

: Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd Release date: 8 September 2012

The 2012 American coming-of-age romantic drama film was written and directed by Stephen Chbosky. The movie follows the adventures of Charlie, an introverted and observant high school freshman who navigates the challenges of high school, friendship, and personal growth.

4. The Notebook (2004)

IMDb rate : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed by : Nick Cassavetes

: Nick Cassavetes Stars: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams Release date: 25 June 2004

The Notebook is a 2004 American romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes and is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. The film depicts the story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by their different social backgrounds.

5. The Breakfast Club (1985)

IMDb rate : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed by : John Hughes

: John Hughes Stars : Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy

: Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy Release date: 5 February 1985 (USA)

The Breakfast Club is an American indie teen coming-of-age comedy-drama film written, produced, and directed by John Hughes. It centres around the story of five high school students who serve a Saturday detention overseen by their authoritarian vice principal.

6. Pride & Prejudice (2005)

IMDb rate : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Directed by : Joe Wright

: Joe Wright Stars : Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland

: Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland Release date: 11 September 2005

Pride & Prejudice is one of the girly movies from the 2000s. The film follows the story of spirited Elizabeth Bennet as she navigates societal expectations and her complicated relationship with the enigmatic Mr Darcy in 19th-century England.

7. Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

IMDb rate : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Directed by : Blake Edwards

: Blake Edwards Stars : Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen

: Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen Release date: 5 October 1961

Breakfast at Tiffany's is among the old girly movies adapted from Truman Capote's 1958 novella of the same name. The American romantic comedy film follows the story of a young New York socialite as she navigates life and love in New York City's high society.

8. How to Steal a Million (1966)

IMDb rate: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by : William Wyler

: William Wyler Stars : Audrey Hepburn, Peter O'Toole, Eli Wallach, Hugh Griffith

: Audrey Hepburn, Peter O'Toole, Eli Wallach, Hugh Griffith Release date: 13 July 1966

How to Steal a Million is a 1966 American heist comedy directed by William Wyler. It follows the daughter of an art forger who teams up with a charming thief to steal a valuable sculpture from a Paris museum.

9. Les Misérables (2012)

IMDb rate : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Directed by : Tom Hooper

: Tom Hooper Stars : Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried

: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried Release date: 5 December 2012

Les Misérables is a musical drama directed by Tom Hooper, based on the iconic novel by Victor Hugo. Set in 19th-century France, it follows the intertwining lives of Jean Valjean, a former prisoner seeking redemption, and Inspector Javert, who relentlessly pursues him.

10. Rocks (2019)

IMDb rate : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Directed by : Sarah Gavron

: Sarah Gavron Stars : Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu

: Bukky Bakray, Kosar Ali, D'angelou Osei Kissiedu Release date: 5 September 2019

Rocks is a British coming-of-age drama directed by Sarah Gavron. The film follows a teenage girl named Rocks who struggles to care for herself and her younger brother after their single mother abandons them.

11. A Walk to Remember (2002)

IMDb rate: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Directed by : Adam Shankman

: Adam Shankman Stars : Mandy Moore, Shane West, Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah

: Mandy Moore, Shane West, Peter Coyote, Daryl Hannah Release date: 25 January 2002

A Walk to Remember is a romantic drama directed by Adam Shankman, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. The film tells the story of the unlikely romance between Landon Carter, a popular high school student, and Jamie Sullivan, a religious girl, as they navigate love and tragedy in a small North Carolina town.

12. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

IMDb rate : 7.3/10

Directed by: Gil Junger

Stars: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik

Release date: 31 March 1999

10 Things I Hate About You is a 1999 teen romantic comedy inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Set in a high school in Seattle, the film follows the story of Kat Stratford, a strong-willed and independent teenager, and her sister Bianca as they navigate love and relationships.

13. Speak (2004)

IMDb rate : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Directed by : Jessica Sharzer

: Jessica Sharzer Stars : Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Perkins, Richard Hagerman, Allison Siko

: Kristen Stewart, Elizabeth Perkins, Richard Hagerman, Allison Siko Release date: 20 January 2004

Written by Jessica Sharze and Annie Young Frisbie, the 2004 American independent coming-of-age teen drama film is based on the award-winning 1999 novel of the same name by Laurie Halse Anderson.

14. Grease (1978)

IMDb rate : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Director : Randal Kleiser

: Randal Kleiser Stars : John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway

: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway Release date: 16 June 1978

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film directed by Randal Kleiser. It is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The film revolves around Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko, who develop an attraction for each other during a summer romance.

15. Mean Girls (2004)

IMDb rate : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Director : Mark Waters

: Mark Waters Stars : Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey

: Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey Release date: 19 April 2004

Mean Girls is a popular teen comedy film written by Tina Fey and directed by Mark Waters. The movie follows the adventures of Cady Heron, a high school student who transfers to an American high school after years of homeschooling in South Africa.

16. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

IMDb rate: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Director : Andy Tennant

: Andy Tennant Stars : Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Patrick Godfrey

: Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Patrick Godfrey Release date: 31 July 1998

Ever After: A Cinderella Story is a 1998 American romantic period drama film inspired by the Charles Perrault fairy tale Cinderella. Set in Renaissance-era France, the film reimagines the classic Cinderella tale with a strong, independent protagonist who finds her path to happiness.

17. Enchanted (2007)

IMDb rate : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Director: Kevin Lima

Kevin Lima Stars : Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey

: Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden, Patrick Dempsey Release date: 21 November 2007

Enchanted is one of the most popular animated girly movies directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly. It revolves around a young maiden in a land called Andalasia who is exiled from her animated world into the live-action world of New York City.

18. Pitch Perfect (2012)

IMDb rate : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Director : Jason Moore

: Jason Moore Stars : Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp

: Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp Release date: 5 October 2012

The 2012 American musical comedy film was directed by Jason Moore and written by Kay Cannon. The movie depicts the story of an all-girl, a cappella group who competes against another group from their college to win the Nationals.

19. Sixteen Candles (1984)

IMDb rate : 7/10

: 7/10 Director : John Hughes

: John Hughes Stars : Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Justin Henry, Michael Schoeffling

: Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Justin Henry, Michael Schoeffling Release date: 4 May 1984

Sixteen Candles is a 1984 American coming-of-age comedy film written and directed by John Hughes. The movie follows the story of Molly Ringwald, who is turning sixteen. Unfortunately, her family forgets her birthday due to the impending wedding of her sister, Ginny.

20. Easy A (2010)

IMDb rate: 7/10

7/10 Director : Will Gluck

: Will Gluck Stars : Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley, Dan Byrd

: Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Penn Badgley, Dan Byrd Release date: 17 September 2010

Easy A (stylized as easy A) is an American teen romantic comedy film written by Bert V. Royal. The 2010 film follows the story of Olive, who lies to her best friend about losing her virtue to one of the college boys. A girl overhears their conversation. Soon, her story spreads across the entire school.

21. Matilda (1996)

IMDb rate : 7/10

: 7/10 Director : Danny DeVito

: Danny DeVito Stars : Danny DeVitoRelease, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris, Mara Wilson

: Danny DeVitoRelease, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Pam Ferris, Mara Wilson Release date: 2 August 1996

Matilda is one of the best girly movies for 12-year-olds. The 1996 American fantasy comedy film co-produced and directed by Danny DeVito. The film revolves around a girl gifted with keen psychokinetic abilities and uses them to deal with her crude, distant family and the tyrannical principal of her school.

22. Clueless (1995)

IMDb rate : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Director : Amy Heckerling

: Amy Heckerling Stars : Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd

: Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd Release date: 19 July 1995

Clueless is among the girly movies from the 1990s. The comedy film tells the story of a beautiful, popular, and rich high school student who befriends a new student and decides to give her a makeover. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, she first coaxes two teachers into dating each other.

23. Return to Me (2000)

IMDb rate: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Director : Bonnie Hunt

: Bonnie Hunt Stars : David Duchovny, Minnie Driver

: David Duchovny, Minnie Driver Release date: 7 April 2000

Return to Me is a 2000 American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Bonnie Hunt. The film is about a man who falls in love with the woman who received his wife's heart and must decide which woman it is who holds his heart.

24. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

IMDb rate : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Director : Chris Columbus

: Chris Columbus Stars : Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp

: Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton, Keith Coogan, Anthony Rapp Release date: 3 July 1987

Adventures in Babysitting is among the popular girly movies for 10-year-olds. It depicts the story of a babysitter who must battle her way through the big city after being stranded there with the kids she's looking after.

25. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

IMDb rate : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Director : David Frankel

: David Frankel Stars : Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Stanley Tucci

: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Stanley Tucci Release date: 22 June 2006

The Devil Wears Prada is among the best girly movies on Netflix. The 2006 American comedy-drama film was written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It revolves around a smart but sensible new graduate who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine.

26. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

IMDb rate : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Nora Ephron

: Nora Ephron Stars: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger, Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger, Rita Wilson Release date: 25 June 1993

Sleepless in Seattle is a 1993 American romantic comedy film directed by Nora Ephron, from a screenplay she wrote with David S. Ward and Jeff Arch. The film is about a widower's son who calls a radio talk show in an attempt to find his father a partner.

27. Serendipity (2001)

IMDb rate : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Peter Chelsom

: Peter Chelsom Stars : John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale, Jeremy Piven, Bridget Moynahan

: John Cusack, Kate Beckinsale, Jeremy Piven, Bridget Moynahan Release date: 5 October 2001

The 2001 American romantic comedy film was written by Marc Klein and directed by Peter Chelsom. The movie follows the adventures of two strangers who share a magical connection one night in New York City but decide to leave their future to fate.

28. Bridesmaids (I) (2011)

IMDb rate : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Paul Feig

: Paul Feig Stars : Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Terry Crews

: Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Terry Crews Release date: 13 May 2011

Bridesmaids is a 2011 American comedy film written by Annie Mumolo. The film follows the adventures of the maid of honour as she navigates the chaos of wedding preparations while dealing with personal and professional challenges.

29. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

IMDb rate : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Director : Jon Turteltaub

: Jon Turteltaub Stars : Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle

: Sandra Bullock, Bill Pullman, Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle Release date: 21 April 1995

While You Were Sleeping is a 1995 American romantic comedy film written by Daniel G. Sullivan and Fredric Lebow. The film revolves around a hopelessly romantic Chicago Transit Authority ticket booth operator who is mistaken for the fiancée while he's in a coma.

30. Saved! (2004)

IMDb rate : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Director : Brian Dannelly

: Brian Dannelly Stars : Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit

: Jena Malone, Mandy Moore, Macaulay Culkin, Patrick Fugit Release date: 21 January 2004

Saved! is a 2004 American independent, satirical black comedy film directed by Brian Dannelly. The film tells the story of Mary, a devout Christian teenager who becomes pregnant. All of her former friends turn on her, and she is ostracised and demonised.

31. Pretty in Pink (1986)

IMDb rate: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Director : Howard Deutch

: Howard Deutch Stars : Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts

: Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts Release date: 28 February 1986

Pretty in Pink is a 1986 American teen romantic comedy-drama film written by John Hughes, who also served as co-executive producer. The film is about a poor girl who must choose between the affection of dating her childhood sweetheart or a rich but sensitive playboy.

32. You've Got Mail (1998)

IMDb rate : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Director : Nora Ephron

: Nora Ephron Stars : Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey

: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey Release date: 18 December 1998

You’ve Got Mail is a 1998 American romantic comedy film directed by Nora Ephron. Inspired by the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László, the film tells the story of two people in an online romance who are unaware they are also business rivals.

33. Hairspray (2007)

IMDb rate : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Director : Adam Shankman

: Adam Shankman Stars : John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer

: John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Nikki Blonsky, Michelle Pfeiffer Release date: 20 July 2007

Hairspray is a 2007 romantic comedy film based on the 2002 Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was based on John Waters's 1988 comedy film of the same name. It follows the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager as she pursues stardom as a dancer on a local television dance show.

What is a good girlie movie?

Mean Girls, The Notebook, Legally Blond, and The Princess Diaries are some of the most watched and talked about good movies for girls.

What is the meaning of girly movies?

Girly movies are films that appeal especially to female audiences and often focus on themes such as romance, friendship, and personal growth.

What makes a movie a chick flick?

Chick flicks often feature romantic storylines as a central focus, exploring relationships, love, and emotional connections between characters.

From stories of friendship and self-discovery to tales of courage and resilience, the best girly movies celebrate the strength and diversity of female experiences.

