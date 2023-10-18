Olivia Dunne’s height, age, measurements, parents, net worth

Olivia Paige Dunne, popularly known as Livvy, is an artistic gymnast and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is a former member of the U.S. junior national team and a current member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. What is Olivia Dunne’s height? Learn more about her body measurements, family, and career.

Olivia Dunne began her gymnastics training at a young age and soon began participating in various competitions. She became the youngest athlete in the country to qualify for the Jr. International Elite. Her achievements as a gymnast have earned her an extensive following on Instagram and TikTok. Find out more details about her, including her height.

Full name Olivia Paige Dunne Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 2002 Age 21 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Westwood, New Jersey, United States Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilogram 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father David Dunne Mother Katherine Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Paul Skenes Education Louisiana State University Profession Artistic gymnast, social media influencer Net worth $6 million Instagram @livvydunne TikTok @livvy

What is Olivia Dunne’s height?

The American gymnast stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Olivia Dunne’s measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 centimetres.

How old is Livvy Dunne?

The social media influencer is 21 years old as of 2023. When is Olivia Dunne’s birthday? She was born on 1 October 2002. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

She was born in Westwood, New Jersey, United States and raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey. Her parents are David Dunne and Katherine. Her parents work for an education technology company, Imagine Tomorrow. She grew up alongside her older sister, Juliana, who plays softball.

Livvy attended the high school gymnastics team at Pascack Valley High School with her older sister. She currently attends Louisiana State University on a full athletic scholarship and is a member of the school's gymnastics team.

Career

Olivia Dunne started gymnastics training in 2005 at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey. At the age of 9, Dunne competed at level 9 and made it to the regional championships. She made her elite debut at the 2014 American Classic, where she came in 28th place in the all-around.

In 2017, Dunne was selected to represent the US national team at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy, where she placed sixth in the all-around. She later made her senior debut in 2018, where she came in 15th place. In the National Championships, she was placed 18th in the all-around.

She joined the LSU women's gymnastics team in 2020. The athlete made her NCAA debut in a meet versus Arkansas, scoring 9.875 points, and has subsequently participated in multiple competitions.

Dunne is also a popular social media influencer who has become the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, with over 7.8 million followers on TikTok and 4.4 million on Instagram. She shares her lifestyle pictures and gymnastics performances on the platforms. She also promotes multiple brands, such as Accelerator Active Energy.

What is Olivia Dunne’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the social media influencer has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Her primary source of income is attributed to her career as an athlete. She also earns millions of dollars from endorsement deals and has been considered the world's highest-paid college athlete.

Who is Olivia Dunne dating?

The young American athlete is currently in a romantic relationship with Paul David Skenes. Olivia and Paul first sparked romance rumours after the LSU gymnast was spotted wearing Paul’s jersey at the College World Series in June 2023. Later, Paul confirmed their relationship during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Olivia previously dated LSU athlete Theo Millas.

Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend is an American professional baseball pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates organisation. Before joining the Pirates, he competed in college baseball for both the Air Force Falcons and the LSU Tigers teams.

Fast facts about Olivia Dunne

Who is Olivia Dunne? She is an American gymnast and social media influencer. Why is Olivia Dunne popular? She gained recognition for her achievements and skills in both artistic and rhythmic gymnastics. Where is Olivia Dunne from? She was born in Westwood, New Jersey, United States and raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey, USA. What is Livvy Dunne’s age? She is 21 years old as of 2023. She was born on 1 October 2002. Who are Olivia Dunne’s parents? Her parents are David Dunne and Katherine. Does Olivia Dunne have siblings? Yes, she has an older sister named Julz. How tall is Livvy Dunne? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. What is Olivia Dunne’s net worth? The American gymnast has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

Olivia Dunne’s height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She is an American gymnast and social media influencer, currently a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. She commands a massive fan following on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.

