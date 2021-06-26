Savannah LaBrant’s biography: age, family, where does she live?
Savannah LaBrant is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media star. She is also renowned for her YouTube channel, The LaBrant Fam, which has over 13 million subscribers. She is also a professional photographer.
Here is everything you need to know about the American vlogger, including details about her career and personal life in general.
Savannah LaBrant's biography
Savannah Soutas was born in Orange County, California to Deborah Soutas. She spent most of her life with her mom and her older sister named Chantelle Soutas.
How old is Savannah LaBrant?
Savannah was born on 2nd March 1993; therefore, as of 2021, Savannah LaBrant's age is 28 years.
Education
The name of the college Sav attended remains unknown, for she dropped out of school after her first pregnancy.
What does Savannah LaBrant do for a living?
Sav LaBrant began her career as a model when she was a teenager before moving on to photography. She became a professional photographer and established her website, Little Red Rose Photography.
In 2016, Sav met a Vine star, Cole LaBrant, a member of a group called Dem White Boyz. The two started dating and later on settled down together.
She created her first YouTube account with Cole and named it Cole and Sav. The account quickly gained huge numbers of subscribers, especially due to the kind of content they posted.
After getting children together, they changed the channel's name to The LaBrant Fam and began posting more about their family.
As an entrepreneur, she also has her website, swirlboutique.com, where she endorses men's and women's clothing, accessories brands, and garments. She has laid a firm foundation on her business and has gained recognition from brands such as Versace, Valentino for purses, and YSL.
In addition, Sav and Cole came up with a book titled Cole & Sav: Our Surprising Love Story. The book documents their love story from when they first set eyes on each other.
Who has Savannah Soutas dated?
Regarding Savannah Soutas' relationships, she was previously married to Tommy Smith. They have a daughter together named Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas.
Later on, Savannah and Cole met on social media, started dating, and eventually married in 2017. Cole and Savannah LaBrant have two children, Posie Rayne, born in 2018, and Zealand, born in July 2020.
Body measurements
Savannah is 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her waist size is 26 inches, and she wears a shoe size 6 (US).
What is the LaBrant's Family's net worth?
The family has earned a sizeable amount of wealth. The LaBrant family's net worth is estimated to be $12 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sav has a net worth of $3 million.
Where does Savannah Soutas live?
The LaBrants live in Ladera Ranch in California.
Social media presence
Savannah is very popular on various social media platforms. Her verified accounts are:
- Instagram: @sav.labrant
- Facebook: Savannah Rose Soutas
- TikTok: @savv.labrant
Savannah LaBrant and her family are well known for their documentation of their life on social media. The mother of three is a hardworking woman who is dedicated to giving her family the best.
