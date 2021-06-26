Savannah LaBrant’s biography: age, family, where does she live?

Savannah LaBrant is an American YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media star. She is also renowned for her YouTube channel, The LaBrant Fam, which has over 13 million subscribers. She is also a professional photographer.

Savannah LaBrant attends the Nickelodeon Halo Awards at Pier 36 in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about the American vlogger, including details about her career and personal life in general.

Profile summary

Full name: Savannah Rose Soutas

Savannah Rose Soutas Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 2nd March 1993

2nd March 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Orange County, California

Orange County, California Current residence: Ladera Ranch, California

Ladera Ranch, California Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimeters: 168

168 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Weight in lbs: 121

121 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-36

34-26-36 Body measurements in centimeters: 86-66-91

86-66-91 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Body build: Slim

Slim Mother: Deborah Soutas

Deborah Soutas Sister: Chantelle Soutas

Chantelle Soutas Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Cole LaBrant

Cole LaBrant Children: 3

3 Daughter: Everleigh Rose and Posie Rayne

Everleigh Rose and Posie Rayne Son: Zealand Cole LaBrant

Zealand Cole LaBrant Occupation: YouTuber, Blogger, Photographer and Entrepreneur

YouTuber, Blogger, Photographer and Entrepreneur Net worth: $3 million

Savannah LaBrant's biography

Savannah Soutas was born in Orange County, California to Deborah Soutas. She spent most of her life with her mom and her older sister named Chantelle Soutas.

How old is Savannah LaBrant?

Savannah was born on 2nd March 1993; therefore, as of 2021, Savannah LaBrant's age is 28 years.

Cole LaBrant and Savannah Soutas attend the premiere of Paramount Pictures' Ben-Hur at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Education

The name of the college Sav attended remains unknown, for she dropped out of school after her first pregnancy.

What does Savannah LaBrant do for a living?

Sav LaBrant began her career as a model when she was a teenager before moving on to photography. She became a professional photographer and established her website, Little Red Rose Photography.

In 2016, Sav met a Vine star, Cole LaBrant, a member of a group called Dem White Boyz. The two started dating and later on settled down together.

She created her first YouTube account with Cole and named it Cole and Sav. The account quickly gained huge numbers of subscribers, especially due to the kind of content they posted.

After getting children together, they changed the channel's name to The LaBrant Fam and began posting more about their family.

As an entrepreneur, she also has her website, swirlboutique.com, where she endorses men's and women's clothing, accessories brands, and garments. She has laid a firm foundation on her business and has gained recognition from brands such as Versace, Valentino for purses, and YSL.

In addition, Sav and Cole came up with a book titled Cole & Sav: Our Surprising Love Story. The book documents their love story from when they first set eyes on each other.

Who has Savannah Soutas dated?

Regarding Savannah Soutas' relationships, she was previously married to Tommy Smith. They have a daughter together named Everleigh Rose Smith Soutas.

The LaBrant family. Photo: @sav.labrant

Source: Instagram

Later on, Savannah and Cole met on social media, started dating, and eventually married in 2017. Cole and Savannah LaBrant have two children, Posie Rayne, born in 2018, and Zealand, born in July 2020.

Body measurements

Savannah is 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs 55 kilograms. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her waist size is 26 inches, and she wears a shoe size 6 (US).

What is the LaBrant's Family's net worth?

The family has earned a sizeable amount of wealth. The LaBrant family's net worth is estimated to be $12 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sav has a net worth of $3 million.

Where does Savannah Soutas live?

The LaBrants live in Ladera Ranch in California.

Social media presence

Savannah is very popular on various social media platforms. Her verified accounts are:

Savannah LaBrant and her family are well known for their documentation of their life on social media. The mother of three is a hardworking woman who is dedicated to giving her family the best.

READ ALSO: Sharon Fonseca's biography: age, nationality, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article on Sharon Fonseca's biography. Fonseca is a Miami, Florida-based model, blogger, actress, and businesswoman. She is currently dating Gianluca Vacchi, an Italian social media star, entrepreneur, DJ, and author.

The actress was born on January, 31st 1995 in Venezuela, South America. As an actress, some of the TV shows she has appeared in include Tierra de Reyes (2015), Bajo el mismo cielo (2016), ¿Quién es quién? (2016), Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (2017) and Las Reinas (2017).

Source: Legit.ng