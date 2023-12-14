25 best movies like Knives Out to satisfy your craving for mystery

Did you enjoy watching Knives Out, and are you looking for another good whodunit movie to watch? Or do you enjoy watching movies full of mystery and suspense and have an electrifying plot twist, just like Knives Out? Explore some of the best movies like Knives Out that you will enjoy.

Knives Out is an American, classic, modernised whodunit movie directed by Rian Johnson in 2019. It is a very successful murder mystery movie that is fun and hilarious to watch and comforting, and plenty of enjoyable movies like it.

Mystery movies like Knives Out

Knives Out stars some of the best actors, such as Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Here are 25 movies like Knives Out that you can watch today. The list has been compiled based on the user ratings on IMDb and arranged in no particular order.

1. Murder by Death (1976)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Directed by: Robert Moore

Robert Moore Runtime: 1h 34m

Murder By Death brings out the elements of mystery, comedy and satire. A group of world-famous detectives are invited to a dinner party and are challenged to solve a murder case that is yet to happen. The chaos and amusement in Murder by Death make it more interesting and entertaining to watch.

2. Mystic River (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Directed by: Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Runtime: 2h 17m

Like Knives Out, Mystic River follows a family's mysterious death. The film explores the lives of three men who were childhood friends and whose lives were devastated after one of them lost his daughter. It's about revenge, violence and their consequences.

3. Brick (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Runtime: 1h 50m

This movie is about a teenager, a high school student, who tries to uncover the murder of his ex-girlfriend by joining an underground crime ring. It is presented as a detective film despite being set in a high school setting. Brick is a good mystery film that will keep you guessing throughout the watch.

4. Clue (1985)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Directed by: Jonathan Lynn

Jonathan Lynn Runtime: 1h 34m

Six detectives get invited for dinner, but their host gets killed, and everyone becomes a suspect. They try to solve his murder and discover who among them is a murderer before more murders are committed. The Clue movie is fantastic and fun to watch.

5. Murder on The Orient Express (2017)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh Runtime: 1h 54m

This is another movie similar to Knives Out. Murder on The Orient Express is about a detective, Hercules Poirot, who is trying to solve the murder of a businessman who died on the train. He has a handful of lying suspects, of whom he has to figure out who the killer is. This is a thrilling journey that you should be a part of.

6. Death on The Nile (1978)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Directed by: John Guillermin

John Guillermin Runtime: 2h 20m

This is an Agatha Christie adaptation movie, which takes place on the water. Hercules Poirot is yet again trying to find a murderer who killed an heiress who has just gotten married. Death on The Nile is another mystery story that you should not miss watching.

7. Game Night (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Directed by: John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein

John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein Runtime: 1h 33m

Game Night is a mystery film full of comedy that will keep you laughing throughout. It follows a murder mystery that happened when a group of friends had a night out get-together. A night that was supposed to be fun turns out to have a twist. Game Night is a must-watch film for all lovers of Knives Out.

8. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Directed by: David Fincher

David Fincher Runtime: 2h 38m

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo stars Daniel Craig, who plays as an investigator. He is a journalist whom a patriarch hires to investigate the murder of his niece. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo detests the fact that a man can punish a woman for her innate womanness.

9. The Nice Guys (2016)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Directed by: Shane Black

Shane Black Runtime: 1h 50m

The Nice Guys fits the murder mystery genre, just like Knives Out. In this film, Ryan Gosling and Rusell Crowe come together so they can solve the case of a missing person and the death of a adult film star. It is a thrilling crime comedy movie with unpredictable turns. Nice Guys is a movie that you can stream on Netflix.

10. Sleuth (1972)

IMDb rating: 8/10

Directed by: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Joseph L. Mankiewicz Runtime: 2h 18m

This is one of the films that inspired the story of Knives Out. It is a mystery thriller that stars Laurence Olivier. It has stage-bound plot characters and dialogue but is still very engaging. Sleuth is worth watching.

11. Death Trap (1982)

IMDb rating: 7/10

Directed by: Sidney Lumet

Sidney Lumet Runtime: 1h 56m

Death Trap follows a writer struggling in playwriting and plots to murder another writer, his student, who seems to be more talented than him and steal his work. But just when you think you have gotten everything right, there is a sudden turn in Death Trap.

12. A Simple Favor (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Directed by: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Runtime: 1h 59m

This is yet another movie that will keep you guessing, just like Knives Out. A Simple Favour is full of deceit and secrets that will make you yearn for more. Stephanie and Emily are great friends in the movie. Emily vanishes, and Stephanie must uncover the truth about her friend's mysterious disappearance.

13. Bullet Train (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Directed by: David Leitch

David Leitch Runtime: 2h 6m

Bullet Train is a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It involves a group of assassins and hitmen who board the same train. There are a lot of murders, leaving the journey full of suspense and betrayal. If you are a fan of intense movies, try Bullet Train.

14. Scream (1996)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Directed by: Wes Craven

Wes Craven Runtime: 1h 40m

Unlike other horror movies, Scream also contains a murder mystery. The film is about figuring out who the masked killer interested in killing high school students is. This movie will keep you guessing and playing with your expectations until the murderer is identified.

15. See How They Run (2022)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Directed by: Tom George

Tom George Runtime: 1h 38m

See How They Run follows the death of a cast member. Tensions escalate among the characters as they try to solve the mysterious murder. See How They Run is captivating to watch.

16. Memories of Murder (2003)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Directed by: Bong Joon-ho

Bong Joon-ho Runtime: 2h 12m

This movie is filled with drama, dark humour and suspense, not forgetting the unexpected twists and turns. Memories of Murder brings two detectives together to solve several murder cases in a small town.

17. Logan Lucky (2017)

IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh Runtime: 1h 59m

Logan Lucky is about two brothers who try a heist in a NASCAR race to reverse a family curse. Logan Lucky has a captivating, funny, exciting, tense and black comedy style. Starring Daniel Craig, he is entertaining to watch, just like in Knives Out.

18. Ready or Not (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Runtime: 1h 35m

This movie will leave you second-guessing the game "ready or not" played in childhood. It features a bride who has just wedded, taking part in a deadly game of hide and seek. Ready or Not is a horror movie that contains a very entertaining murder mystery.

19. Prisoners (2013)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Runtime: 2h 33m

Loki, a detective in Prisoners, is committed to finding who kidnapped two young girls. The movie suddenly turns when the father of one of the missing girls takes the role of the detective. This was out of the feeling that the detectives were not doing much and decided to take the matter into his own hands.

20. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie Runtime: 2h 8m

Sherlock Holmes is yet another film in the list that has the Knives Out vibes. It features two detectives trying to stop a murderer by sending him to the gallows. They later come to learn he is alive and back from the dead and might try to hurt them. It is more action-oriented than Knives Out, but the mystery-solving elements are similar.

21. Gone Girl (2014)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Directed by: David Fincher

David Fincher Runtime: 2h 29m

Nick's wife disappeared, and everybody thought that he had killed her. As he is desperately searching for his wife, the media has already shifted their focus on him as the possible killer. Relax, make yourself comfortable and watch the sudden change of events on Gone Girl that will leave you wondering who to trust – Nick or his wife.

22. The Usual Suspects (1995)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Directed by: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Runtime: 1h 46m

The Usual Suspects features a survivor from a gun shootout who is being questioned about the scenario and his involvement. The Usual Suspects is a movie that will keep you second-guessing. An intriguing mystery movie that won the Academy Award as the original screenplay. It is a movie that any suspense fan should watch.

23. Glass Onion (2022)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Directed by: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Runtime: 2h 19m

Glass Onion is a sequel that followed the mysterious Knives Out. It has the same character played by Daniel Craig, but everything else is different. This time, the staged murder mystery game becomes a real crime scene.

24. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson Runtime: 1h 49m

The film explores themes of family dynamics, forgiveness, and the impact of childhood fame. The characters in The Royal Tenenbaums are complex, each dealing with their own set of issues and quirks.

25. Mystery Team (2009)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Directed by: Dan Eckman

Dan Eckman Runtime: 1h 45m

The Mystery Team movie is about three childhood friends passionate about solving crimes in their neighbourhood. Later, they find themselves hired to investigate and solve a murder case.

This list of mystery movies like Knives Out should keep you entertained until the inevitable sequel comes out. As a mystery movie enthusiast, these films will keep you at the edge of your seat as you satisfy your cravings for mystery.

