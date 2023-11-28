GloRilla’s age, real name, siblings, parents, net worth

GloRilla is a rapper, songwriter and social media sensation from the United States. She rose to fame for her 2022 single F.N.F. (Let's Go), which was a TikTok viral hit. The singer has since become a household name in the crunk scene, collaborating with big names such as Cardi B. What is GloRilla’s age?

Rapper GloRilla performs onstage at Crypto.com Arena on August 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

GloRilla is an award-winning rapper and singer. In 2022, she received 6 BET Awards nominations, second only to Drake’s seven nominations. It was unexpected, considering she had only been on the scene for a few months. Basking in the honour, she confessed that she would like to collaborate with Drake on a song in the future.

Full name Gloria Hallelujah Woods Known as GloRilla Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 9 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, rapper, social media personality Net worth $800,000 to $1 million Facebook @gloyaltygirl Instagram @glorillapimp X (Twitter) @GloTheofficial TikTok @glorilla03 YouTube @theofficialGloRilla

What is GloRilla’s age?

She is 24 years old as of 2023. GloRilla’s birthday is on 28 July 1999. The American rapper’s zodiac sign is Leo.

What is GloRilla’s real name? Her birth name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods. She was born in Frayser, a neighbourhood in North Memphis, Tennessee. She was homeschooled for a few years before joining Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School. Following her dazzling success, Woods returned to her alma mater to donate $25,000 in September 2022.

Rapper GloRilla is the eighth of ten children born to her parents. However, the social media sensation has not revealed her parents’ and siblings’ names. Regardless, it’s clear that GloRilla’s parents are supportive of their daughter's career. Her father accompanied her to the BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony in October 2023 and beamed with pride.

GloRilla’s mom raised her and her siblings firmly in the Christian church. Additionally, she revealed that her mother would only let her and her siblings listen to gospel music growing up. However, Woods stopped going to church when she was in high school. She further said that her mother still hopes she will become a gospel rapper someday.

Career

GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Woods started singing in church as a child and would get many choir solos. Unfortunately, she lost her voice, forcing her to switch to rapping when she was 16. However, she didn’t enter the spotlight until her crunk single F.N.F. (Let's Go) went viral on TikTok. Within weeks of its April 2022 release, the song had inspired the viral FNF challenge.

The song earned her a BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Song of the Year. Although the song didn’t win, Woods was crowned the Best New Hip Hop Artist. GloRilla signed with rapper Yo Gotti’s label, CMG Records, in July 2022.

The young rapper is making her mark in the rap scene. Only one year into her career, she has collaborated with influential rappers like Moneybagg Yo and Cardi B. She has also performed in concerts across the US, headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in early 2023.

What is GloRilla’s net worth?

The rapper’s net worth is allegedly between $800,000 and $1 million. She earns a living from music royalties and tour concerts.

Who are GloRilla’s kids?

GloRilla attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sarah Morris

Source: Getty Images

She has no children as of 2023. In January 2023, a photo of her in a black dress surfaced online, seemingly cradling a baby bump. Naturally, the picture caused fans to believe the award-winning songwriter was pregnant.

However, GloRilla clarified that the photo was from 2019. Additionally, she was only joking when she posted the photo. She revealed that she had been expecting once but had it terminated. GloRilla insisted that nobody had ever known she was pregnant before she procured the termination.

FAQs

How old is GloRilla? She is 24 years old as of 2023. When is GloRilla’s birthday? The rapper was born on 28 July 1999. Where is GloRilla from? She was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. What is GloRilla’s net worth? She is allegedly worth between $800,000 and $1 million. Who are GloRilla’s siblings? She has nine siblings on her mother’s side. However, she has yet to reveal their identities. Who are GloRilla’s kids? The rapper has no known children as of 2023.

What is GloRilla’s age? The rapper is 24 years old as of 2023, as she was born on 28 July 1999. The rapper has released top chart-topping singles and attracted global attention. She has bagged one award and multiple nominations in just a little over a year in the spotlight.

