33 female ABC News reporters to be on the lookout for

ABC News is a subsidiary of the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) network that covers current news. The company has top female reporters who are passionate about their work. They have helped to elevate the network due to their impeccable skills and talents. Discover some of the female ABC News reporters to be on the lookout for.

Muriel Bailey in the studio (L), Jamie Hale (C), and Lucy Yang (R) reporting from various events. Photo: @murielbaileytv, @jamiehalesports, @lucyyang7 on Instagram (modified by author)

The ABC News female reporters are talented and have excelled in a male-dominated industry. They have become household names recognised by viewers throughout America and beyond. These women break news in the studio, report from the field, interview newsmakers, and host various programs. Here is a list of talented ABC News female reporters.

Top female ABC News reporters

ABC News is one of the leading news broadcasters in the United States. The news division has a pool of talented reporters who deliver the news to viewers. Below are the female ABC news reporters to look out for.

1. Liz Cho

Master of Ceremonies Liz Cho speaks during the Grand Central Terminal 100th Anniversary Celebration at Grand Central Terminal on February 1, 2013, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Liz Cho is one of the most experienced anchors at ABC News. She works at WABC-TV in New York City and co-anchors the weekday Eyewitness News programme from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2. Kemberly Richardson

Kemberly Richardson attends the Montblanc de la Culture Arts Patronage Award at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater on March 22, 2010, in New York City. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Kemberly joined WABC in 2003, and her talent and flexibility have won her multiple Emmy Awards. She currently works at ABC7 New York and is experienced in a wide range of issues and foreign affairs.

3. Sandra Bookman

Sandra Bookman attends The Fifth Annual "Dinner By The Bite" to benefit Esther's Aid at The Riverside Church on 23 October 2017 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Sandra Bookman's career took off after she joined Eyewitness News in 1998. Before then, she worked for WSB-TV in Atlanta, KFDM-TV in Beaumont and WRAL-TV in Raleigh. Bookman has covered the Olympic games for seven years.

4. Linsey Davis

Linsey Davis on the set of ABC News Live. Photo: Michael Le Brecht II

Linsey Davis is a senior national reporter for ABC News Live. She covers breaking news, politics, and national security issues. The media personality has also worked as a White House and Pentagon reporter for ABC News.

5. Sam Ryan

Sam Ryan interviews Jetze Plat of the Netherlands after he won the Men's Wheelchair division in the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on 19 March 2023 in New York City. Photo: Rich Schultz

Sam Ryan first joined WABC in 2002 after leaving for ESPN. She returned to WABC in 2018, where she has been covering sports such as the NHL, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Home Run Derby.

6. Brittany Bell

Reporter Brittany Bell at ABC Witness News studio in a purple and yellow dress. Photo: @brittanybellwx on Instagram (modified by author)

Brittany Bell is a weather reporter at ABC News. She is a certified broadcast meteorologist who developed a love for weather at a young age. As a student, she chased the Nashville F3 tornado of 1998 and has not looked back since.

7. Nina Pineda

Nina Pineda speaks at the 2016 Peace, Love & A Cure Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation Benefit on 15 May 2016, in Alpine New Jersey. Photo: Mike Coppola

Nina Pineda is an ABC News correspondent who has covered important issues such as politics, health, and natural disasters. She has won several awards in her career.

8. Shirleen Allicot

Shirleen Allicot attends the Celebration of WABC's 75th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on 10 August 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Shirleen Allicot is a WABC-TV presenter of Eye Witness News. Previously, she was the co-anchor of Action News on WPVI at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WPHL. Allicot has covered topics like natural disasters and terrorism.

9. Kristin Thorne

Journalist Kristin Thorne on duty in a white coat and black dress. Photo: @kristinthorne on Instagram (modified by author)

Kristin Thorne is an investigative reporter for WABC-Eyewitness TV's News in Long Island. The Emmy Award winner previously worked for the News 12 Westchester and WHTM-TV ABC 27.

10. Crystal Cranmore

Crystal Cranmore reporting for ABC. Photo: @crystalabc7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Crystal Cranmore is the Race and Culture Reporter for WABC-Eyewitness TV. The Manhattan native has worked on feature articles, breaking news, and general assignments. Crystal Cranmore was a reporter at KYW-TV before joining WABC.

11. Lucy Yang

Lucy Yung in a pink and black jacket. Photo: @lucyyang7 on Instagram(modified by author)

Lucy Yang joined Eyewitness News in 1993 and has been working as a general assignment journalist. She has covered many issues, such as terrorism, murder, and the scandal involving the royal family in London. Before joining ABC7, she worked at WPVI-Action TV.

12. Heather O'Rourke

Heather O'Rourke started as an intern at WABC-TV and quickly rose to become a traffic reporter in 1994. She joined the Eyewitness News in 2002 as an afternoon traffic reporter before becoming a morning reporter in 2013.

13. Diane Sawyer

Diane Sawyer sits on the set during the nationally televised news brief at the Walt Disney Television in December 21, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Ida Mae Astute

Diane Sawyer is one of the female ABC World News anchors dominating the stage elegantly. She is the host of ABC World News Tonight with Diane Sawyer.

14. Toni Yates

Toni Yates holding an award and reports for ABC. Photo: @toniyates7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Toni Yates is a news reporter for Eyewitness News for WABC-TV in New Jersey. She joined WABC from WB17 in Philadelphia, where she worked as a weekday anchor-medical reporter.

15. Michelle Charlesworth

Michelle Charlesworth speaks onstage during Tuesday's Children Rise Up For Resilience Gala at Gustavino's on September 14, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Michelle Charlesworth is the weekend reporter and co-anchor for WABC-TV Saturday and Sunday morning Eyewitness News. She has covered the Oscars and the Israel and Palestine conflict.

16. Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker at the Met Opera Fall 2024 Opening Night at the Metropolitan Opera House on 26 September 2023, in New York, New York. Photo: Lexie Moreland

Deborah Roberts started working for ABC News in 1995. The University of Oklahoma graduate works as a news anchor. Before ABC, she was a reporter for KJRH-TV.

17. Lauren Glassberg

TV anchor Lauren Glassberg at the Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May 2014, in New York City. Photo: Paul Zimmerman

Lauren Glassberg is a features reporter and co-anchor for Eyewitness News on WABC-TV in New York City. She joined the ABC Network in March 2000. The award-winning journalist covers various topics revolving around lifestyle.

18. Juju Chang

Juju Chang at the premiere of "American Born Chinese" held at Radio City Music Hall on 7 May 2023, in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Juju Chang has been a news anchor at ABC News since 2003. She is a contributor for the 20/20 show and a co-anchor for World News Tonight.

19. Muriel Bailey

Muriel Bailey on ABC set in a pink and red dress. Photo: @murielbaileytv on Instagram (modified by author)

Muriel Bailey is an experienced ABC News anchor and reporter. She anchors the weekday newscasts at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. In addition, Bailey breaks the news from the Live desk at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

20. Sarah Snyder

Sarah Snyder in GMA studio in a green and blue dress. Photo: @sarahsnydertv on Instagram (modified by author)

Sarah Snyder joined the ABC in 2011 and is one of the best ABC News female reporters. She anchors Good Morning Alabama as well as News Midday on ABC 33/40.

21. Kiera Hood

Kiera Hood in the ABC studio in a flowery blue and yellow dress. Photo: @KieraWALB on Facebook (modified by author)

Kiera is a news anchor and reporter at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama. Before moving to ABC, she worked at WSFA 12 News in Montgomery and Black News Channel.

22. Megan Scarano

Megan Scarano is the weekend anchor and reporter for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama. Before joining ABC, she was an anchor at WCTI News Channel 12.

23. Jamie Hale

Jamie Hale holding an ABC microphone. Photo: @jamiehalesports on Instagram (modified by author)

Jamie Hale is one of the ABC World News female reporters. She has been the weekend sports anchor on ABC 33/40 since August 2018. Besides journalism, Jamie loves football, which she played at the University of Southern Mississippi.

24. Erin Wise

Erin Wise smiling in a grey and green dress. Photo: @ErinWiseTV on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Erin Wise has been working at ABC 33/40 News since November of 2021. She is a multimedia journalist stationed in Birmingham. Before ABC, she worked as a weekend anchor in Macon, Georgia.

25. Valerie Bell

Valerie Bell looking happy. Photo: @valeriebell_5 on Instagram (modified by author)

Valerie Bell joined ABC 33/40 as a general assignment reporter in September 2021. Before that, the multimedia journalist worked as a weekend anchor at WDVM in Hagerstown, Maryland.

26. Sade Baderinwa

Sade Baderinwa attends the Celebration of WABC's 75th Anniversary at The Empire State Building on 10 August 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Sade has been an anchor for WABC since 2003. She presents the Eyewitness News at 5:00 and 11:00 a.m. Baderinwa has previously worked for WSLS in Roanoke and WUSA-TV.

27. Darla Miles

Darla Miles in the ABC studio in a black, orange dress and blue coat. Photo: @darlamiles7 on Instagram (modified by author)

Darla Miles joined the Eyewitness News Team in 2009 as an assignment correspondent. Some of the stories she covered include the arrest of Dominique Strauss and the aborted terrorist bombing attempt in Time Square. She is among the network's best female news reporters.

28. Robach Amy

Amy Robach attends the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York Symposium & Awards Luncheon at New York Hilton Midtown on 27 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Amy Robach is a journalist and presenter for ABC News in New York City. She anchors the news show 20/20 and previously was a contributor on Good Morning America.

29. Somara Theodore

Somara Theodore reading the weather on Thursday, 28 July 2022. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Somara Theodore is one of the ABC female newscasters in the meteorologist department in New York City. The award-winning meteorologist came from WRC-TV in Washington, DC, where she worked for six years.

30. Brianna Buffalo

Brianna Ruffalo is a meteorological reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles. She joined the ABC family in 2017, working at ABC30 before moving to ABC7.

31. Rachel Brown

Rachel Brown in a black and blue outfit. Photo: @abc7rachel on Instagram (modified by author)

Rachel Brown co-anchors Eyewitness News weekday mornings at ABC7 Los Angeles. She joined the team in June 2019 as a general assignment reporter and a weekend morning anchor.

32. Lisa Argen

Lisa Argen in ABC studio. Photo: @LisaArgenABC7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Lisa Argen is a weather reporter working as a meteorologist at KGO-TV, an ABC7 affiliate television station. The award-winning journalist's biggest story is the El Nino winter of 1997.

33. Cynthia McFadden

Cynthia McFadden attends the 2022 HeartShare Spring Gala' at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on 21 March 2022 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Cynthia McFadden is one of the former ABC female reporters. The American journalist is the senior legal and investigative correspondent at NBC News.

The above are some of the female ABC News reporters you can check out. Beyond their job, these women are leaders and role models who command a huge fan base. They have covered some of the impactful stories that shaped lives.

