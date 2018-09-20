UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission guide
The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, is a public research institution located in Lagos, Nigeria, founded in 1962. UNILAG is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and is ranked among the best federal tertiary schools in Nigeria and the top schools in the world. The UNILAG cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help you understand if you can secure a place in joining the institution or not.
The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria. UNILAG is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. It has a main campus located in Akoka, Yaba, and another campus in Surulere. The main campus in Akoka houses most of the academic faculties, administrative buildings, and student residences.
What are the cut-off marks for UNILAG in 2024?
The University of Lagos has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. The table below shows the 2023/2024 UNILAG cut-off mark for all courses.
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts has twelve programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Creative Arts
|72.375
|2
|English Language
|72
|3
|French
|69.625
|4
|Russian
|67.375
|5
|History & Strategic Studies
|73.375
|6
|Linguistics /Igbo
|69.375
|7
|Linguistics /Yoruba
|66.375
|8
|Chinese
|75.875
|9
|Linguistics
|71.625
|10
|Philosophy
|70.625
|11
|Christian Religious Knowledge
|71.5
|12
|Islamic Religious Knowledge
|61.25
College of Medicine
For you to get admission to the university, you need to attain the following merit cut-off marks.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Dentistry
|76.5
|2
|Medical Laboratory Science
|77.25
|3
|Medicine and Surgery
|86.875
|4
|Nursing Science
|79.25
|5
|Pharmacology
|76.75
|6
|Physiology
|74
|7
|Physiotherapy
|78.5
|8
|Radiography
|76.75
Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education is one of the most popular faculties in the institution, with over 20 programmes.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Adult Education
|64.75
|2
|Education Economics
|69.625
|3
|Education Business
|68
|4
|Education IRS
|62
|5
|Education Igbo
|NIL
|6
|Education English
|74.25
|7
|Education Early Childhood
|70.875
|8
|Education Yoruba
|63.375
|9
|Education French
|64
|10
|Education History
|68.5
|11
|Education CRS
|56.375
|12
|Education Geography
|62.375
|13
|Educational Administration
|65.125
|14
|Educational Foundations
|67.5
|15
|Special Education
|67
|16
|Health Education
|52.875
|17
|Human Kinetics
|61.75
|18
|Education Biology
|64.875
|19
|Education Chemistry
|58.875
|20
|Education Home Economics
|57.25
|21
|Education Integrated Science
|56.875
|22
|Education Mathematics
|66.25
|23
|Education Physics
|57.125
|24
|Education Technology
|60.625
Faculty of Engineering
The 2022/2023 cut-off mark for those interested in pursuing any engineering course was as follows:
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Biomedical Engineering
|79
|2
|Chemical & Petroleum Engineering
|78.375
|3
|Civil & Environmental Engineering
|76.875
|4
|Computer Engineering
|82.5
|5
|Electrical & Electronics Engineering
|82
|6
|Mechanical Engineering
|82.125
|7
|Metallurgical & Materials Engineering
|70.375
|8
|Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering
|71.875
|9
|Systems Engineering
|71.875
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers five programmes. The merit cut-off marks include:
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Architecture
|78.25
|2
|Building
|68.5
|3
|Estate Management
|67.625
|4
|Quality Surveying
|71.125
|5
|Urban & Regional Planning
|65.375
Faculty of Law
Law is one of the most competitive programmes in Nigeria. The programme's cut-off mark is always high.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Law
|80.375
Faculty of Management Sciences
The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with academic programs and research related to various aspects of business, accounting and management.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Accounting
|80.375
|2
|Actuarial Science
|72.625
|3
|Banking & Finance
|73.25
|4
|Business Administration
|72.25
|5
|IRPM
|71.875
|6
|Insurance
|71
|7
|Taxation
|62.375
Faculty of Pharmacy
Becoming a pharmacist typically requires a significant amount of education hence the high merit cut-off mark.
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Pharmacy
|80.25
Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science has several programs, and their cut-off marks are as follows:
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Botany
|64.875
|2
|Cell Biology & Genetics
|69.5
|3
|Chemistry
|70.375
|4
|Computer Science
|82.125
|5
|Geology
|70.875
|6
|Geophysics
|71.875
|7
|Marine Biology
|68
|8
|Fishers
|56.5
|9
|Mathematics
|72.875
|10
|Industrial Mathematics
|71.5
|11
|Statistics
|71.5
|12
|Microbiology
|72.125
|13
|Physics
|67.75
|14
|Zoology
|64.375
Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Science offers several programmes, and their merit cut-off mark is as follows:
|No
|Programme
|Merit
|1
|Economics
|78.375
|2
|Economics & Development Studies
|62.5
|3
|Geography
|56.125
|4
|Meteorology & Climate Scinece
|70.625
|5
|Mass Communication
|77.25
|6
|Library & Information Science
|68.5
|7
|Political Science
|70.75
|8
|Psychology
|74
|9
|Social Work
|68.625
|10
|Sociology
|73.5
UNILAG admission guide
Gaining admission into UNILAG is quite competitive. Here are the general requirements for one to gain admission into the university.
- Have a minimum of five SSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at no more than two sittings. Specific courses may have additional requirements.
- Meet the JAMB cut-off mark for your chosen course. The cut-off mark varies for different courses and may change yearly.
UNILAG application process
Follow the steps below to make your application.
- Visit the official UNILAG application portal.
- Click to view programmes' entry requirements.
- Once done, click on "Start a Fresh Application".
- Select the application type and nationality and complete the other required personal details.
- Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Continue".
- Pay the required JAMB and UNILAG Post-UTME application fees.
- Make a successful payment.
- Log in to the application portal using your reference number and surname in lowercase as the password.
- Click "Continue Application" to complete the application form.
- Once done, submit the application form.
- Ensure you generate the payment advice and print the application form.
Can UNILAG accept 170 in JAMB?
To be eligible for the screening process at the University of Lagos, candidates need to achieve a score of 200 or higher in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
What is the UNILAG cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?
For you to gain admission into the university and do medicine and surgery programmes, you have to have a score merit of 86.875 points.
How much is UNILAG masters tuition fees?
The specific tuition fees for UNILAG master's programs can vary. You can contact the institution for further clarification.
UNILAG cut-off mark will help you know if you are eligible to join the institution. UNILAG offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.
