Global site navigation

Local editions

UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission guide
Study

UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission guide

by  Adrianna Simwa

The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, is a public research institution located in Lagos, Nigeria, founded in 1962. UNILAG is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and is ranked among the best federal tertiary schools in Nigeria and the top schools in the world. The UNILAG cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help you understand if you can secure a place in joining the institution or not.

UNILAG graduate
UNILAG is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria. Photo: @University of Lagos (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria. UNILAG is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. It has a main campus located in Akoka, Yaba, and another campus in Surulere. The main campus in Akoka houses most of the academic faculties, administrative buildings, and student residences.

What are the cut-off marks for UNILAG in 2024?

The University of Lagos has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. The table below shows the 2023/2024 UNILAG cut-off mark for all courses.

Read also

Israel's El Al says scrapping S. Africa flights end March

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has twelve programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.

NoProgrammeMerit
1Creative Arts72.375
2English Language72
3French69.625
4Russian67.375
5History & Strategic Studies73.375
6Linguistics /Igbo69.375
7Linguistics /Yoruba66.375
8Chinese75.875
9Linguistics71.625
10Philosophy70.625
11Christian Religious Knowledge 71.5
12Islamic Religious Knowledge61.25

College of Medicine

For you to get admission to the university, you need to attain the following merit cut-off marks.

NoProgrammeMerit
1Dentistry76.5
2Medical Laboratory Science77.25
3Medicine and Surgery86.875
4Nursing Science79.25
5Pharmacology76.75
6Physiology74
7Physiotherapy78.5
8Radiography76.75

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the most popular faculties in the institution, with over 20 programmes.

NoProgrammeMerit
1Adult Education64.75
2Education Economics69.625
3Education Business68
4Education IRS62
5Education IgboNIL
6Education English74.25
7Education Early Childhood70.875
8Education Yoruba63.375
9Education French64
10Education History68.5
11Education CRS56.375
12Education Geography62.375
13Educational Administration65.125
14Educational Foundations67.5
15Special Education67
16Health Education52.875
17Human Kinetics61.75
18Education Biology 64.875
19Education Chemistry58.875
20Education Home Economics57.25
21Education Integrated Science56.875
22Education Mathematics66.25
23Education Physics57.125
24Education Technology60.625

Read also

Jubilation: 174 bags first class as OOU graduates 11,896 students

Faculty of Engineering

The 2022/2023 cut-off mark for those interested in pursuing any engineering course was as follows:

NoProgrammeMerit
1Biomedical Engineering79
2Chemical & Petroleum Engineering78.375
3Civil & Environmental Engineering76.875
4Computer Engineering82.5
5Electrical & Electronics Engineering82
6Mechanical Engineering82.125
7Metallurgical & Materials Engineering70.375
8Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering71.875
9Systems Engineering71.875

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers five programmes. The merit cut-off marks include:

NoProgrammeMerit
1Architecture78.25
2Building68.5
3Estate Management67.625
4Quality Surveying71.125
5Urban & Regional Planning65.375

Faculty of Law

Law is one of the most competitive programmes in Nigeria. The programme's cut-off mark is always high.

NoProgrammeMerit
1Law80.375

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with academic programs and research related to various aspects of business, accounting and management.

Read also

UNN ranks above UI, UNILORIN, others in scholarly output

NoProgrammeMerit
1Accounting80.375
2Actuarial Science72.625
3Banking & Finance73.25
4Business Administration72.25
5IRPM71.875
6Insurance71
7Taxation62.375

Faculty of Pharmacy

Becoming a pharmacist typically requires a significant amount of education hence the high merit cut-off mark.

NoProgrammeMerit
1Pharmacy80.25

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science has several programs, and their cut-off marks are as follows:

NoProgrammeMerit
1Botany64.875
2Cell Biology & Genetics69.5
3Chemistry70.375
4Computer Science82.125
5Geology70.875
6Geophysics71.875
7Marine Biology68
8Fishers56.5
9Mathematics72.875
10Industrial Mathematics71.5
11Statistics71.5
12Microbiology72.125
13Physics67.75
14Zoology64.375

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Science offers several programmes, and their merit cut-off mark is as follows:

NoProgrammeMerit
1Economics78.375
2Economics & Development Studies62.5
3Geography56.125
4Meteorology & Climate Scinece70.625
5Mass Communication77.25
6Library & Information Science68.5
7Political Science70.75
8Psychology74
9Social Work68.625
10Sociology73.5

Read also

Lloyds bank cuts almost 800 jobs in online switch

UNILAG admission guide

Gaining admission into UNILAG is quite competitive. Here are the general requirements for one to gain admission into the university.

  • Have a minimum of five SSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at no more than two sittings. Specific courses may have additional requirements.
  • Meet the JAMB cut-off mark for your chosen course. The cut-off mark varies for different courses and may change yearly.

UNILAG application process

UNILAG application portal
UNILAG application portal. Photo: applications.unilag.edu.ng
Source: UGC

Follow the steps below to make your application.

  1. Visit the official UNILAG application portal.
  2. Click to view programmes' entry requirements.
  3. Once done, click on "Start a Fresh Application".
  4. Select the application type and nationality and complete the other required personal details.
  5. Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Continue".
  6. Pay the required JAMB and UNILAG Post-UTME application fees.
  7. Make a successful payment.
  8. Log in to the application portal using your reference number and surname in lowercase as the password.
  9. Click "Continue Application" to complete the application form.
  10. Once done, submit the application form.
  11. Ensure you generate the payment advice and print the application form.

Read also

Microsoft lays off 1,900 staff after Activision gaming buyout

Can UNILAG accept 170 in JAMB?

To be eligible for the screening process at the University of Lagos, candidates need to achieve a score of 200 or higher in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

What is the UNILAG cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

For you to gain admission into the university and do medicine and surgery programmes, you have to have a score merit of 86.875 points.

How much is UNILAG masters tuition fees?

The specific tuition fees for UNILAG master's programs can vary. You can contact the institution for further clarification.

UNILAG cut-off mark will help you know if you are eligible to join the institution. UNILAG offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.

Legit.ng recently published information on how to use the NOUN portal. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an institution that has rolled out many long-distance and online learning programmes.

These programmes are accessible via the NOUN portal. It is a user-friendly platform that allows any potential, new, or enrolled student to access quality education. You can use the portal to apply, register, and get admitted to the institution.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel