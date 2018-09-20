UNILAG cut-off marks for 2024/2025 admission guide

The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, is a public research institution located in Lagos, Nigeria, founded in 1962. UNILAG is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and is ranked among the best federal tertiary schools in Nigeria and the top schools in the world. The UNILAG cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help you understand if you can secure a place in joining the institution or not.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) is one of the first-generation universities in Nigeria. UNILAG is known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and community engagement. It has a main campus located in Akoka, Yaba, and another campus in Surulere. The main campus in Akoka houses most of the academic faculties, administrative buildings, and student residences.

What are the cut-off marks for UNILAG in 2024?

The University of Lagos has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. The table below shows the 2023/2024 UNILAG cut-off mark for all courses.

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has twelve programmes. Below are the cut-off marks for each of the programmes.

No Programme Merit 1 Creative Arts 72.375 2 English Language 72 3 French 69.625 4 Russian 67.375 5 History & Strategic Studies 73.375 6 Linguistics /Igbo 69.375 7 Linguistics /Yoruba 66.375 8 Chinese 75.875 9 Linguistics 71.625 10 Philosophy 70.625 11 Christian Religious Knowledge 71.5 12 Islamic Religious Knowledge 61.25

College of Medicine

For you to get admission to the university, you need to attain the following merit cut-off marks.

No Programme Merit 1 Dentistry 76.5 2 Medical Laboratory Science 77.25 3 Medicine and Surgery 86.875 4 Nursing Science 79.25 5 Pharmacology 76.75 6 Physiology 74 7 Physiotherapy 78.5 8 Radiography 76.75

Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is one of the most popular faculties in the institution, with over 20 programmes.

No Programme Merit 1 Adult Education 64.75 2 Education Economics 69.625 3 Education Business 68 4 Education IRS 62 5 Education Igbo NIL 6 Education English 74.25 7 Education Early Childhood 70.875 8 Education Yoruba 63.375 9 Education French 64 10 Education History 68.5 11 Education CRS 56.375 12 Education Geography 62.375 13 Educational Administration 65.125 14 Educational Foundations 67.5 15 Special Education 67 16 Health Education 52.875 17 Human Kinetics 61.75 18 Education Biology 64.875 19 Education Chemistry 58.875 20 Education Home Economics 57.25 21 Education Integrated Science 56.875 22 Education Mathematics 66.25 23 Education Physics 57.125 24 Education Technology 60.625

Faculty of Engineering

The 2022/2023 cut-off mark for those interested in pursuing any engineering course was as follows:

No Programme Merit 1 Biomedical Engineering 79 2 Chemical & Petroleum Engineering 78.375 3 Civil & Environmental Engineering 76.875 4 Computer Engineering 82.5 5 Electrical & Electronics Engineering 82 6 Mechanical Engineering 82.125 7 Metallurgical & Materials Engineering 70.375 8 Surveying & Geoinformatics Engineering 71.875 9 Systems Engineering 71.875

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

The Faculty of Environmental Sciences offers five programmes. The merit cut-off marks include:

No Programme Merit 1 Architecture 78.25 2 Building 68.5 3 Estate Management 67.625 4 Quality Surveying 71.125 5 Urban & Regional Planning 65.375

Faculty of Law

Law is one of the most competitive programmes in Nigeria. The programme's cut-off mark is always high.

No Programme Merit 1 Law 80.375

Faculty of Management Sciences

The Faculty of Management Sciences deals with academic programs and research related to various aspects of business, accounting and management.

No Programme Merit 1 Accounting 80.375 2 Actuarial Science 72.625 3 Banking & Finance 73.25 4 Business Administration 72.25 5 IRPM 71.875 6 Insurance 71 7 Taxation 62.375

Faculty of Pharmacy

Becoming a pharmacist typically requires a significant amount of education hence the high merit cut-off mark.

No Programme Merit 1 Pharmacy 80.25

Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science has several programs, and their cut-off marks are as follows:

No Programme Merit 1 Botany 64.875 2 Cell Biology & Genetics 69.5 3 Chemistry 70.375 4 Computer Science 82.125 5 Geology 70.875 6 Geophysics 71.875 7 Marine Biology 68 8 Fishers 56.5 9 Mathematics 72.875 10 Industrial Mathematics 71.5 11 Statistics 71.5 12 Microbiology 72.125 13 Physics 67.75 14 Zoology 64.375

Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Science offers several programmes, and their merit cut-off mark is as follows:

No Programme Merit 1 Economics 78.375 2 Economics & Development Studies 62.5 3 Geography 56.125 4 Meteorology & Climate Scinece 70.625 5 Mass Communication 77.25 6 Library & Information Science 68.5 7 Political Science 70.75 8 Psychology 74 9 Social Work 68.625 10 Sociology 73.5

UNILAG admission guide

Gaining admission into UNILAG is quite competitive. Here are the general requirements for one to gain admission into the university.

Have a minimum of five SSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics, obtained at no more than two sittings. Specific courses may have additional requirements.

Meet the JAMB cut-off mark for your chosen course. The cut-off mark varies for different courses and may change yearly.

UNILAG application process

Follow the steps below to make your application.

Visit the official UNILAG application portal. Click to view programmes' entry requirements. Once done, click on "Start a Fresh Application". Select the application type and nationality and complete the other required personal details. Agree to the terms and conditions and click "Continue". Pay the required JAMB and UNILAG Post-UTME application fees. Make a successful payment. Log in to the application portal using your reference number and surname in lowercase as the password. Click "Continue Application" to complete the application form. Once done, submit the application form. Ensure you generate the payment advice and print the application form.

Can UNILAG accept 170 in JAMB?

To be eligible for the screening process at the University of Lagos, candidates need to achieve a score of 200 or higher in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

What is the UNILAG cut-off mark for medicine and surgery?

For you to gain admission into the university and do medicine and surgery programmes, you have to have a score merit of 86.875 points.

How much is UNILAG masters tuition fees?

The specific tuition fees for UNILAG master's programs can vary. You can contact the institution for further clarification.

UNILAG cut-off mark will help you know if you are eligible to join the institution. UNILAG offers various programmes that those who meet the cut-off mark can apply. You can always contact the administration for further assistance.

