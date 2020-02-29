Peter Kay bio: wife, children, net worth, illness (with infographics)

Peter Kay has made a name for himself in the UK's comedy scene. His talent has been praised by fans, fellow comedians and even Frog and Bucket comedy club manager, David Perkins.

Despite being one of the most notable comedians in Europe, Peter Kay does not seem to like being in the limelight. A self-proclaimed homebody and family man, he would rather be at home with his wife and kids than on the road doing live shows.

Find out more about the star's background and the reason why he canceled his tour and took a two-year hiatus.

Peter Kay profile summary

Name: Peter John Kay

Peter John Kay Date of birth: 2nd July 1973

2nd July 1973 Age: 48 years old

48 years old Place of birth: Farnworth, Lancashire, United Kingdom

Farnworth, Lancashire, United Kingdom Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Parents : Margaret Deirdre O'Neill, Michael John Kay

: Margaret Deirdre O'Neill, Michael John Kay Spouse: Susan Gargan

Susan Gargan Children: Charlie Michael Kay and two younger children

Charlie Michael Kay and two younger children Height: 5 ft 8 inches

5 ft 8 inches Weight: 121 kgs

121 kgs Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Education : University of Liverpool, University of Salford

: University of Liverpool, University of Salford Profession: Comedian, Voice actor, Producer & Screenwriter

Comedian, Voice actor, Producer & Screenwriter Books : The Sound of Laughter, Saturday Night Peter

: Peter Kay net worth: £43 million

£43 million Twitter : @peterkay_co_uk

: @peterkay_co_uk Website: peterkay.co.uk

Family and background

Peter Kay was born to father Michael, an engineer, and mother, Deirdre O’Neill. Due to his mother's Irish roots, he was brought up a Christian in the Roman Catholic church. His parents eventually divorced.

Where is Peter Kay from?

The award-winning comedian was born in Farnworth, Lancashire.

How old is Peter Kay?

The comedian was born on 2nd July 1973. As of 2021, Peter Kay is 48 years old.

Education

In 1989, he left St Joseph's school with one GCSE in art. He later lied about his education background and enrolled at the University of Leeds to study a BA course in Drama, Theatre Studies and English Literature.

Peter Kay is a director, producer, and author. Photo: @jrossshow

Source: Twitter

After realizing that the course was too difficult for him, Kay quit and proceeded to the Adelphi Campus School of Media, Music and Performance, where he eventually graduated with a Higher National Diploma in Media Performance.

Career

Before becoming the star stand-up comedian that he is today, Peter worked several odd jobs, including working at a cinema, Netto supermarket, petrol station, a toilet roll factory, and at a bingo hall.

In spite of all this, Peter has gone on to be one of the most popular comedians in the United Kingdom. He has won several awards, including the Banff Rockie Award, British Screenwriters' Award, Golden Rose, and the BAFTA TV Award, among others.

He is also a director, producer, and author.

How much is Peter Kay worth?

Kay is among the top comedians in the UK. In 2018, when tickets for his tour went live, they sold out in minutes and prompted the comedian to triple the initial amount of shows he had planned on doing.

In 2012, he set a new Guinness World Record for 'Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour.' With sales such as these, it is no wonder that his net worth is estimated to be about £43 million ($56 million)

Peter Kay's wife

Peter Kay has always had high regard for family:

For me, whatever happens, there's nothing better than family. Being a dad is just brilliant and fantastic. You can't put into words what it's like.

Peter Kay and wife Susan Gargan met one night back in 1998 while partying in a nightclub and have been together ever since. At the time, she worked as a cashier at a Boots pha*macy while he worked at a local cinema.

While the couple has been together for 22 years now, they have have been married for 19 years. The lovebirds tied the knot in 2001 after dating for three years.

Peter Kay and wife Susan Gargan. Photo: @dailymirror

Source: Twitter

In 2018, after the star canceled his show stating unforeseen family circumstances, many assumed that it was because Peter Kay wife died. However, these rumors are not valid.

Neither the comedian nor his family has come forward with the news of Susan's passing. If anything, the comedian himself was a victim of a death hoax back in 2018.

The hashtag #RIPPETERKAY was trending on the social medial platform, Twitter, leading many to believe that he was dead.

As for Peter Kay children, the comedian and his wife have been blessed with three children.

Their eldest, Charlie Michael Kay, was born via cesarean section on 12th January 2004. The comedian and his wife later had two more children, but unlike Charlie, they have kept them away from the public eye.

Peter Kay tour

In 2018, the comedian was set to go on a year-plus long comedy tour throughout Britain. The tour was set to have stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, the Manchester Arena, at The O2 in London, the Leeds First Direct Arena, the Belfast SSE Arena, Dublin 3 Arena, Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, and the Liverpool Echo Arena.

The tour was to start on 21st April 2018 at the Birmingham Genting Arena and would go through all the stops before circling back and ending with the last show on 22nd June 2019 at The O2 in London.

In 2017, Peter Kay cancelled all his shows. Photo: @peterkay_co_uk

Source: Twitter

However, on 13th December 2017, Kay abruptly cancelled all his shows. This left many wondering 'Why did Peter Kay cancel his 2018 tour?'.

In a bid to explain why the comedian posted an apology on Twitter that stated in part:

Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I have to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly ,and I am sure you will understand my family must always come first.

Peter Kay illness

Peter Kay is known to work with several charity organizations. Among them is The Lily Foundation. The organization is named after Lily, an eight-month-old baby who passed away from Mitochondria disease.

This disease occurs when structures that produce energy for a cell malfunction. This malfunction causes the death of cells within the body and can result in organ failure and, eventually, death.

Peter Kay is known to work with several charity organizations. Photo: @peterkay_co_uk

Source: Twitter

The incurable illness mostly affects children, and its symptoms include poor growth, developmental delays, and muscle weakness, among others.

In March 2018, the comedian announced a charity screening of new episodes of his hit TV show Car Share. He encouraged people to buy tickets insisting that all proceeds would go to the foundation.

He added that he had had first-hand experience with the organization and saw how important and inspiring their work was.

Where is Peter Kay?

After canceling more than 100 shows in his live tour, the star retreated to his secluded house near Lough Derg in County Tipperary in Ireland.

Despite his silence, Peter has been seen out and about in public a couple of times. On 22nd April 2019, he was part of a Heritage Tram Tour, where he graciously posed for photos with fans.

He disappeared once again, only to be seen twice in December 2019. On 27th, he attended the Crewe Lyceum Theatre to watch X Factor star Chico and iconic duo Canon and Ball in a Peter Pan production.

Three days later, on the 30th, he was at a Nativity! The Musical in London show. While fans in London rarely got a chance to see him, villagers in the small town of Lough Derg saw him more often.

Despite this, he continued to keep a low profile and mostly stayed at his estate.

Peter Kay weight loss

Peter Kay has always joked about his weight and is famous for his quote, "You never start a diet on a Friday."

People who were lucky enough to see the star last year all commented about how good he looked and the fact that he had lost some weight.

Peter Kay has always joked about his weight. Photo: @thegrocer

Source: Twitter

Despite the comments, the comedian has not spoken openly about his weight loss, nor has he revealed if he made any changes to his diet.

Peter Kay now

In Peter Kay latest news, after disappearing from the limelight and taking a two-year hiatus leaving many fans worried about what happened to Peter Kay, the comedian is back.

On 24th February 2020, the comedian took to his Twitter account to announce that he was back and would be hosting six Dance for Life shows. He urged people to buy tickets as proceeds from the shows would be used for cancer research by Cancer Research UK.

According to Mirror, Peter is writing a new book on his life as of 2021. It is going to be his third book.

Whether Peter Kay is back in the limelight for good is a matter that remains to be seen. As for the moment, fans can only see him during the live Dance For Life events as they await more updates from the star.

