Lina Esco’s bio: age, spouse, movies and TV shows, is she gay?

Lina Esco is an American actress and powerful activist for gender equality. She starred as Kelly in London (2005), LOL (2012), Janice in Free the N*pple (2014), and Ava Flores in Kingdom (2016). Besides acting, the celebrity is also a director, producer, and activist.

Image: instagram.com, @linaesco

Source: Instagram

Lina Esco worked as a model before becoming an actress. She has appeared in several music videos and played the role of Christina Alonso in S.W.A.T (a CBS action drama TV series). The series was renewed for a sixth season in April 2022. However, Lina left the show in May 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Lina Esco Gender Female Birthdate May 14, 1985 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Miami, Florida, USA Alma mater Colegio Bolívar Profession Actress, director, producer, and former model Nationality American Ethnicity White Ancestry Hispanic Sexuality Bis*xual Marital status Single Relationship status Single Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in kilograms 58kg Weight in pounds 127 lb Body measurements 35-25-35 inches Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Brown Instagram @linaesco Twitter

Lina Esco's biography

The actress was born on May 14, 1985. She avoids talking about her parents, siblings, and upbringing in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

How old is Lina Esco?

Lina Esco's age is 37 years as of July 2022.

Where is Lina Esco from?

Lina was born and raised in Miami, Florida, USA. Lina left home at age 15 to France to pursue her acting dream.

Is Lina Esco Hispanic?

Lina has American nationality, white ethnicity, and Hispanic heritage.

How tall is Lina Esco?

Lina Esco's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), and she weighs around 58kg (127 lb). Her hourglass body measures 35-25-35 inches. Lina’s hair colour is brown, and her eyes are hazel.

Education

Lina attended Colegio Bolívar (a private, non-denominational, American school) in Cali, Colombia.

Career

Her acting career began with a role in the 2005 independent feature film London (as Kelly). Lina starred alongside Chris Evans, Jason Statham, and Jessica Biel.

In 2006, she appeared in CSI: NY (as Angie Watson) and played on one episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (as Angela Paulson) in 2009.

In addition, Lina got the role of Janice (a supporting role) in the romantic-comedy film named LOL (2012). She played alongside Demi Moore and Miley Cyrus.

Lina Esco on SWAT as Chris

Esco joined S.W.A.T in 2017 as Christina ‘Chris’ Alonso (a strict officer and the only female S.W.A.T teammate on Sgt. Daniel "Hondo" Harrison’s team).

American actor Shemar Franklin Moore plays the role of Sgt. Daniel. S.W.A.T. is an American crime drama series based on the 1975 TV series SWAT. The show premiered on CBS on November 2, 2017.

Why did Lina Esco leave SWAT?

Lina played in five seasons and 106 episodes of SWAT. The actress talked about her experiences while directing Episode 99 of SWAT. It was about a widower seeking justice after losing his wife and son to organ transplants done wrong or had been denied.

The show gave viewers the green light that the actress was leaving towards the end of the fifth season, where Sniper Christine “Chris” Alonso was seen turning in her badge.

Lina gave her a heartfelt send-off during the season five finale and wrote this farewell message on social media:

Bringing to life a strong, smart, b*isexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere. Five years later, I am leaving S.W.A.T. to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter, too.

Lina Esco's movies and TV shows

The actress has featured in the following hit films and TV projects since 2005:

MOVIES

YEAR TITLE ROLE 2005 London Kelly 2008 The Evening Journey Maria 2010 Kingshighway Lena Capriolini 2010 Where the Road Meets the Sun Natasha 2011 Low Fidelity TBA 2012 LOL Janice 2014 Free the N*pple With 2016 Fairy Dust Lorna

TELEVISION

YEAR TITLE ROLE 2006 CSI: NY Angie Watson 2007 Cane Katie Vega 2008 Heroes: Destiny Elisa 2009 Drop Dead Diva Lina Martinez 2009 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Angela Paulson 2011 Exit Strategy Mia 2016 Flaked Kara 2016 Kingdom Ava Flores 2017–2022 S.W.A.T. Christina "Chris" Alonso

PRODUCER

YEAR TITLE GENRE 2022 SWAT (Episode 99) TV series 2012 Free The N*pple Movie 2010 The Cove PSA: My Friend Is... Documentary

Production and directing

Lina produced a documentary titled The Cove: My Friend is... in 2010 to create awareness about the inhumane mass killing of dolphins in Taiji, Japan.

The massive hunting of dolphins is a major economic activity in the Japanese coastal village of Taiji. Hence, projects like Lina's documentary do step up to save the endangered dolphins.

The actress also directed the 2012 Free the N*pple movie to advocate for gender equality and freedom for women to appear not to cover their upper body parts in public just like men.

IFC bought the movie and released it in December 2014 in theatres. After that, the film premiered on Netflix in June 2015.

Lina Esco's music videos

The actress appeared in Sinéad O'Connor’s music video, Jealous, and Halo’s Amalgam video in 2010. Sinéad is an Irish singer-songwriter, while Halos is a London-based modern, soul, and RnB music band. She was also part of American singer Southside's Clix video, among others.

TV advertisements

Esco featured in the Ketel One ad campaign, Gentlemen, This is Vodka, directed by Academy Award Nominee David O. Russell on May 16, 2011. The actress was also featured in NFL Women’s Apparel Collection TV advertisement in 2013.

Activism

Lina Esco's Free the N*pple Movement is a global campaign group advocating for equality, empowerment, and freedom of all genders.

The actress and Trevor Neilson co-founded The Human Campaign to champion equal rights for all genders, including the rights for s*xes explicitly spelt out in the U.S Constitution.

She created a non-profit organization called Crossing Borders. After that, Lina helped her former co-star Miley Cyrus create the Happy Hippy Foundation in 2014. Miley Cyrus' foundation helps homeless transgender youth.

Esco also has been campaigning for the overturning of Cyntoia Brown's murder conviction since December 2018. Cyntoia was convicted of robbing and killing Johnny Michael Allen at age 16. Her initial sentence of 51 years was reduced to 15 years.

Lina Esco and Harvey Weinstein's s*xual abuse case

Image: facebook.com, @DubaiFTV, @StrangeIslandRpg

Source: Facebook

Lina was among over 40 women who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of s*xual harassment in October 2017. According to the actress, she met Weinstein through a mutual friend in 2010. He allegedly pressed her for a kiss shortly after their meeting.

Other women who accused Weinstein of s*xual harassment over the years were actresses Cara Delevingne, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie. Weinstein is serving his sentence in California.

Weinstein established the Miramax Films Corporation with his brother in 1979. The company has produced numerous commercial hits, including Pulp Fiction, Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love, My Left Foot, S*x, Lies, and Videotape.

Is Lina Esco married?

The actress has never been married and does not have children. Therefore, there is no record of Lina Esco's husband online.

Is Lina Esco in a relationship?

Since she keeps her love life under the wraps, the actress might be single or dating lowkey.

Is Lina Esco gay?

Sniper Christine “Chris” Alonso of S.W.A.T is b*sexual. Lina took up this role because it reflects who she is. The actress is b*sexual in real life and is open about it.

Fun facts about Lina Esco

Here are other lesser-known details about this American actress.

Lina was among the 16 top models selected worldwide for a Louis Vuitton Jewelry advertisement in January 2011.

Esco has two animal dolls and a dog called Ogee.

She likes boxing and has been practising it for eight years. The skill helped her train for her role in S.W.A.T.

The actress believes in the power of meditation and has been practising transcendent meditation for over a decade.

Celebrities like Courtney Love and Miley Cyrus posted themselves shirtless on social media to support her Free The N*pple campaign.

She starred in one episode of Drop Dead Diva as a lingerie model who got fired for publicly sharing her mammary cancer survival story.

as a lingerie model who got fired for publicly sharing her mammary cancer survival story. Esco attended Audience Network’s Midnight Snack on Fullscreen in 2017, where guests removed clothes on camera while being interviewed.

Who is Lina Esco?

She is an American actress, director, producer, and former model. Lina has featured in numerous publications/magazines as a model and landed many diverse roles in films/TV shows as an actress. Meanwhile, her film producing and directing career is taking shape.

Why is Lina Esco leaving SWAT?

She posted on social media that she was leaving the show to pursue new creative endeavors.

Who is replacing Lina Esco on SWAT?

The show is yet to announce a new cast member.

What is Lina Esco doing now?

The actress was unclear about the movies or TV series she would be working on after leaving SWAT.

Lina Esco is a hardworking and dedicated celebrity pursuing multiple careers in the entertainment industry. She features in music videos, acts, and directs movies. The actress also advocates for gender equity.

READ ALSO: Nick Antonyan’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Legit.ng also posted Nick Antonyan’s biography. He is a comedian, writer, and content creator. He creates adventurous pranks like jumping a motorcycle over a pool.

Nick is also an incredible actor. He has appeared in several TV series, including Love Virtually (2022), Amigos (2018) and David's Vlog (2015).

Source: Legit.ng