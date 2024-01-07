Finesse2Tymes’ age, real name, family, girlfriends, net worth

Finesse 2Tymes is a rapper, songwriter and singer from the United States. He has released several hits and is best known for songs such as Back End, Get Even and Goin' Straight In. What is Finesse2Tymes' age? Explore the life of the rapper.

Finesse2Tymes began singing in the late 2010s. His popularity rose after he released his mixtape Hustle & Flow in 2019. He has collaborated with notable artists such as Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo. Finesse2Tymes' bio expounds on his career and personal life.

Full name Ricky Hampton Nickname Finesse2Tymes Gender Male Date of birth 10 June 1992 Age 31 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Memphis, Tennesse, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend FNG Shugga Children 3 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $500 thousand – $2 million Instagram @1finesse2tymes TikTok @1finesse2tymes1 Facebook @OfficialFinesse2Tymes

Finesse2Tymes' age

Finesse2Tymes is 31 years old as of January 2024. The rapper was born as Ricky Hampton on 10 June 1992 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He is an American citizen of African American descent.

He has three siblings: a sister and two brothers. Finesse2Tymes' family reunited after being 15 years apart. His mother made headlines in July 2023 when she defended Finesse2Tymes after snitching allegations.

Career

Finesse2Tymes began his rapping career by joining Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta's group, Memphis Greatest Underrated. They released their self-titled EP in 2016. The singer later began to release his solo tracks. He released his hit debut EP Hustle & Flow in 2019 while still serving a sentence in jail.

After his release from prison in early 2022, the American rapper released several hit singles like Back End and Get Even. Additionally, in December 2022, he released his album 90 Days, with appearances from artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby and producer Tay Keith.

In September 2022, the rapper was signed to Moneybagg's record label, Bread Gang. Later the following month, in October, he signed to J Prince Jr. record label Mob Ties in a joint venture with Atlantic Records. Below are some of the rapper's top hit songs:

CEO

Warfare

Black Visa

Can't Go To Jail

Out of State

Mob Tied

Revelations

Shiesty

Understanding

Some M0oney

Rules to the Streets

Crazy

His fame has extended to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. As of this writing, he has 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 851 thousand followers on TikTok. The singer also has a YouTube channel with 723 thousand subscribers.

What is Finesse2Tymes' net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Legit Net Worth and Net Worth Gorilla, the rapper's net worth is allegedly between $500 thousand and $2 million. His music career is believed to be his primary source of income.

Who are Finesse2Tymes' girlfriends?

The rapper has made headlines due to his love life. He previously had three girlfriends: BBJay, Nia Love and FNG Shugga. However, in September 2023, he parted ways with BBJay. He later also broke up with Nia Love. The rapper declared that he has stopped dating multiple women and will be focusing on his relationship with FNG Shugga.

Ricky is also known to have dated artist Erica Banks. The two later broke up, Finesse2Tymes citing during an interview that Erica was why they parted ways. He said she would wake up and concentrate on her phone first instead of caring for him. Erica responded by saying that the rapper wanted a servant, and she was not a maid.

The singer is a father of three: two daughters and a son. In addition, he and his girlfriend, FNG Shugga, are expecting a baby girl. His youngest child is Sincere Heaven Hampton, who was born in November 2023. Sincere's mom is Nia Love, the rapper's ex-girlfriend.

Finesse2Tymes' son is called Lil King. In 2021, he posted a photo of himself and his son on his Facebook page, with the caption that he hadn't seen him for two years he was in jail. He elaborated that he would desire his kids to see him while he was a whole new man.

He also has a daughter who seems to be 13 years old as of January 2024. His daughter's mother is called Audrey Webb.

What was Finesse2Tymes in jail for?

The rapper was arrested in Alabama, United States, on 7 July 2017. It was a day after a Power Ultra Lounge nightclub shooting incident at one of his concerts in Little Rock Ark. Several people were injured, but no one died. In December 2018, he was sentenced to five years on a federal weapons charge.

In July 2023, he was again allegedly accused of theft between $30,000 and $150,000. It was after an Enterprise rental vehicle he was driving was returned after the agreed time. However, the charges were dropped in the same month.

FAQs

How old is rapper Finesse2Tymes? The American hip-hop artist is 31 years old as of January 2024. When is Finesse2Tymes' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 10 June. What is Finesse2Tymes' real name? His real name is Ricky Hampton. Where is Finesse2Tymes from? The musical artist hails from Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Who is Finesse2Tymes signed to? He is signed to Atlantic Records label. Who are Finesse2Tymes' kids? As of 2023, he is believed to have three children: two daughters and a son. He also has another child on the way. What is Finesse2Tymes' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand – $2 million.

Finesse2Tymes' age is 31 years old as of January 2024. He has showcased his musical potential in the industry and continues working on new releases. His notable tracks include Back End, Goin' Straight In and Get Even.

