Who are XG members? Ages, height, do they speak Korean?
XG is a Japanese girl group based in South Korea. The group, which currently comprises seven members, was formed by Xgalx, a subsidiary of Avex. They have released several singles such as Grl Gvng, Winter Without You, Shooting Star and New Dance. Uncover XG member's ages, heights, and whether they can speak Japanese.
All XG's members are Japanese. They trained in Korea for five years under the K-pop training system. They are known for their powerful, energetic performances and catchy, trendy music. The award-winning K-pop girl group has seven members between the ages of 18 and 22 as of writing.
XG's background information
|Full name
|Xtraordinary Girls
|Year of formation
|2022
|Country of origin
|Japan
|Members
|7
|Labels
|Xgalx
|Genre of music
|R&B and hip-hop
|Awards
|2
|X (Twitter)
|@XGOfficial_
|@xgofficial
|@XG
|TikTok
|@xg.official
|YouTube
|XG
|Official website
|xgalx.com/xg
XG members' ages and heights
The XG's group name is an acronym for "Xtraordinary Girls". The group has released various singles such as Winter Without You, Puppet Show, New Dance and Shooting Star. They have also won two awards: The K-Star MVA (2023) and the MTV Video Music Awards Japan (2022). Here is all you need to know about XG members' heights, ages, and career debuts.
1. Chisa
- Full name: Chisa Kondou
- Date of birth: 17 January 2002
- Age: 22 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Osaka, Japan
- Height: 5'2" (157 cm)
- Role: Main vocalist
Chisa was the second group member to be unveiled. She is known for her exceptional vocal abilities. Chisa has enjoyed listening to music and singing since she was a child. She understood that music was the only way for her to live her life. Beyoncé is her main musical inspiration.
Previously an actress under Kansai Collection Entertainment, she seamlessly combines her passions for taking selfies, make-up artistry, and singing. In 2016, she won a semi-grand prix at the Tokyo Girls Audition.
2. Hinata
- Full name: Hinata Sohara
- Date of birth: 11 June 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Aichi, Nagoya, Japan
- Height: 5'2" (157 cm)
- Role: Main dancer and sub-vocalist
Hinata was born in Aichi, Nagoya, Japan. She was the fourth member to be unveiled. Hinata is XG's main dancer and sub-vocalist.
While previously rumoured to be a YG Entertainment trainee, her debut with the group garnered attention, particularly with the curious detail that she sings all the Tatatata parts in their debut single, Tippy Toes.
Beyond her musical pursuits, Hinata reveals her affinity for anime favourites like Haikyu!!, I Want To Eat Your Pancreas and Your Lie In April. She is a fluent speaker of Korean and English and a native speaker of Japanese.
3. Jurin
- Full name: Asaya Jurin
- Date of birth: 19 June 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Chigasaki, Japan
- Height: 5'4" (161 cm)
- Role: Leader, lead rapper, and vocalist
Jurin is XG's leader, lead rapper, and vocalist. She was born in Chigasaki, Japan. She was the first member revealed on 29 January 2022. Jurin has been a model for Drop Tokyo, Popteen and more since she was 15.
She has been a professional snowboarder since age three, influenced by her surfer parents. Jurin's musical taste spans TLC and Japanese rap and has been featured in numerous publications.
4. Harvey
- Full name: Amy Harvey
- Date of birth: 18 December 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan
- Height: 5'7" (169 cm)
- Role: Main rapper and sub-vocalist
Harvey is a Japanese singer, rapper, and model in South Korea. Her parents are from different races. Her mother hails from Japan while her father is an Australian. Harvey studied cheer dance in her first year of middle school. She later transitioned to hip-hop dance with aspirations of becoming a rapper.
As her career evolved, Harvey shifted her focus towards modelling, inspired by fashion magazines from abroad provided by her mother. She has modelled for issues 4 and 5 of Love Berry magazine, as well as gracing the pages of the November 2016 edition of Vivi.
Harvey starred in the 2017 make-up campaign So Good in Colors, created by MAC Cosmetics and Vogue Japan. She has also appeared in the Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo Spring/Summer Show and the 27th Tokyo Girls Collection Autumn/Winter Show.
5. Juria
- Full name: Ueda Juria
- Date of birth: 28 November 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Osaka, Japan
- Height: 5'5" (164 cm)
- Role: Main vocalist
Juria is XG's main vocalist. She was a member of the idol group Amorecarina until 30 September 2015, when she graduated. After graduation, she went by the name Ueda Juria and enrolled as a special student at Avex Artist Academy Tokyo.
Juria has appeared in ads, including one for the Nintendo 3DS game. Her mother enjoys music and encouraged her to begin singing when she was ten.
6. Maya
- Full name: Kawachi Maya
- Date of birth: 10 August 2005
- Age: 18 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Kantou, Japan
- Height: 5'4" (163 cm)
- Role: Lead vocalist and rapper
Maya is one of the lead vocalists for XG. Maya's name means "princess" in Spanish. She attended an international school in Japan, where she only spoke English. Maya from XG has received several prizes in her pre-debut years.
7. Cocona
- Full name: Akiyama Cocona
- Date of birth: 6 December 2005
- Age: 18 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Kanto, Japan
- Height: 5'3" (159 cm)
- Role: Main rapper and Maknae
Cocona is XG's main rapper and Maknae. She was 16 years old when she debuted with XG in 2022. Cocona's talent in the singing realm was recognised when she emerged victorious in the 2018 Kira Challe audition's singing category.
Cocona's lucky colour is yellow-green. She says that when she wears this colour, something good will happen. Her parents wanted her to be a musician since she was born.
Are XG members all Japanese?
All the XG members' nationalities are Japanese but are currently based in South Korea. They perform in three languages: Japanese, Korean, and English.
Can XG speak Korean?
Yes, they all speak Japanese, Korean, and English fluently.
Who is the main rapper of XG?
Harvey is the main rapper and sub-vocalist. She was born to an Australian father and a Japanese mother. She has modelled at the Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo Spring/Summer Show and the 27th Tokyo Girls Collection Autumn/Winter Show.
Which XG member is half-Korean?
Hinata is half-Japanese and half-Korean. Before Hinata became a trainee, she attended a dance class in her neighbourhood.
XG is a new group in K-pop that has changed the game. The XG's member are talented and have produced great hits since their debut. You can listen to their music on their official YouTube page and other official music streaming platforms.
