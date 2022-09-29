Veronica Perasso’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Veronica Perasso is an adult content creator, actress, model, and social media influencer. She rose to stardom for sharing dance, fashion, modelling and fitness-related content on Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan following.

Veronica Perasso is a rising social media influencer. She commands significant popularity across various social media platforms, especially on Instagram and Twitter. She is an adult model and has appeared in a number of music videos, such as Ramen & OJ by Joyner Lucas and Lil Baby.

Profile summary

Full name Veronica Perasso Gender Female Date of birth 7 August 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 99 Weight in kilograms 45 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Joy Fazio Profession Instagram star, social media influencer, fashion model Net worth $3 million - $4 million YouTube Veronica Perasso Instagram @veronicaperasso

Veronica Perasso’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America, where she currently resides. She is an American national of Latina ethnicity.

What is Veronica Perasso’s age?

The social media influencer is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 August 1998. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Veronica Perasso’s profession?

Veronica Perasso is an adult model, actress and social media influencer. She is best known for sharing dance videos, modelling shots and fitness-related content on Instagram, where she commands a massive fan following of over 4.6 million followers at the time of writing. Veronica is also known for sharing adult content on her OnlyFans account.

She created her self-titled channel on 21 September 2020. She mainly uploads short dance videos. Currently, the channel has over 8 thousand followers. She is also famous and active , with over 369 thousand followers.

The American model was featured in the music videos Ramen & OJ by Joyner Lucas and Lil Baby and No Hitter by Milky Woodz.

What is Veronica Perasso's net worth?

The American adult model has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. However, this information is not reliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours and brand endorsements. She also earns a decent amount from her OnlyFans account.

Who is Veronica Perasso’s boyfriend?

The Instagram star is dating an American-based entrepreneur Joy Fazio. She first made a public appearance with him on 30 July 2021 on Mike Rashid's YouTube channel. The entrepreneur confirmed that they met in 2016 in Miami. However, the two have kept their relationship under wraps since then.

What is Veronica Perasso’s height?

The social media entertainer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kilograms). Furthermore, her measurements are 34-24-35 inches (86-61-89 centimetres).

Fast facts about Veronica Perasso

What are Veronica Perasso's income sources? She is an American Instagram star, actress, adult model and social media influencer. Where is Veronica Perasso from? She was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America. What is Veronica Perasso's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 7 August 1998. Who is Veronica Perasso's boyfriend? She is in a relationship with an American-based entrepreneur Joy Fazio. What is Veronica Perasso's net worth? The social media entertainer has an alleged net worth of between $3 million and $4 million. What is Veronica Perasso's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres).

Veronica Perasso is an adult content creator, model, actress and social media influencer from the United States of America. She gained popularity for sharing her modelling shots, dance, and fitness-related content on Instagram. She is also known on OnlyFans, where she shares her explicit content.

