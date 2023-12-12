Sapnap’s age, height, real name, ethnicity, hometown

Sapnap is an American YouTuber and social media star. He is widely known for posting Minecraft videos on his self-titled YouTube channel. What is Sapnap's age? Discover more about the YouTuber to get to know him better.

Sapnap on a couch holding his cat (L). The YouTuber squats while posing for a picture (R). Photo: @sapnapinsta on Instagram (modified by author)

Sapnap's real name is Nicholas Armstrong. The social media personality has an extensive following on social media. He shares video games mainly on YouTube and Twitch. Nick collaborates with fellow social media stars like Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and BadBoyHalo.

Profile Summary

Full name Nicholas Armstrong Nickname Sapnap, Nick Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 42-32-38 Body measurements in centimetres 107-81-97 Shoe size 10.5 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $1 million YouTube @sapnapinsta Instagram @Sapnap

What is Sapnap's age?

The popular YouTuber is 22 years old as of 2023. He was born on 1 March 2001. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Where is Sapnap from? He was born in Houston, Texas, United States. He has two younger sisters and lives in Orlando, Florida, United States.

What is Sapnap's ethnicity?

The popular YouTuber is a Greek-American national of mixed ethnicity. He is of British-Irish-Scottish descent.

Career

Nicholas is a YouTuber and social media star. His YouTube account has over 4.6 million followers. He focuses on posting Minecraft games on the channel. His first video was published in October 2019. In August 2020, he posted a video titled Minecraft, But We Are All Colorblind, which earned over 10 million views.

Nick's Instagram account has over 2 million followers. He posts pictures of himself and his friends. The social media personality is on TikTok. He has over 2.2 million followers and over 7.8 million likes.

The content creator is a member of the Dream Team. He loves animals, and his pets include three cats named Storm, Lily, and Mogwai. He also has a dog named Cash. One of his hobbies is playing the violin.

How tall is Sapnap?

He is about 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His body weight is around 127 pounds (58 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Sapnap? He is a YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. How old is Sapnap? He is 22 years old as of 2023. What is Sapnap's real name? His real name is Nicholas Armstrong. What is Sapnap's ethnicity? His ethnicity is mixed. Where is Sapnap from? He was born in Houston, Texas, but resides in Orlando, Florida, United States. What is Sapnap's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches tall (178 centimetres). Who is Sapnap's girlfriend? He is seemingly single as of 2023.

Sapnap's age is 22 years old as of 2023. He is a renowned YouTuber and social media personality. He has a significant following on social media, where he posts Minecraft games. Sapnap is a member of The Dream Team.

