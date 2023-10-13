Alix Lapri’s age, height, ethnicity, relationships, net worth

Alix Lapri is an American actress, singer and songwriter. She is best known for playing the role of Effie Morales in the drama television series Power Book II: Ghost. The actor has also made her name in the music industry by releasing cover songs for hits such as Nobody’s Business, Love and War and Too Good.

Alix Lapri attends the "Power Book II: Ghost" Season 2 Premiere at SVA Theater in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Alix Lapri is a philanthropist and has participated in various charity events, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the American Cancer Society. The actress has participated in talk shows like The Man Cave Chronicles Podcast, Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, and The Wayne Ayres Podcast. Besides acting, she is also a fitness enthusiast and an advocate for body positivity and self-love.

Profile summary

Full name Alexus Lapri Geier Popular as Alix Lapri Gender Female Date of birth 6 November 1996 Age 26 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Topeka, Kansas, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-24-40 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Shoe size 6.5 (US) Mother Lynn Geier Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School. University University of Southern California Profession Actress, singer, songwriter Net worth $5 million Instagram @thealixlapri

Alix Lapri’s bio

The American singer’s full name is Alexus Lapri Geier. She was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas, USA, but currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Who are Alix Lapri’s parents? Her mother is Lynn Geier, but she has not revealed her father’s identity. She is the eldest in her family and has two siblings.

What is Alix Lapri’s nationality? She is an American national of mixed (African-American) ethnicity. She attended the Williams Science and Fine Arts Magnet School for her elementary education. The American songwriter pursued a Music Production and Engineering course at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

How old is Alix Lapri?

Alix Lapri attends the 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' global premiere event and screening at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Alix Lapri’s age is 26 years as of October 2023. She was born on 6 November 1996. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Alix is an established actress, singer and songwriter. She joined the entertainment industry as a singer when she was nine years old after being featured in The Maury Show. She released her first extended play (EP) titled I Am Alix Lapri in 2011. In the same year, Alix and her friend Jacob Latimore recorded a cover for My Boo, a song by Usher and Alicia Keys.

Crown World Entertainment signed the singer. Since then, she has released several music audios on Soundcloud, including Cause of Your Love, Already Done, Invisible, Sorry, Feels Good, Love and War and Nobody’s Business.

The actress debuted in the film industry after featuring in Reed Between the Lines (2011) TV series as Nataya. According to her IMDb profile, the actress has been featured in movies and TV shows highlighted below.

Movie/TV shows Role Year Standing Up Tiwana 2013 Core: A Short Film About Bullying Brittany 2014 Red Band Society Quinby 2014 Downsized Madison 2017 Den of Thieves Maloa 2018 Power Effie Morales 2019 Power Book II: Ghost Effie Morales 2020-2023

What is Alix Lapri’s net worth?

According to GH Gossip, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $5 million. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her acting career.

Who is Alix Lapri dating?

Alix Lapri’s relationship status is presumably single as of 2023. In 2015, the actress was rumoured to be in a relationship with the American singer, actor and dancer Jacob Latimore. However, the duo has not confirmed the allegations.

What is Alix Lapri’s height?

The African-American actress stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 36-24-40 (91-61-102 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Alix Lapri? She is an American singer, songwriter and actress. What is Alix Lapri’s age? The actress is 26 years old as of October 2023. She was born on 6 November 1996. What is Alix Lapri’s ethnicity? She is of mixed (African-American) race. Who are Alix Lapri’s siblings? She has two siblings, but she has not revealed their names. What is Alix Lapri’s real name? Her full name is Alexus Lapri Geier. What is Alix’s net worth? The famous singer and songwriter has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Who is Alix Lapri’s boyfriend? The African-American actress is currently presumed single. What is Alix Lapri’s height? She stands 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Alix Lapri is a successful actress, singer and songwriter from America. She is widely recognised for featuring in the popular television series Power Book II: Ghost. She is also a singer who has released several songs.

