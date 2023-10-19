Olly Sholotan’s height, age, family, ethnicity, net worth

Olly Sholotan is an actor, singer, music producer, writer, and social media influencer from the United States of America. He recently came into the spotlight after portraying Carlton Banks in Peacock's hit series Bel-Air (2022-2023). He is also famous for starring in Gigi & Nate (2022), Lloyd (2020) and Run Hide Fight (2020). What is Olly Sholotan’s height?

Olly Sholotan attends the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 14 November 2022 in Los Angeles. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Olly Sholotan first hit the big screens in 2017 after appearing in the short film Main Street as Ricky. He has since appeared in numerous movies and shows. He is also a singer and has released various songs, such as Steal My High, Lie To Me and Enough For Me. Olly Sholotan’s biography highlights everything you need to know about him, including his height.

Profile summary

Full name Olamide Sholotan Gender Male Date of birth 5 April 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilogram 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Bosun Osos Mother Yemi Sholotan Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Education University of California School of Theater, Film, and Television Profession Actor, singer, model, music producer Net worth $2 million–$3 million Instagram @ollysho

What is Olly Sholotan’s height?

The American-born actor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He also weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

How old is Olly Sholotan?

The rising actor is 25 years old as of 2023. When was Olly Sholotan born? He was born on 5 April 1998. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Olly Sholotan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is a Nigerian-American national of African heritage. His parents are Bosun Osos (father) and Yemi Sholotan (mother). The actor grew up alongside two siblings: a sister, Modasola, and a brother, Enioluwa.

Educational background

He attended Kinder High School in Texas, where he studied Visual Arts. He also trained at the University of California School of Theater, Film, and Television and graduated in 2019. While there, he was a member of the Spring Sing Company, the University’s musical talent competition.

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks on the set of Bel-Air - Season 1, Episode 106 (Love and Go On). Photo: Tyler Golden

Source: Getty Images

Career

Olly Sholotan is an artist, producer, actor and model. He made his acting debut in 2017 as Ricky in a short film titled Main Street. Olly first rose to stardom after he was cast in the 2020 short film Lloyd. He further gained more recognition after appearing in Gigi & Nate (2022) and Run Hide Fight (2020).

Olly’s big break came in 2022 after portraying the character of Carlton Banks in Peacock's new hit show Bel-Air. He has since appeared in other shows and movies and was credited as a composer on the 2020 movie Run Hide Fight, which he also acted in. Below is a list of Olly Sholotan’s movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Cruel Summer (2023) as Trevor

(2023) as Trevor Bel-Air (2022-2023) as Carlton Banks

(2022-2023) as Carlton Banks Gigi & Nate (2022) as Benji Betts

(2022) as Benji Betts Run Hide Fight (2020) as Lewis Washington

(2020) as Lewis Washington Lloyd (2020) as Lloyd

(2020) as Lloyd Shafted ( 2019) as Chris

2019) as Chris All American (2019) as Taequan Mann

(2019) as Taequan Mann Partying with Communists (2018) as Jeremy

(2018) as Jeremy Main Street (2017) as Ricky

Olly is also a musician, songwriter, and recording artist. His music blends elements of Pop, R&B, and Hip-Hop with strong undercurrents of Afrobeat & Afropop. His famous songs include Steal My High, Lie To Me, Enough For Me, Fading, Kill It and Make It Right. Some of his songs have been featured in short and length projects, including Run Hide Fight.

He co-wrote and produced Virtual Reality for Lamintin artist Rey. He owns an indie record label called Lamintin Records.

Furthermore, Olly is also a social media influencer with over 138 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing. As a model, he appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine in February 2022.

What is Olly Sholotan’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the rising actor has an alleged net worth of between $2 million and $3 million. His primary source of income is attributed to his earnings from his acting and music careers. He also earns from brand endorsements.

Olly Sholotan attends the Premiere Of Peacock's "Bel-Air" Season 2 at NeueHouse Hollywood on 22 February 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Who is Olly Sholotan’s girlfriend?

The actor is not dating anyone at the moment. However, he was romantically linked with Kiara Bryant after the actor posted a picture of them in April 2020. He was also linked with his Run Hide Fight co-star Isabel May, but he has never confirmed any information about the speculations.

Fast facts about Olly Sholotan

Olly Sholotan’s height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He is an actor, singer, music producer, writer and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is best known for his role as Carlton Banks in Bel-Air (2022-2023). He is also a singer and has released songs, including Steal My High, Lie To Me and Enough For Me.

