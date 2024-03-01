Who are NMIXX members? Meet the iconic girl group ladies

NMIXX is a South Korean girl group currently composed of six members. The group, initially known as JYPn, was formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. There were seven original group members, but Jinni departed from the lineup in 2022.

Jiwoo (L), Bae (C), and Sullyoon (R) pose for photos at various music events. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS, MBCPLUS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

NMIXX group debuted in 2022 with the release of Ad Mare. The group released their first extended play, Expérgo, with the title track, Love Me Like This. Some of their albums include A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream and Entwurf. Who was the first member to be revealed in NMIXX? Jinni was the first member to be revealed but left the group later.

NMIXX's background information

Full name NMIXX Year of formation 2021 Country of origin Seoul, South Korea Number of members 6 Labels SQU4DRepublic Genre of music K-pop Number of albums Three X (Twitter) @NMIXX_official Instagram @nmixx_official Facebook NMIXX TikTok @nmixx_official Official website nmixx.jype.com YouTube NMIXX

NMIXX's oldest to youngest members

NMIXX is genuinely an interesting group of girls with different talents but with one heart for music. The group is known for their great songs, impeccable performances, and cool fashion sense. Below is everything you need to know about each NMIXX member.

1. Lily

Lily aka Lily JIn Morrow of girl group NMIXX is seen at the unveiling of the Loewe X Howl's Moving Castle of Studio Ghibli collaboration at the hyundai in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lily Jin Morrow

Lily Jin Morrow Date of birth: 17 October 2002

17 October 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of March 2024)

21 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Marysville, Victoria, Australia

Marysville, Victoria, Australia Height : 5'5" (165 cm)

: 5'5" (165 cm) Role: Main vocalist

NMIXX's Lily was born into a family of a Korean mother and an Australian father. She is a singer, actress, and trainee at JYP Entertainment. Since childhood, she has been an actress— where she appeared on Stray Kids (episode 1) and a child model.

She competed in K-pop Star Season 4 and came in fourth place when she was 12. Lily Jin Morrow was 19 years old when she was revealed on NMIXX, becoming the final member to be revealed. She is the main vocalist at NMIXX.

2. Haewan

Full name: Oh Hae Won

Oh Hae Won Date of birth: 25 February 2003

25 February 2003 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Namdong District, Incheon, South Korea

Namdong District, Incheon, South Korea Height : 5'4" (163 cm)

: 5'4" (163 cm) Roles: Lead vocalist, leader

Oh Hae Won is NMIXX's leader and the lead vocalist on NMIXX. She was the sixth member to debut in the group in 2022. She joined JYP Entertainment when she was selected during an audition held for three days in 2017 and was trained for four years.

She has been a singer since a young age, and her older sister was of great help and influence to her becoming a singer. Her great vocals have added more vocal power to every NMIXX song.

3. Sullyoon

Seol Yoon A of NMIXX girl K-pop band at various events on the red carpet. Photo: @sullyoon_jyp (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Seol Yoon A

Seol Yoon A Date of birth: 26 January 2004

26 January 2004 Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)

20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Daejeon, South Korea

Daejeon, South Korea Height : 5'6" (167cm)

: 5'6" (167cm) Roles: Vocalist, dancer

Seol Yoon A is both a vocalist and a great dancer in NMIXX. She has been undertaking ballet classes since she was a toddler. In elementary school, she was the class president.

Before joining JYP, she passed the auditions for SM Entertainments (2020), YG, Fantagio, TS Entertainments (December 2017), and Woollin Entertainments but chose to join JYP.

She was signed with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 19 years old. Seol Yoon A took the shortest period to be trained at JYP, which was about a year. Her nicknames are Yoona, Ddeolyun, and Baby Deer.

4. Bae

Full name: Bae Jin Sol

Bae Jin Sol Date of birth: 28 December 2004

28 December 2004 Age: 19 years old (as of March 2024)

19 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Yangsan, South Korea

Yangsan, South Korea Height : 5'7" (170 cm)

: 5'7" (170 cm) Roles: Main rapper, dancer, and vocalist

Bae joined JYP Entertainments in 2017, where she trained with the rest of the members for about four years. She is the main rapper, dancer, and vocalist in the group. Bae Jin Sol has excellent and strong vocals that greatly benefit the group.

She was cast by a JYP Entertainment staff member in front of her school when she was walking to school in her 8th grade. She debuted as the fifth member with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 17.

5. Jiwoo

Jiwoo of Nmixx during MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS/Imazins

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kim Ji Woo

Kim Ji Woo Date of birth: 13 April 2005

13 April 2005 Age: 18 years old (as of March 2024)

18 years old (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Namyangju, South Korea

Namyangju, South Korea Height : 5'3" (161 cm)

: 5'3" (161 cm) Roles: Main rapper, vocalist, dancer

Jiwoo was 16 years old when she made her first appearance with NMIXX. She joined JYP Entertainment and became a trainee in 2018, where she has been training for 3 to 4 years. Kim Ji Woo used to be a dance student at Dastreet Dance.

6. Kyujin

Kyujin of NMIXX during MBC Every1 variety show 'Weekly Idol' at MBC Dream Center in Goyang, South Korea. Photo: MBCPLUS/Imazins

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jang Kyu Jin

Jang Kyu Jin Date of birth: 26 May 2006

26 May 2006 Age: 17 years old (as of 2024)

17 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea Height : 5'5" (164 cm)

: 5'5" (164 cm) Roles: Dancer, singer

Kyujin debuted with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 15 years old. She is the youngest member of the group. She is the NMIXX's maknae. She became a trainee In JYP in 2017 when she joined through a private audition.

She holds the position of a dancer and a singer in the group. Before joining JYP, Jang Kyu Jin was a dancer at Withbill Dance Academy.

Who is the former member of NMIXX?

Choi Yun Jin was the first member to be revealed to the public but left JYP in 2022 for personal reasons. She left NMIXX in 2022 when she was 17 years old. Yun joined JYP and became a trainee in 2016 at 12, where she trained for five years. Her nickname is Pink Pants.

What is the NMIXX fandom name?

NMIXX fandom's name is "NSWER", announced during their first appearance showcase on 1 March. It is an acronym for North, South, East, West, and Route, meaning that Nmixx and their fans will find the "Route" and "answer."

Which is the NMIXX's debut song?

Its debut song is O.O., released on 22 February 2022 as the lead single by JYP Entertainment. It was recorded for the album Ad Mare.

Who is the NMIXX's main dancer?

Girl band NMIXX attends SBS's radio show 'Escape at 2pm Cultwo Show' at SBS Broadcasting Center in Yangcheon-gu in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins

Source: Getty Images

Jang Kyu-Jin is the NMIXX's main dancer. She was only 11 when she joined JYP Entertainment through a private audition.

What does NMIXX stand for?

NMIXX combines the letter "N" and the word "mixx". N stands for "now ", "new ", "next", and the unknown "n". The word mixx is a symbol for combination and diversity, altogether meaning "the best combination for a new era".

Why did Jinni leave NMIXX?

JYP Entertainment released a statement saying that Jinni left NMIXX "due to personal circumstances" and that her contract with JYP had been terminated. The statement continued;

We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams.

NMIXX is a new group in the K-pop industry that has been a game changer, more so with their "mixx" pop music style. These girls have continued producing hits that are so addictive for everyone to listen to.

