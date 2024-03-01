Who are NMIXX members? Meet the iconic girl group ladies
NMIXX is a South Korean girl group currently composed of six members. The group, initially known as JYPn, was formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. There were seven original group members, but Jinni departed from the lineup in 2022.
NMIXX group debuted in 2022 with the release of Ad Mare. The group released their first extended play, Expérgo, with the title track, Love Me Like This. Some of their albums include A Midsummer NMIXX's Dream and Entwurf. Who was the first member to be revealed in NMIXX? Jinni was the first member to be revealed but left the group later.
NMIXX's background information
|Full name
|NMIXX
|Year of formation
|2021
|Country of origin
|Seoul, South Korea
|Number of members
|6
|Labels
|SQU4DRepublic
|Genre of music
|K-pop
|Number of albums
|Three
|X (Twitter)
|@NMIXX_official
|@nmixx_official
|NMIXX
|TikTok
|@nmixx_official
|Official website
|nmixx.jype.com
|YouTube
|NMIXX
NMIXX's oldest to youngest members
NMIXX is genuinely an interesting group of girls with different talents but with one heart for music. The group is known for their great songs, impeccable performances, and cool fashion sense. Below is everything you need to know about each NMIXX member.
1. Lily
- Full name: Lily Jin Morrow
- Date of birth: 17 October 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Marysville, Victoria, Australia
- Height: 5'5" (165 cm)
- Role: Main vocalist
NMIXX's Lily was born into a family of a Korean mother and an Australian father. She is a singer, actress, and trainee at JYP Entertainment. Since childhood, she has been an actress— where she appeared on Stray Kids (episode 1) and a child model.
She competed in K-pop Star Season 4 and came in fourth place when she was 12. Lily Jin Morrow was 19 years old when she was revealed on NMIXX, becoming the final member to be revealed. She is the main vocalist at NMIXX.
2. Haewan
- Full name: Oh Hae Won
- Date of birth: 25 February 2003
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Namdong District, Incheon, South Korea
- Height: 5'4" (163 cm)
- Roles: Lead vocalist, leader
Oh Hae Won is NMIXX's leader and the lead vocalist on NMIXX. She was the sixth member to debut in the group in 2022. She joined JYP Entertainment when she was selected during an audition held for three days in 2017 and was trained for four years.
She has been a singer since a young age, and her older sister was of great help and influence to her becoming a singer. Her great vocals have added more vocal power to every NMIXX song.
3. Sullyoon
- Full name: Seol Yoon A
- Date of birth: 26 January 2004
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Daejeon, South Korea
- Height: 5'6" (167cm)
- Roles: Vocalist, dancer
Seol Yoon A is both a vocalist and a great dancer in NMIXX. She has been undertaking ballet classes since she was a toddler. In elementary school, she was the class president.
Before joining JYP, she passed the auditions for SM Entertainments (2020), YG, Fantagio, TS Entertainments (December 2017), and Woollin Entertainments but chose to join JYP.
She was signed with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 19 years old. Seol Yoon A took the shortest period to be trained at JYP, which was about a year. Her nicknames are Yoona, Ddeolyun, and Baby Deer.
4. Bae
- Full name: Bae Jin Sol
- Date of birth: 28 December 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Yangsan, South Korea
- Height: 5'7" (170 cm)
- Roles: Main rapper, dancer, and vocalist
Bae joined JYP Entertainments in 2017, where she trained with the rest of the members for about four years. She is the main rapper, dancer, and vocalist in the group. Bae Jin Sol has excellent and strong vocals that greatly benefit the group.
She was cast by a JYP Entertainment staff member in front of her school when she was walking to school in her 8th grade. She debuted as the fifth member with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 17.
5. Jiwoo
- Full name: Kim Ji Woo
- Date of birth: 13 April 2005
- Age: 18 years old (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Namyangju, South Korea
- Height: 5'3" (161 cm)
- Roles: Main rapper, vocalist, dancer
Jiwoo was 16 years old when she made her first appearance with NMIXX. She joined JYP Entertainment and became a trainee in 2018, where she has been training for 3 to 4 years. Kim Ji Woo used to be a dance student at Dastreet Dance.
6. Kyujin
- Full name: Jang Kyu Jin
- Date of birth: 26 May 2006
- Age: 17 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Bundang-gu, Seongnam, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
- Height: 5'5" (164 cm)
- Roles: Dancer, singer
Kyujin debuted with NMIXX in 2022 when she was 15 years old. She is the youngest member of the group. She is the NMIXX's maknae. She became a trainee In JYP in 2017 when she joined through a private audition.
She holds the position of a dancer and a singer in the group. Before joining JYP, Jang Kyu Jin was a dancer at Withbill Dance Academy.
Who is the former member of NMIXX?
Choi Yun Jin was the first member to be revealed to the public but left JYP in 2022 for personal reasons. She left NMIXX in 2022 when she was 17 years old. Yun joined JYP and became a trainee in 2016 at 12, where she trained for five years. Her nickname is Pink Pants.
What is the NMIXX fandom name?
NMIXX fandom's name is "NSWER", announced during their first appearance showcase on 1 March. It is an acronym for North, South, East, West, and Route, meaning that Nmixx and their fans will find the "Route" and "answer."
Which is the NMIXX's debut song?
Its debut song is O.O., released on 22 February 2022 as the lead single by JYP Entertainment. It was recorded for the album Ad Mare.
Who is the NMIXX's main dancer?
Jang Kyu-Jin is the NMIXX's main dancer. She was only 11 when she joined JYP Entertainment through a private audition.
What does NMIXX stand for?
NMIXX combines the letter "N" and the word "mixx". N stands for "now ", "new ", "next", and the unknown "n". The word mixx is a symbol for combination and diversity, altogether meaning "the best combination for a new era".
Why did Jinni leave NMIXX?
JYP Entertainment released a statement saying that Jinni left NMIXX "due to personal circumstances" and that her contract with JYP had been terminated. The statement continued;
We ask that you give lots of encouragement to Jinni, who will be walking a new path, and we also ask that NSWER [NMIXX’s fans] give their warm support to the six members who will continue to grow and race towards their dreams.
NMIXX is a new group in the K-pop industry that has been a game changer, more so with their "mixx" pop music style. These girls have continued producing hits that are so addictive for everyone to listen to.
