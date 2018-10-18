Nigeria Police Academy school fees and training in 2021

The Nigeria Police Force is the lead security agency and the primary law enforcement body in Nigeria. Those looking to join the country’s police force have to pass through the Nigeria Police Academy. The academy trains individuals to make the country safer and create a conducive environment for economic growth and development. One of the most pertinent queries regarding joining the country’s police force involves the Nigeria Police Academy school fees.

We will take a look at the institution’s fee structure, courses, and entry requirements.

Nigeria Police Academy school fees and other requirements

Here is a look at all the relevant info an applicant should have.

How much is the police academy school fee?

Students at the Nigeria Police Academy are not usually charged anything in terms of school fees. The government even goes as far as paying some enrollees of the academy. This often works quite well for students coming from poor backgrounds.

However, all applicants are expected to pay ₦3,500 for the application form. This amount is non-refundable and is often paid before one can be considered for entry into the academy. All potential applicants can procure the form once they confirm having met the JAMB cut-off mark for their year.

The academy’s history

The academy’s history dates back to the early 1980s when the Nigerian government requested the British to avail some police officers who would assess Nigeria’s training needs for an active police force. The British team submitted its report in 1982 detailing the country’s police training needs.

As a result of the report, the police training academy was created in 1988 with two temporary campuses located in Kaduna and Kano. The Kaduna campus provided training for cadet ASPs, while the one in Kano was for cadet inspectors.

In 1996, the two campuses were merged into the present single institution that is now located in Wudil, Kano.

Admission requirements

Here is a look at the admission requirements outlined in the Nigeria Police Academy website, www.polac.edu.ng

All applicants must have valid Nigerian citizenship and be aged between 17 and 22 years at the time of application.

Male applicants must be at least 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall, while females must be 162 centimetres (5 Feet 4 Inches) tall. The latter must also have an expanded chest size not less than 34 inches for those aged between 21 and 22.

All candidates must be free from any mental or physical disability.

Candidates should have at least six credits on their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination conducted by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), National Examinations Council (NECO), or the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

An applicant must have obtained a credit pass pr higher in mathematics, English, and subjects relevant to their course of choice.

A candidate must obtain satisfactory scores in an interview, written examination, psychological tests, and physical tests.

One must have satisfactory JAMB results before procuring the application form. Typically, this is a score of not less than 180 in the relevant UMTE. It is advisable to make the Nigeria Police Academy your first-choice institution when doing the JAMB registration.

The academy will not accept SSCE certificates or result statements from 2016 and earlier.

Admission into the academy is made on a quota basis in which each state gets 12 slots.

Where to get the police academy form in 2021

The 2021 application form can be downloaded from the institution's official portal. One needs to purchase an RRR code for ₦3,500, after which they can then create an account, fill the form, and submit it for consideration.

Nigeria Police Academy courses

In 2012, the government of Nigeria upgraded the NPA into a degree-awarding institution. Following the move, the National Universities Commission recognized the academy as the 37th federal university and the 124th university in the country.

The police academy in Nigeria has four faculties, subdivided into multiple departments. Here is a detailed look.

Faculty of Management & Social Science

This faculty trains students for bachelor’s degrees under the following departments.

Department of Sociology

Department of Social Works

Department of Psychology

Department of Political Science

Department of Economics

Department of Banking & Finance

Department of Accounting

Faculty of Arts

Here is a look at the different departments under the academy’s Faculty of Arts

Department of Yoruba

Department of Igbo

Department of History & International Relations

Department of Hausa

Department of French

Department of English Language

Faculty of Science and Technology

The Faculty of Science and Technology provides training for degrees under the following departments.

Department of Physics

Department of Mathematics

Department of Computer Science

Department of Chemistry

Department of Biology

Department of Biochemistry

Faculty of Law

The police academy also has the Faculty of Law, which provides training for a general law program. Every student who successfully completes their studies in the academy is awarded a bachelor’s degree in law.

How long is police academy training in Nigeria?

Cadet inspector and ASP programs run for 18 months (72 weeks), a period that is subdivided into three six-month learning stages: basic, intermediate, and advanced. Here is a look at the courses covered throughout this training.

Screening/documentation, oath-taking, and attestation

Police Duties

Laws, criminal procedure, and criminal law of evidence

First aid

Drill courses

One-month attachment

What happens after graduation?

Graduates of the NPA can serve in multiple sectors of the economy. These include a wide range of commercial organizations. Additionally, they can also join the Nigeria Police Force in the rank of Assistant Superintendent.

The Nigeria Police Academy school fees are considerably low, considering one only has to pay the application form fee. The institution’s wide range of courses makes it quite attractive to potential applicants from diverse economic and geographic backgrounds.

