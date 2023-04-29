The love story of Joe Keery and his girlfriend, Maika Monroe

Joe Keery is an American actor and musician popularly known for his role as Steve Harrington in the American science-fiction horror Web TV series Strangers Things. He is also known for his romantic relationship with the famous actress Maika Monroe. As popular personalities, their love lives have always been a major topic of discussion among their fans. Here is a look at Joe Keery and his girlfriend's love story.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe attend Salvatore Ferragamo Dinner Party during Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 23, 2019, in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Joe Keery's girlfriend, Monroe, is an actress and professional freestyle kiteboarder. Her breakthrough in acting came following her appearance in the horror film, It Follows. Her boyfriend Joe is also a musician who was a lead guitarist for a psychedelic pop band called Post Animal. Joe Keery and his girlfriend started dating in 2017.

Joe Keery and his girlfriend's relationship timeline

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery's relationship became public in 2017. Here is what their love story looks like.

2017: Meeting for the first time

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe first met in Los Angeles, California, USA at a party. In the same year, the two worked together in the film, After Everything, which was released in 2018. Maika starred as Mia, while Keery played Chris.

October 2017: First appearance in public

Actors Joe Keery (L) and Maika Monroe arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'Stranger Things Season 2 at Regency Bruin Theatre on October 26, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

The pair made their first public appearance when they made their red carpet debut at the season 2 premiere of Stranger Things. Monroe was photographed kissing Joe's cheek while posing for a photo at the event.

November 2017: Attending The Tribes of Palos Verdes premiere

Actress Maika Monroe and actor Joe Keery attend the premiere of "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Jason LaVeris

A month after they first appeared in public, they were again spotted at The Tribes of Palos Verdes premiere on 17 November 2017. Joe accompanied the American actress at the film's premiere, where Monroe starred alongside actress Jennifer Garner.

December 2017: On the streets of New York City

The duo were spotted in the streets of Soho in New York City in an almost identical outfits and walking arm-to-arm. Additionally, they didn't shy away from sharing a kiss on the sidewalk.

January 2018: At SAG Awards

Actors Maika Monroe and Joe Keery attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 Photo: Christopher Polk

On 21 January 2018, the Stranger Things actor and the Independence Day: Resurgence attended the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guide Awards together. Monroe wore a Valentino red halter gown, while Joe wore an all-black ensemble.

Stranger Things got nominated for four awards in the best show categories. The categories included male actor, female actor, ensemble and stunt ensemble.

February 2018: At Chloe Grace Moretz's birthday party

The pair was invited to Moretz's 21st birthday, held in Los Angeles, California, USA. Other celebrities in attendance were Zoe Deutsch, Tia Mowrey and Moretz's ex-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

September 2018: Attended the Emmy Awards together

Actors Joe Keery and Maika Monroe arrive at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018. NUP_184215 Photo: Kevork Djansezian

On 17 September 2018, the duo attended the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, where Stranger Things film earned five awards. The awards included outstanding writing, outstanding directing and outstanding drama series.

Before the ceremony started, Joe and Monroe walked the red carpet in style. The actress dressed in a jumpsuit while American actor, Joe was in a Dolce & Gabbana suit.

June 2019: Attended Stranger Things season 3 premiere

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery attend the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Monroe accompanied Joe at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere on 28 June 2019. It was after two years when the duo had made their red carpet debut at the show's season 2 premiere in October 2017.

January 2020: At SAG Awards

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020 Joe Keery and Maika Monroe. Photo: Rob Latour

The pair attended SAG Awards on 19 January 2020 for the second time. They walked the red carpet with Saint Laurent outfits. Other cast members of the Stranger Things were present. Joe was nominated for and won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for his role in Stranger Things.

February 2020: At Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020 Joe Keery and Maika Monroe are in the front row. Photo: Swan Gallet

On 26 February 2020, the duo attended Paris Fashion Week dressed in custom Salvatore Ferragamo. They were photographed at the showcase which was part of the Week's Womenswear Fall.

August 2020: Maika Monroe photographed Joe for a magazine

Keery had an interview magazine; therefore, the American actress photographed him in a bathtub and posted the photos on her Instagram account.

September 2020: Monroe photographs Joe for his music project

Joe needed some photos for his music project. The actress photographed him wearing a white makeup on the face. She later shared the pictures on her Instagram page.

August 2021: Joe Keery interview with GQ

In 2021, Joe was interviewed by GQ. He gave a peek at his love life with the Greta actress Monroe. He was gifted a gold necklace by her girlfriend Monroe. He said,

Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously.

November 2021: On the streets of New York City

On 11 November 2021, the two were spotted on the streets of NYC while wearing matching sunglasses. They stepped out around the Big Apple.

December 2021: Attends Lakers' game

Joe and his girlfriend were seen sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers' game on 21 December 2021. They watched the game while sipping drinks.

March 2022: Attends Saint Laurent pre-Oscar occasion

The pair attended the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar event on 25 March 2022. Anthony Vaccarello was the host of the event. Other celebrities at the event were Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz, Bill Murray, and Al Pacino, among others.

March 2022: At Vanity Fair Oscar party

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

After attending the Saint Laurent pre-Oscar party, the duo attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party on 27 March 2022. The American entertainer, Monroe wore a strapless platinum gown, while the Stranger Things actor wore a black tuxedo with no tie. The annual event was held at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The host of the event was Radhika Jones.

Are Joe and Maika still together?

It is not clear whether the two are still dating. In 2022, there were allegations about them not being together. It was after the two stopped appearing together in public. The last time they were spotted together was on 27 March 2022.

For instance, a gossip Instagram account called DeuxMoi disclosed that Keery was absent at the actress' birthday party. In addition, Monroe was not present at Lollapalooza, which raised speculations that they could have split up. They also reported on 8 November 2022 that the pair had officially broken up.

The other factor contributing to Maika Monroe and Joe Keery's split allegations is that the actor is not seen wearing the gold necklace that his girlfriend gifted him.

FAQs

Who is Joe Keery? He is an American singer and actor popularly known for his role as Steve Harrington in the TV series Stranger Things. Who is Joe Keery dating? He is dating American actress Maika Monroe. How old are Joe Keery and his girlfriend? Joe is 31 years old as of 2023, as he was born on 24 April 1992. Maika Monroe is 29 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 29 May 1993. Is Joe Keery single? It is unclear whether he is still dating Maika Monroe. Is Joe Keery married? The American actor has never tied the knot with anyone. Does Joe Keery have kids? The musician is yet to have children. Are Joe Keery and Maika Monroe engaged? No, the duo only dated; they were not engaged.

Joe Keery and his girlfriend are popular sensations in the entertainment industry. Joe is an actor widely recognized for his appearance in the TV series Stranger Things. While his girlfriend Monroe is an actress known for her breakthrough horror movie, It Follows. There have been rumours since 2022 that the pair could have broken up but the two have been quiet about it.

