The American International School Abuja has explained why it returned ex-governor Yahaya Bello's children's school fees to the EFCC

According to the school, it has respect for its institutional integrity and respect for its national institutions

The school made the comments while reacting to the controversy surrounding the advance payment of $760,000 by Bello for his children in the school

The American International School Abuja has said that it complied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s request to return school fees to a family believed to be Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, because it aligned with its commitment to institutional integrity and respect for national institutions in Nigeria.

Following attacks on the school for aiding corruption in the country, it reacted to the controversies around the advance payment of school fees worth $760,000 by the immediate past Kogi governor for his children in the school.

The school maintained that there was nothing to hide on the matter and has been in cooperation with the EFCC in addressing the matter because of its respect for Nigeria's institutions.

Yahaya Bello vs EFCC: Children's school speaks

According to Leadership, the head of the school, Greg Hughes, disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 27, that it had returned the fees to the anti-graft agency.

The statement did not directly mention former Governor Yahaya Bello but stated that the money belonged to “a family with children enrolled at the school”.

It acknowledged the ongoing case between the EFCC and Yahaya Bello. The school did not make further comment on the matter over the sub-judice status of the matter.

In the statement, the school admitted to receiving an advance payment for school fees and was well recorded. It said the money had been returned to the EFCC as part of its investigation.

