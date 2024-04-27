The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has suspended six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin

The palace aides were suspended from performing their traditional roles over distortion of historical facts

The action of the suspended palace aides was described as a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin tradition and custom.”

Benin City, Edo state - Six traditional functionaries of the Palace of the Oba of Benin have been suspended from performing their traditional roles.

The palace aides were suspended due to their distortion of historical facts on the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni of Ife.

The Iyase of Benin, Chief Sam Igbe, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, April 27, Leadership reports.

His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin ordered the suspension of Johnbull Igbinosun, Iduhonre (Ihogbe), S. E. Aigbiromwen, Efeseoghoba (Ogbelaka), Ogbeide Osagie, and Osamudiame Edo.

The suspended functionaries were said to have distorted historical facts while they were in the presence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

They also claimed to be emissaries of the Oba of Benin.

The Iyase of Benin said the action of the suspended palace aides was a “sacrilegious show of shame and falsehood against the Benin tradition and custom.”

“The individuals not only declared themselves as subjects of the Ooni but also rendered inaccurate and disjointed accounts of the connection between the Benin Royal Dynasty and the Ooni of Ife.

“The BTC considered the conduct of these functionaries as inappropriate, sacrilegious and calculated to ridicule traditional history and to bring disrepute to the Benin custom.”

