Concerned students have rejected the purported increment of tuition fees for new students of the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state

Sources noted that the new fee expected to be paid by the new students is N412,000 per session

Undergraduates of the prestigious higher institution who spoke to Legit.ng lamented that the situation would make access to tertiary education difficult for common citizens

Ibadan, Oyo state - Condemnation has continued to greet the new fee regime announced by the management of the University of Ibadan (UI), in which new students are to pay between N230,000 and N412,000, a huge leap from the N64, 600 new students paid in 2023.

Students who spoke to Legit.ng described the new fee regime as not only outrageous but inconsiderate of the economic situation in Nigeria.

'Doyin Sophy of the Department of Agricultural Economics said she is "deeply concerned" about the proposed fee hike.

Sophy told Legit.ng:

"Increasing fees by 750% will put a huge financial burden on students and their families.

"Many students already struggle to pay their tuition fees, and this fee hike will make it even more difficult for them to get a quality education."

The young student urged the university to reconsider this decision and "find a more reasonable solution" that does not negatively impact students.

In the same vein, a 100-level student, Idowu Precious, noted that it is important for institutions to consider the broader impact on accessibility, affordability, and equality before making decisions as fee increments.

She told Legit.ng:

"This unexpected increase in the school fees is going to have negative consequences on students, particularly those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds, as it would limit their access to education.

"It could also discourage potential students from pursuing higher education altogether, contributing to social inequality."

Precious argued that the hike will cause undue financial burden on current students and their families which will lead to increased students dropout and financial stress.

She said:

"It is very important for this great citadel to consider the impact on accessibility, affordability, and equality before pursuing this school fee increase.

"Do we sympathise with the union on the treatment being meted out to them by the federal government? Yes! However, this astronomically high increase with no prior warning would cause more damage than good in both the economic and educational sectors. There would be damage on the economic sector as there would be an increase in the rate with which debts (specifically the student loans if provided) would be accrued by members of the populace with little hope to pay back due to the unemployment rate in the country, and also, damage on the educational sector as we would experience a huge decline in students' interest in gaining a higher education."

Joining her colleagues to offer solidarity to the new intakes, Olajire Grace said she was "not shocked" because "the same thing happened when I wanted to resume in my first year".

She said:

"It was rectified and I am sure this will be seen to as well."

