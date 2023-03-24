Is Alicia Witt married? The actress’ relationship history

Alicia Witt is an American actress, singer and pianist. She began acting in 1984 when she was only nine years old. Ever since, the actress has appeared in various films and TV shows such as Two Weeks Notice, Last Holiday and Cameron Crowe's Vanilla Sky. While the actress is known for her acting prowess, many are left speculating if she is married or not; so, is Alicia Witt married?

Alicia Witt is a talented actress, singer, songwriter, and pianist who has been in the entertainment industry for many years. With a successful career in acting and music, she has become a fan favourite, and her personal life is often a topic of interest. Take a closer look at Alicia Witt's dating history.

Who is Alicia Witt?

The actress was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on 21 August 1975, to Diane Witt, a junior high school teacher, and Robert Witt, a science teacher and photographer. From 1989 to 1996, her mother held the Guinness World Record for the longest hair.

Her younger brother is named Ian. Due to her exceptional abilities as a child, she was often referred to as a "child prodigy." In 1980, at the age of five, Witt caught the attention of director David Lynch with her recitation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet on the television program That's Incredible!, which marked the beginning of her acting career.

Is Alicia Witt married?

Since she is a famous personality, her dating history has interested many people. Who is Alicia Witt dating? Here is a list of men with whom the actress has allegedly had romantic relationships.

Peter Krause (1995 - 1999)

Alicia Witt previously had a relationship with actor Peter Krause. They allegedly began dating in the early 1990s and dated for a few years. Alicia Witt and Peter Krause never married despite their long-term relationship.

Although the precise length of their relationship is unknown, it is thought to have lasted from 1995 to 1999. Alicia has not publicly commented on their relationship, but Peter Krause confirmed it during an interview. Peter Krause moved on after their breakup and is now married to Lauren Graham, whom he married in 2010.

Nathan Foulger (1999 - 2006)

The American actress was previously married to Nathan Foulger, an American film producer, from 2003 to 2006. However, there are conflicting reports regarding their relationship. While some sources claim that they were only engaged and never got married, others assert that they were indeed married for three years.

Alicia and Nathan met in 1999 and quickly developed a strong attraction to each other. They began dating and got engaged in 2001 after being together for two years. Later, Alicia Witt married Nathan Foulger in a private wedding ceremony on 7 July 2003. Eventually, their alleged marriage ended in divorce in 2006.

Ben Folds (2012)

The American actress dated Ben Folds, an American singer-songwriter, musician, and composer. Ben Folds and Alicia Witt began dating in 2012, but it's alleged that they broke up.

Alicia Witt's boyfriend rose to prominence as the frontman and pianist for the alternative rock band Ben Folds Five in the mid-1990s. Among the band's most popular songs is Brick and Army.

Folds has worked as a judge on the NBC cappella singing competition show The Sing-Off and collaborated with other musicians such as William Shatner, Sara Bareilles, and Regina Spektor.

Did Alicia date Greg Watson?

It is rumoured that Alicia Witt may have married an investment banker named Greg Watson in 2005, but she has neither confirmed nor denied this. According to speculation, Greg was Alicia's boyfriend, and they allegedly tied the knot in 2005. However, no information is available about how they met and how long they dated.

Does Alicia Witt have a child?

Alicia Witt is believed to have had two children, a son named Luke Watson and a daughter named Emma Grace Watson, with her ex-husband Greg Watson. However, she has never confirmed this or revealed any further details about her alleged children and has not been seen attending any public events with them. Therefore, it is still not certain if Alicia Witt has any children.

FAQs

Who is Alicia Witt? She is a talented actress, singer, songwriter, and pianist who has been in the entertainment industry for many years. How old is Alicia Witt? As of 2023, the American actress is 47 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 21 August 1975. What does Alicia Witt do for a living? She is an actress and singer. Some of her acting credits include Stargirl, The Disappearance of Cari Farver, Modern Persuasion, Christmas Tree Lane and Our Christmas Love Song. Who is Alicia Witt's husband? The actress is currently single. It is alleged that she was married to Nathan Foulger between 1999 and 2006. Additionally, she is alleged to have been Greg Watson's wife. Was Alicia Witt married to John Cusack? There is no record of Alicia Witt being married to John Cusack. However, the two actors worked together in the 1999 film Cradle Will Rock. Was Alicia Witt married to Peter Krause? No, the actress was not married to Peter Krause. They were in a long-term relationship for a few years, starting in the early 1990s. However, they never got married.

Is Alicia Witt married? The actress is currently single. While she has been in various relationships, she has kept the details of her personal life private. She is a talented actress, singer, songwriter, and pianist who has been in the entertainment industry for many years.

