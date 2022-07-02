Noémie Nakai’s biography: age, height, parents, movies, career

Who is Noémie Nakai? She is an actress, model, and director from Japan. The actress is known for her roles in films such as Tokyo Vice, Death Note: Light Up The New World, Army of Thieves, and Never Let Me Go.

Noémie Nakai’s interest in acting can be traced back to when she was a teenager. Aside from acting, she excels at horse riding, shooting, tennis, archery, and kickboxing. She is making headways in various parts of the world, and her goal is to give voices and recognition to those who don’t have them.

Profile summary

Full name Noémie Nakai Nickname Noé Gender Female Date of birth 2 December 1990 Age 31 years (as of July 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tokyo, Japan Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Single University Keio University, Waseda University, Nottingham University Profession Actress, model, director Net worth $500k-$1 million

Noémie Nakai’s bio

The actress was born in Tokyo, Japan. Who are Noémie Nakai’s parents? She is the daughter of a Japanese father and a French mother. She is of mixed ethnicity (French-Japanese) and hails from a Christian family.

Nakai graduated from two universities in Tokyo, Japan, Keio University and Waseda University. There, she pursued a Bachelor's degree in Law and a Masters in Film Studies, respectively. She also attended Lycée International in France and Nottingham University in England.

How old is Noémie Nakai?

Noemie Nakai’s age is 31 years as of July 2022. When is Noémie Nakai’s birthday? She was born on 2 December 1990. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Noémie Nakai do for a living?

She is a model, actress, and film director. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2013 with the support of Japanese casting director Yoko Narahashi. The first film she featured in was the Shûden Bye Bye comedy series in 2013.

In the same year, the model began working for fashion and beauty brands, such as Maquillage & Algerian Shampoo. From 2014 to 2015, the model also collaborated with companies such as Mister Donut, Asahi Superdry, and Nikko Summer Special & Winter Special.

Noémie Nakai's movies and TV shows

In the early days of her acting career in the Japanese film industry, Noé faced several challenges. She decided to move to France, where she participated in school plays. In 2018, the famous actress moved to London, where she enrolled in Anthony Meindl’s Actor Workshop to garner more exposure in the film industry.

Later on, she shifted to the United States of America to sharpen her skills at Margie Haber Studio. Below is a list of her films and TV series:

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022 Tokyo Vice Luna 2021 Army of Thieves Beatrix 2017 High & Low: The Movie 2 - End of Sky Furuno 2017 Red Sash: The Tomioka Silk Mill Story Emilie Brunat 2017 Radiance Model 2019 Sitting Pretty Chloe 2016 Death Note: Light Up the New World J 2016 Never Let Me Go Manami 2016 Death Note: New Generation J 2016 The Reading Forest The Organist 2016 Tanaka's stomach Kumi Adegawa 2016 Kasôken no Onna: New Year Special Elisa Dubois 2015 Sayônara French Android 2015 The Emperor's Cook Simone 2014-2015 Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo Christine Robbins 2013 Shûden Bye Bye French tourist

Noémie Nakai also has three credits as a director in the following short films:

Year Movies and TV Shows 2020 Touch 2020 Tears Teacher 2017 The Last Dream

Besides her acting career, Noémie is highly skilled in horse riding, kickboxing, shooting, archery, fencing, and tennis. She is active on Instagram, with over 9 thousand followers.

What is Noemie Nakai’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, her net worth is approximated to be around $500k and $1 million. However, this information is not verified, therefore, unreliable.

What is Noemie Nakai’s height?

The Japanese actress stands at the height of 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. Her weight is 127 pounds or 58 kg.

Fast facts about Noemie Nakai

Noémie Nakai is a Japanese actress known for playing Beatrix in Army of Thieves. Apart from that, she is a model, and film director. Noé is active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

