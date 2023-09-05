23 famous iconic French actresses in Hollywood and beyond

The French film industry started in the late 1800s, and the Lumière brothers were the first to release motion pictures. Over the years, French cinema has produced many talented actresses. These actresses have not only appeared in French cinema but have ventured into other film scenes around the globe. These are the famous iconic French actresses in Hollywood and beyond worth knowing.

Popular French actresses Eva Green, Lea Seydoux, and Emma Mackey. Photo: @evagreenweb, @lea_seydouxofficial, @emmatmackeyoficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

French films are less popular than Hollywood films since few people speak French worldwide. However, French actresses are talented, and many have featured in Hollywood films. They are the epitome of beauty and charm, which comes out in the motion pictures they appear in.

Famous iconic French actresses

France has produced some of the world's most talented and beautiful actresses. Below is a comprehensive list of French actresses in Hollywood and beyond.

1. Marion Cotillard

French actress Marion Cotillard at Cannes Film Festival 2023 in France. Photo: Rocco Spaziani

Source: Getty Images

Marion Cotillard was born on 30 September 1975. She is one of the most famous French actresses who made her film debut in 1984 when she got a role in The Story of a Boy Who Wanted to Be Kissed. Marion has been featured in movies such as Taxi, La Vie En Rose and Contagion.

2. Isabelle Adjani

Isabelle Adjani at "Forever Young (Les Amandiers)" screening at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2022. Photo: Christophe Simon

Source: Getty Images

Isabelle Adjani, born on 27 June 1955, is among the most popular French actresses. She debuted her acting career in 1970 with the film Le Petit Bougnat. Adjani has been featured in numerous films, including Possession, French Women, and Camille Claudel. This talented actress was the first French actress to earn two Oscar nominations.

3. Audrey Tautou

Actress Audrey Tautou outside Balmain during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, on February 28, 2020, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The beautiful Audrey Tautou started acting in 1996 at the age of 18. She became famous after playing the titular character in the drama Amélie. He is also among the famous models and actresses who have worked with brands like L'Oréal, Chanel, and Montblanc.

4. Eva Green

Eva Green at the screening of the film 'Based on a True Story' (D'Apres une Histoire Vraie) at the Cannes Film Festival in southern France on May 27, 2017. Photo: Loic Venance

Source: Getty Images

Eva Green, born on 6 July 1980, is one of the best French actresses. She started acting in 2001 when she featured in The Piano Teacher. Green's notable films include The Dreamers, Casino Royale and Dark Shadows. She got a Golden Globe Award nomination for her appearance in the TV series Penny Dreadful.

5. Melanie Laurent

French actress Melanie Laurent at the 79 Venice International Film Festival 2022. The opening ceremony, White Noise, Red Carpet. Venice (Italy), August 31, 2022. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: UGC

Mélanie Laurent is a beautiful blonde French actress. She caught the eye of Gérard Depardieu, who got her a minor role in her debut movies. The actress won two César Awards for her performance in the 2007 film Je vais bien ne t'en fais pas and 2016's documentary Demain.

6. Catherine Deneuve

Catherine Deneuve waves at the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Photo: Christophe Simon

Source: Getty Images

Catherine Deneuve, born on 22 October 1943, is one of the iconic French actresses hailed for being one of the greatest European actresses to have appeared on the big screen. She made her film debut in the 1957 film The Twilight Girls. Deneuve featured in classic films, including Repulsion and Belle du Jour.

7. Lea Seydoux

French actress Lea Seydoux arrives for the premiere of One Fine Morning during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on September 11, 2022. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

Lea Seydoux was born on 1 July 1985. She is one of the hot French actresses. She rose to stardom after appearing in films such as Midnight in Paris, Inglorious Basterds, and Spectre. The beautiful actress has won the Palme d'Or and a Teen Choice Award.

8. Jeanne Moreau

Jeanne Moreau smiles as she arrives at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 17, 2008, in Cannes, southern France. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat

Source: Getty Images

Jeanne Moreau is one of the older French actresses. She was born on 23 January 1928. She is also a singer, director, screenwriter, and socialite. Moreau appeared in films such as Last Love, Viva Maria!, and The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea.

9. Isabelle Huppert

French actress Isabelle Huppert arrives at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. Photo: Loic Venance

Source: Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert is one of the top French actresses and one of the best actresses in the world. She was born on 16 March 1953. Huppert has appeared in films like Le Prussien, Violette Nozière, Elle, and La Séparation.

10. Juliette Binoche

French actress Juliette Binoche poses at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2023. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

Juliette Binoche is a French actress, artist, and dancer born on 9 March 1964. She rose to stardom after playing Hana in the 1996's The English Patient. The actress has appeared in over 80 films and TV shows, including Rendez-Vous, Liberty Belle, and Three Colours: Blue.

11. Carole Bouquet

Actress Carole Bouquet attends the "Toute La Memoire Du Monde" photocall at La Cinematheque on March 30, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Carole Bouquet was born on 18 August 1957. She is one of the most beautiful French actresses worth admiring for her talent. She has appeared in over 60 movies, including That Obscure Object of Desire and Too Beautiful for You. Besides acting, she was the face of Chanel's No. 5 perfume between 1986 and 1997.

12. Emma Mackey

French-British actress Emma Mackey poses upon arrival for the 47th edition of the Cesar Film Awards ceremony at the Olympia venue in Paris on February 25, 2022. Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

Source: Getty Images

Date of Birth: 4 January 1996

Emma Mackey is a young and up-and-coming actress born to a British mother and a French father. Her date of birth is 4 January 1996. Emma played Maeve Wiley in the popular comedy-drama series Sex Education on Netflix. Her other films include The Winter Lake, Death on the Nile, Eiffel, and Barbie.

13. Emmanuelle Béart

French actress Emmanuelle Béart attends the 11th edition of Rendez-Vous, the Festival of New French Cinema, on June 14, 2021, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuelle Béart is among the popular French blonde actresses. Since then, Béart has been featured in numerous film and television shows, including And Hope to Die, A French Woman, Mado, Torment and Mission Impossible.

14. Sophie Marceau

French actress, director, screenwriter, and author Sophie Marceau arrives at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. Photo: Loic Venance

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Marceau was born on 17 November 1966. She rose to stardom after featuring in the French comedy The Party and its sequel. Besides the role above, she has appeared in Jailbirds, Braveheart, Firelight and Anna Karenina. The talented actress is the Ambassador of Charm for France in East Asia, an area where she has a huge fan base.

15. Leslie Caron

French film actress and dancer Leslie Caron poses after she received the Paris medal "Grande Medaille de Vermeil" on December 14, 2012, at the City Hall in Paris. Photo: Bertrand Guay

Source: Getty Images

Leslie Caron is an elegant French actress who made her feature film debut in 1951. She has featured in movies and TV shows like Lili, Gigi, Fanny and The L-Shaped Room. The veteran actress has won two BAFTA Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award.

16. Adele Exarchopoulos

French actress Adele Exarchopoulos arrives at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2022. Photo: Loic Venance

Source: Getty Images

Adèle Exarchopoulos is one of the youngest French actresses on this list. She was born on 22 November 1993. Her fame skyrocketed when she was featured in the 2013 Blue is the Warmest Color. Other roles Adèle has played include the TV series La Flamme and movies like Orpheline, Down by Love, and The Jailbird.

17. Berenice Bejo

Actress Berenice Bejo attends the "Sous le tapis" photocall during Day Two of the 37th Cabourg Film Festival on June 15, 2023, in Cabourg, France. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Bérénice Bejo was born on 7 July 1976. She moved to France from Argentina with her family at age three. She appeared in major French TV series and movies before getting roles in Hollywood. Knight's Tale was Bérénice Bejo's first American film. Some of her outstanding work was in the feature film The Artist and Le Passé.

18. Élodie Yung

French actress Elodie Yung poses at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in France. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli

Source: Getty Images

Élodie Yung is another famous French actress born on 22 February 1981. She is known for appearing in TV shows like La vie Devant nous, Les Bleus and Love, Death & Robots. Yung also appeared in District 13: Ultimatum, Daredevil, The Defenders and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

19. Clemence Poesy

French actress Clemence Poesy poses as she arrives on the red carpet at the 46th US Film Festival of Deauville, northwestern France, on September 9, 2020. Photo: Loic Venance

Source: Getty Images

Clemence Poesy was born Clémence Guichard and started her acting career in 1997. Since then, she has played numerous prominent roles such as Gunpowder, Treason & Plot, Harry Potter movies and Tenet. Clémence is a two-time Golden FIPA winner for her role in Gunpowder, Treason & Plot.

20. Jane Birkin

English-French actress and singer Jane Birkin sits during a photo session at the Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten. The musician performs at the Elbphilharmonie on March 23, 2023. Photo: Marcus Brandt

Source: Getty Images

Jane Birkin is an English-French actress and singer who started her acting career in 1965 when she appeared in The Knack... and How to Get It. She rose to stardom when she worked and dated Serge Gainsbourg. Her notable works include Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun.

21. Anna Mouglalis

Actress Anna Mouglalis attends the 'Trophees du Film Francais' at Hotel Intercontinental Opera on February 01, 2022, in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

The gorgeous Anna Mouglalis is an actress and a housing ambassador for Chanel. She started acting in 1998 with her debut film Terminale. Mouglalis is famous for playing Coco Chanel in Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky and Paula Maxa in The Most Assassinated Woman in the World.

22. Vanessa Paradis

Actress Vanessa Paradis attends the 14th Angouleme French-Speaking Film Festival - Day Five on August 28, 2021, in Angouleme, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

This French actress, singer, and model debuted her acting career in 1989 when she got a role in Noce Blanche. At age 14, she dropped the successful single Joe le Taxi. Paradis' prominent roles include Élisa, Girl on the Bridge, Heartbreaker and Witch Way Love.

23. Roxane Mesquida

Roxane Mesquida poses on the red carpet at the 3rd edition of the Cannes International Series Festival (Canneseries) in Cannes, southern France, on October 13, 2020. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

Roxane Mesquida was born on 1 October 1981. She made her acting debut in the 1997 Marie Baie des Anges film. Her other notable works include Fat Girl, Sex is Comedy, The Last Mistress and Gossip Girl. The French Hollywood actress resides in Los Angeles, California.

France has produced many talented and beautiful actresses. These French celebrities have appeared in big films and TV shows worldwide, and above are some of the famous French actresses who have appeared in Hollywood and beyond.

Legit.ng published an article about pretty brunette actresses. Hollywood is filled with hundreds of brunette actresses. These famous brunette celebrities are talented and have had successful careers. They star in acclaimed film and TV roles, earning them fame and awards. These are some notable, pretty brunette actresses in Hollywood and beyond.

The film industry is filled with beautiful and talented brunette actresses. These famous women have played a massive role in delivering outstanding performances in films and TV shows. Brunette actresses have played significant roles, from brutal warriors to romantic roles. Learn more about who these pretty brunette actresses are and the roles they have played.

Source: Legit.ng