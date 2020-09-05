Michel Stern's biography: What is known about Lisa Kudrow’s husband?

Michel Stern is a French-American entrepreneur and advertising executive. He is well known for his marriage to Lisa Kudrow, an American actress. The couple has shared an inseparable bond over two decades and has a 23-year-old kid.

Actress Lisa Kudrow and her husband Michel Stern

Source: Getty Images

Michel rose to prominence as a result of his marriage to actress Lisa Kudrow. Despite the constant media attention, he has managed to stay out of the spotlight and has only made a few public appearances.

Michel Stern's biography

Michel Stern was born in France in 1958. His actual date of birth is unknown.

Michel moved to the United States to pursue his career in advertisement and since then has lived in the US for more than three decades now. It is believed that he holds an American nationality.

Michel Stern during an International launch event

Source: Getty Images

Career

What does Michel Stern do? Stern works as an advertising businessman.

Family and love life

Michel is a happily married man and a father of one.

Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow first met in the late 1980s. At the time, Lisa was living with a French roommate who happened to be Michel's girlfriend.

Lisa, who was always courteous, admired Michel and thought he was the perfect guy, but she couldn't do anything because he was already seeing her friend and she didn't think flirting with him was appropriate.

Actress Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern

Source: Getty Images

After two and a half months of dating, Stern and Lisa's roommate called it quits.

However, six years later, at her former French roommate's birthday celebration, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern reconnected in an odd, unexpected coincidence.

They became friends and eventually began dating and have been together ever since.

After five years of dating, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern's relationship eventually led to the altar. They got married on May 27, 1995. Their wedding was held in Malibu, California, the USA in front of close family members and friends.

Among the attendees were Lisa’s fellow cast members of the sitcom Friends like Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry.

Lisa Kudrow and her husband have been married for 26 years now and are happily staying with their only child, Julian Murray Stern, born on May 7, 1998. Julian is currently 23 years old (as of 2021).

While she was pregnant with Julian, Friend's directors decided not to hide her pregnancy, so they created a subplot for the series that involved Lisa's character being pregnant on the show. Her character gave birth to a set of triplets as a surrogate mom for her brother.

Lisa Kudrow's family currently resides in Beverly Hills. The actress lives with her husband and their 23-year-old son Julian.

Height

The height of Lisa Kudrow's spouse is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs 81 kg (178 lbs). He has blue eyes and greyish-black hair.

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern during The Comeback HBO Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Getty Images

Net worth

Michel Stern's net worth is estimated to be $1.1 million. His wife, Lisa, has an estimated net worth of $90 million. The couple owns several mansions in the USA, most notably in the Los Angeles area.

In 1996, Lisa spent $1.9 million to buy a 6,400 square-foot home in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Kudrow's husband, Michel Stern, is a doting father and husband. He and Lisa have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary in May 2021.

