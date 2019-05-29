What happened to Tila Tequila? What is she doing in 2022?

Tila Tequila was once a household name in the entertainment industry but has since chosen a quiet life. She was once dubbed the queen of the now-defunct Myspace. She attracted the attention of people when she starred in a bachelor-type reality series in which 16 heterosexual men and 16 lesbian women competed for her heart.

The list of controversies linked to Tila Tequila is quite long. In the past, she did everything possible to remain relevant in the entertainment industry. She has since exited the limelight, making people question her whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full name: Nguyễn Thị Thiên Thanh

Nguyễn Thị Thiên Thanh Nicknames: Tila Tequila/ Miss Tila/ Tila Nguyen/ Tornado Thien

Tila Tequila/ Miss Tila/ Tila Nguyen/ Tornado Thien Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24th October 1981

24th October 1981 Age: 40 years (as of 2022)

40 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Singapore

Singapore Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: Singaporean

Singaporean Ethnicity: Mixed (Vietnamese-French)

Mixed (Vietnamese-French) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Religion: Buddhism

Buddhism Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet: 4' 11"

4' 11" Height in centimetres: 150

150 Weight in pounds: 104

104 Weight in kilogrammes: 47

47 Body measurements in inches: 39-26-37

39-26-37 Dress size: 6 (US)/ 38 (EU)/ 10 (UK)

6 (US)/ 38 (EU)/ 10 (UK) Shoe size: 5.5 (US)/ 36 (EU)

5.5 (US)/ 36 (EU) Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Siblings: 2

2 Alma mater: Alief Hastings High School

Alief Hastings High School Profession: Model, singer, television personality, songwriter, social media personality, actress, writer, and blogger

Who is Tila Tequila?

Tila, born Nguyễn Thị Thiên Thanh, is a model, singer, television personality, songwriter, social media personality, actress, writer, and blogger. She came into the limelight on Myspace, a social media platform that is disused today.

When did Tila Tequila get famous? She became famous in the early 2000s on Myspace and was named the most famous person on the platform.

How old is Tila?

The reality television personality is 40 years old as of 2022. She was born on 24th October 1981, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Tila Tequila's nationality?

Her nationality is Singaporean. She was born in Singapore after her parents moved to the country to escape from the Vietnam War. When she was a year old, her family relocated to Houston, United States of America, where she was raised.

Her family was welcomed into a strictly Buddhist gated community in Houston. She was raised in the community until she was eight. Where is Tila Tequila today? She resides in America to date.

What is Tila Tequila's ethnicity?

The former model's ethnicity is mixed, i.e. Vietnamese-French. Her father's ancestry is Vietnamese, while her mother is French-Vietnamese.

Family background

The reality television personality is the youngest child in a family of three. She has an older brother named Daniel, and her sister's name is Terri.

Growing up, the model felt confused by environmental and family issues. As a result, she became an aggressive child. When he was 16, she ran away from home to Queens, New York City, for some time.

Educational background

The model went to many schools due to her aggressive and problematic behaviour. When she was in middle school, her parents sent her to boarding school for six months due to her aggressiveness.

In 2000, she graduated from Alief Hastings High School. She then took a few college classes but decided not to pursue a college education. Instead, she focused on the entertainment industry, where her passion was.

Career

In 2001, Tila moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her modelling career. A Playboy modelling agent discovered her at the Sharpstown Mall. The agent offered her an opportunity to model nude for the magazine.

Tila Tequila's nude test shoot happened a short while later. She then moved to Southern California, and on 22nd April 2002, she was featured as Playboy's Cybergirl of the Week. Afterwards, she became the first-ever Asian Cyber Girl of the Month. She did more shoots for the magazine.

While in California, the model developed an interest in rock music and started looking for a band to join. She became a member of Beyond Betty Jean, where she worked as a songwriter and singer. The band broke up after a short while, so she focussed on writing music and honing her vocal skills.

A short while later, she joined a band called Jealousy as the lead singer. The band released a few tracks before splitting. In 2003, she became a reality television star on VH1's Surviving Nugent. The show required contestants to engage in compromising tasks and stunts for Ted Nugent.

The model gained a lot of attention in the import racing scene. She appeared on the cover of car magazines and car shows. In the fall of 2003, she joined Myspace. She was so famous on the now-defunct social networking site that she was named its queen in 2006.

After becoming famous, the model hosted many episodes of the first season of Pants-Off Dance-Off. In April 2006, it was announced that she was signed with the Will.I.Am music group. She released her first single, I Love U, in February 2007.

In March 2007, she released her first EP. She was then sued by The Saturday Team for breaching the terms of her contract, so the music was removed from most retailers. In April that year, she appeared on the game show titled Identity and made a cameo appearance on War At Home. She also featured on I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

In May 2007, she started filming the reality show, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila. The bisexual-themed show involved 16 straight men and 16 lesbian women competing for her affection. In 2007 and 2008, the model released more music.

In 2008, she published a self-help book titled Hooking Up with Tila Tequila: A Guide to Love, Fame, Happiness, Success, and Being the Life of the Party. In 2010, she changed her stage name to Miss Tila and released more music.

She also launched a celebrity gossip blog in 2010. The same year, Tila Tequila's p*rn video was leaked online. She tried to purchase back the tape before its release but could not come to terms with Vivid Entertainment.

In August 2015, the model became a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. She was kicked out after a day. That year, she announced she would be starting her line of e-liquids for vaporisers in collaboration with Blaze Vapors. She also sold artwork online under the moniker Tornado Thien.

What is Tila Tequila's net worth?

The model has an estimated net worth of $700k. She has earned her wealth from multiple sources, including modelling, music, blogging, and publishing a book.

Relationships and marriage

The model and singer is now married to a man whose name is yet to be revealed. She gave birth to her first daughter, Isabella Monroe Nguyen, on 16th November 2014 and her second daughter, Anabelle, was born in September 2018.

Isabella's father is Thomas Whitaker. The model has primary physical custody of Isabella. On the other hand, Anabelle's father is her unidentified husband.

Before getting married, she was in several relationships. She was romantically linked to Lisa Dumont, Nick Carter, Ian Watkins, Shawne Merriman, André Benjamin, Jared Leto, Bobby Banhart, Dani Campbell, and Ray J.

Between 2007 and 2010, she was in a relationship with Johnson & Johnson heiress Casey Johnson. The two got engaged in 2009. Sadly, Casey passed away on 4th January 2010 due to diabetic ketoacidosis.

After Casey's demise, she was linked to Billy Corgan, Courtenay Semel, The Game, Kate Major, and Thomas Paxton Whitaker.

Sexuality

When A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila ended, the model was dating Bobby Banhart, but the two broke up after a short while. During the show, it was apparent that she was bisexual as both men and women worked hard to win her heart.

After the show ended, she came out as a lesbian rather than a bisexual. She claimed that she wanted to pick Dani Campbell at the end of her relationship, but producers made her choose Bobby Banhart.

Later on, she claimed she was not part of the LGBTQ+ community. She went on to say that she pretended to be a member of the community to increase the show's ratings and that she had a boyfriend when the show was being filmed.

What happened to Tila Tequila?

In early 2012, the model attempted suicide by overdosing on pills. She was hospitalised from a brain aneurys*m due to the overd*se and later checked into a rehab facility.

In 2015, she became a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother. She was evicted after one day after producers became aware that she had posted pro-Hitler and antisemitic comments on social media earlier.

The model has had her social media accounts suspended or banned for posting rants that were offensive to others.

Where is Tila Tequila now?

She is living her life away from the limelight. Her focus is on raising her family and running her businesses.

Tila Tequila is now a believer. The model was reportedly working on a gospel album after giving her life to Christ. In 2019, she started an online fundraiser to assist her in recording the album. She raised a fraction of her goal, and the album is yet to be released to date.

Height and weight

The model is 4' 11" or 150 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 104 pounds or 47 kilogrammes. Her hair is light brown, and her eyes are dark brown.

The model's bust, waist, and hip measurements in inches are 39-26-37, and her dress size is 6 (US)/ 38 (EU)/ 10 (UK).

Tila Tequila is best known as the queen of Myspace, a social networking site that is no longer used today. She was in the limelight for many years before choosing a quiet and private life away from the media.

