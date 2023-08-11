33 most popular JoJo characters that are absolutely iconic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a powerful anime whose intricate tales have captivated fans worldwide. While the storytelling and vibrant visuals are what sets it apart from the rest, there is no denying that the myriad of its extraordinary characters are its main pull. Here are the most popular JoJo characters beloved by many.

Written by Hirohiko Araki in 1987, JoJo has had eight iconic manga series over the years, out of which six have been adapted into anime. In particular, fans are enthralled by the characters' humour, charisma, and unmatched creativity. Here are the most popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure characters with profound influence on the franchise and its ardent fanbase.

33 most popular JoJo characters

Are you in for some intense action and drama? The world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure features a diverse array of cool characters cut out for that. From its enigmatic villains to the heroic protagonists, the show has a unique set of personalities guaranteed to leave a strong impression. Meet the 33 coolest JoJo characters with iconic status.

1. Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro Kujo is undoubtedly the most popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure character. He is the stoic protagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and his mission is to defeat Dio Brando and save his mother from a disease caused by the latter. His iconic stand, "Star Platinum", and blunt attitude have made him one of the most emblematic JoJo characters (male).

2. Dio Brando

Dio Brando is the primary antagonist in the entire series. Despite his charm, he possesses a wicked charisma and only looks after himself. His stand, "The World," grants him the power to manipulate time. His menacing presence, coupled with his signature catchphrase, "Muda muda", has made Dio the most iconic villain in the show.

3. Joseph Joestar

As the main character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, Joseph Joestar's wit, strengths, unconventional skills, and clever battle strategies are what has endeared him to fans. He is portrayed as a kind and loving gentleman whose signature catchphrase is "Oh my God."

4. Giorno Giovanna

As the protagonist, Giorno Giovanna appeared in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. He is extremely observant, and his strong sense of justice and strong resolve are qualities admired by his fellow gang stars. Along with his iconic hairstyle, his "Gold Experience" stand is what made him one of the most revered JoJo anime characters.

5. Josuke Higashikata

Josuke Higashikata is the protagonist in Diamond is Unbreakable. He may have a tough exterior, but inside, he is friendly, cheerful, and cares deeply about his friends. His stand, "Crazy Diamond," grants him the powers to heal wounds and restore objects.

6. Jolyne Kujo

Jolyne Kujo is the main protagonist in Stone Ocean. Despite being rude to her father initially, everything changes when she realizes who the true enemy is. Her signature stand, "Stone Free," allows her to morph her body into string-like appendages. Her bravery makes her one of the most iconic JoJo characters (female).

7. Bruno Bucciarati

From JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Bruno Bucciarati commands respect and is a highly reliable, loyal individual. His signature stand, "Sticky Fingers," grants him the power to create zippers anywhere and manipulate space.

8. Kakyoin Noriaki

While he initially was an antagonist in the Stardust Crusaders, Noriaki later joined Jotaro Kujo on his mission to save his mother. He has a composed demeanour and analytical mind and is, overall, a straightforward person. His iconic stand, "Hierophant Green," allows him to extend his tentacle-like legs and launch attacks.

9. Jean Pierre Polnareff

Polnareff is a member of the Stardust Crusaders and an ally to Jotaro Kujo. He is an honourable, chivalrous character who values his gang members deeply and wouldn't mind sacrificing his own life for their safety. His signature stand, "Silver Chariot," grants him the power to wield swords during combat.

10. Jonathan Joestar

As the main protagonist in Phantom Blood, Jonathan is a kind, loving, and true gentleman who values friendships. He is strong, always ready to fight for his gang, and would take out anyone instantly during combat.

11. Yoshikage Kira

As the main antagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, Kira is a vicious serial killer obsessed with hands. His laid-back, peaceful demeanour hides a deadly killer who is ready to take out anyone. His stand, "Killer Green," gives him deadly powers.

12. Ceasar Zeppeli

Ceasar Zeppeli is one of the key characters in the Battle Tendency, who is portrayed as a passionate, charming, and flamboyant man. He has mastered the Ripple technique, but the ability to deal with his tragic past made him one of the most popular JoJo characters.

13. Lisa Lisa

Lisa Lisa is an iconic character who features prominently in Battle Tendency. She has mastered the Ripple technique, and is Ceasar Zeppeli's mentor.

14. Guido Mista

Guido Mista, a member of Bucciarati's gang in the Golden Wind, is portrayed as a rowdy, mannerless gang member. However, he possesses unwavering loyalty hidden under his naivety. His signature stand, "Sex Pistols," grants him the power to manipulate guns using his revolver.

15. Narancia Ghirga

Another member of the Bucciarati's gang, Narancia Ghirga, is a naive, childish, but loyal character who possesses youthful energy. His stand, "Aerosmith," enables him to control a miniature aeroplane armed with missiles.

16. Rohan Kishibe

A key protagonist introduced in Diamond is Unbreakable, Rohan is a talented and extremely popular stand user. His stand, "Heaven's Door," grants him the power to read the enemy's mind like a book. That, coupled with his unique abilities, makes him a standout character in combat.

17. Enrico Pucci

Enrico Pucci, the main antagonist in the Stone Ocean, is an enigmatic and charismatic priest whose stand, "Whitesnake," grants him the power to manipulate time, memories, and gravity. His skills lead to intense battles, but he is a terrible person who steps over others to get whatever he wants.

18. Leone Abbacchio

Leone Abbacchio is an ally of Giorno Giovanna in the Golden Wind, who was formerly a passionate police officer. He has a troubled past and a cynical attitude but doesn't allow that to control his actions. His signature stand, "Moody Blues," will enable him to replay past events.

19. Ermes Costello

Costello is a key ally of Jolynes gang in Stone Ocean who gets imprisoned deliberately to exert revenge on her sister's killer. As the story unfolds, she turns out to be a strong-willed and resourceful character, thanks to her stand, "Kiss," which enables her to duplicate and manipulate objects.

20. Trish Una

Trish was introduced in Golden Wind as the daughter of Passione's Boss, the main antagonist. Despite being portrayed as a spoiled brat, she later develops a sense of responsibility, thanks to her stand, "Spice Girl." Her lively demeanour has granted her a place among the most beloved JoJo anime characters.

21. Weather Report

Weather Report, the twin brother to Enrico Pucci, is a pivotal character in Stone Ocean. Having wiped his memory, he joins Jolyne's gang to find out who he is. His stand, which is of the same name, grants him the power to control the weather and the surrounding atmosphere.

22. Okuyasu Nijimura

Okuyasu is a vital member of Josuke's gang in Diamond is Unbreakable. While he was the antagonist at first, he later joined Josuke to become a valuable, fiercely loyal team member. His stand, "The Hand," gives him the power to erase or combine things using his hands.

23. Diavolo

Diavolo is Passione's boss, Trish Una's father, and the main antagonist in Golden Wind. He is obsessed with concealing his identity and would kill anyone trying to reveal it. He is physically strong, and his stand, "King Crimson," grants him powers to erase time. Despite his villain role, he remains one of the best JoJo characters.

24. Kars

Kars is the strongest of the three ancient pillars and the main antagonist in Battle Tendency. His obsession with seeking the ultimate power gives him a cold and ruthless streak. He is the creator of the Pillar Men and wouldn't hesitate to eradicate anything between him and his quest.

25. Risotto Nero

Risotto Nero is one of the main antagonists in Golden Wind. He is the patron of La Squadra Esecuzioni, who wanted to kidnap Trish Una to discover her father's true identity. He is a cold, cunning, and calculated individual who uses his stand, "Metallica," to manipulate iron.

26. Johnny Joestar

As the protagonist of Steel Ball Run, Johnny embarks on a mission to win the Steel Ball Run race, a feat that would restore his ability to use his legs. As you will discover, he uses his stand, 'Tusk," to gain versatile abilities and powers throughout the story.

27. Funny Valentine

Funny Valentine is prominently in Steel Ball Run as the series's main antagonist. He is a villain who happens to be the president of the United States. He is a standout character who uses his powers to manipulate space and travel across the Parallel Universe.

28. Gyro Zeppeli

Gyro Zeppeli is a key character in Steel Ball Run. He is an expert in the Spin technique, which gives him the power to control projectiles. He is, however, a charismatic individual who has become a beloved JoJo Bizarre Adventure character.

29. Iggy

Iggy is a dog and one of Jotaro Kujo's key allies in Stardust Crusaders. He is a mutt from New York who joins the boys on the trip to Cairo, Egypt, to face Dio Brando. His stand, "The Fool," grants him the power to manipulate sand.

30. Suzy Q

Suzy Q is Joseph Joestar's wife who featured in Battle Tendency. She is a loving partner who forgave her husband for cheating on him even in his old age.

31. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice is one of the antagonists in Stardust Crusaders. He is a vampire that faced Jotaro Kujo's gang as they tried to infiltrate Dio's residence. He is portrayed as loyal, and his stand, "Cream," allows him to convert into a void or vacuum and destroy everything within.

32. Wamuu

Wamuu is one of the three pillar men in Battle Tendency that Joseph Joestar wants to defeat. He is portrayed as a loyal character who listens to no one but his masters, Kars and Esidisi. He is physically strong and a fighting genius in combat.

33. Emporio Alnino

Emporio Alnino is Joyne's ally and a side character in Stone Ocean. He is portrayed as an awkward child who deeply cares for Jolyne and her gang. His stand, "Burning Down the House," proves to be quite beneficial to the gang.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an incredible anime with a diverse array of iconic characters that have captured the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide. The most popular JoJo characters have contributed to the anime's enduring popularity.

