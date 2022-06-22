70+ boss gangster quotes and sayings about life, love and loyalty

Gangsters are feared for being associated with violence and social ills. Therefore, for many, gangster quotes are all about the gangster lifestyle. However, that is not necessarily the case. You can learn one or a few things from the quotes, especially about life, love and loyalty.

Boss gangster quotes have deeper meanings because they touch on many life aspects. For instance, you can learn the importance of maintaining true friendships and relationships with others in life. Find out the best gangster quotes you can share with your family and friends.

Famous gangster quotes

Here is the list of the best famous gangster quotes you can share with friends and family to have a change of heart on various life aspects.

There are three ways of doing things around here: the right way, the wrong way, and the way that I do it. – Robert De Niro

I’m a gangster, and gangsters don’t ask questions. – Lil Wayne

Once a gangster, always a gangster. – Gary Glasberg

I’m currently making changes in my life. If you don’t hear from me, you’re one of them.

When you understand the mechanics of stress and master the techniques to manipulate someone’s fears and dreams, you will be powerful. – Gregory Hartley

It is the rule of law alone which hinders the rulers from turning themselves into the worst gangsters. – Ludwig von Mises

I never lie because I don’t fear anyone. You only lie when you’re afraid. – John Gotti

To me, being a gangster was better than being president of the United States.

I asked god for a bike, but I know god doesn’t work that way. So I stole a bike and asked for forgiveness. – Al Pacino

Gangster quotes about love

These gangster quotes about love describe the importance of loyalty and respect, which are the key factors in building a successful and long-lasting relationship.

No one is born hating another person because of the colour of their skin, their background, or their religion. People must learn to hate. And if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.

Sometimes I wonder if love is worth fighting for and then I remembered your face and I’m ready for war. – Wiz Kalifa .

. Do you see how you hurt me, baby? So I hurt you too. Then we both get so blue. I am on a lonely road, and I am travelling, looking for the key to set me free.

Best way to not get your heart broken is to pretend you don't have one.

Love is the person you think about during sad songs.

There are three types of people in this world: Ones you wish you had, Ones you will always have, and ones you once had.

Life is about making choices that you can live with. Love is about making choices that you can't live without.

New love is so beautiful, and time just makes it ugly.

Savage gangster quotes

Here are some interesting savage gangster sayings and quotes to help you to believe in yourself and boost your confidence.

My lips are the gun; my smile is the trigger; my kisses are the bullets. Label me a killer.

You can always tell the winners at the starting gate. You can always tell the winners, and you can tell the losers. – Noodles

Hate me for who I am, and I don't care. At least I'm not pretending to be someone I'm not.

You were my cup of tea, but I drink champagne now.

Love your haters - they're your biggest fans.

In my world, of course, it don’t matter. You could be a gangster with a dress, you could be a gangster with baggy pants. – Young Thug

You will face your most enormous opposition when you are closest to your biggest miracle.

I don't dislike my haters. They dislike me. I'm doing nothing wrong; I'm just me.

She was not alone in her respect for him. Because he is more than a boss to people. He’s a religion for non-believers. – Carla H Krueger

Don’t tell me what was said about me. Tell me why were they so comfortable to say it to you?

There are no good girls gone wrong – just bad girls found out. – Mae West

Gangster quotes about life

Gangster quotes are truly entertaining to read as they motivate, inspire and enlighten you more about life. Below is a list of motivational gangster quotes about life.

Everybody who comes from the gangster life - they need what that man within the suburbs wants. Nice family. Nice house. Nice cars. Bills paid. Kids in school. Food on the table. Nothing more.

Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.

When you are a kid, and you see gangsters living life, you entirely want to be like that.

The older you get, the deadlier you've got to be, and you employ age to your advantage. You make it a strength. Most folks are more dangerous the longer we live. If we didn't care about dying once we were young, we're not getting to be too concerned about it once we have two feet in our grave.

Gangsters lived in the neighbourhood. They weren't apart from it. Their relationships with people were both benevolent and scary.

Friends are not as important as family. Do not confuse the loyalty of friendship with the bond of blood.

All I have in this world is my balls and my word, and I don't break them for one.

We may live like saints, but when it comes to our fantasy life, everybody's got a little larceny in their soul. - Terence Winter

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

Isolation from power makes men look for a mob during which they're going to be reliable.

Playing the game, and unfortunately, playing the gangster game is exceptionally profitable. Gangster rappers can't fight so that they rap about guns.

No gangster is ever happy when he's asleep. The main reason he's within the business is to eliminate his enemies.

If you can’t win by fighting fair, fight foul. Or have a third party do your fighting.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

Promise me you'll always remember: You're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.

Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time, we fall.

Gangster quotes about loyalty

Check out this collection of the best gangster quotes about loyalty below.

I have acquired more knowledge in the street than in any classroom.

Loyalty is a highly prized gift never hope for it from cheap people.

You can get much farther with a kind word and a gun than you can with a kind word alone. – Al Capone

You’ve got to give loyalty down if you want loyalty up.

Loyalty is neither grey, it is black and white, you are either loyal complete or you are not loyal at all.

Don't ever take sides with anyone against the family. – Godfather

Trust is earned respect is given while loyalty is shown.

Loyalty to the family must be merged into loyalty to the community, loyalty to the community into loyalty to the nation, and loyalty to the nation into loyalty to mankind. The citizen of the future must be a citizen of the world.

Never let your loyalty make a fool of you.

The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other.

Fake people don’t surprise me anymore. Loyal people do.

Blood makes you related while loyalty makes you blood.

Beaning loyal in a thug game is the only way out.

Humble gangster quotes

Gangsters are not always violent and ruthless as portrayed in films and books, and documentaries. Here are humble gangster quotes ever spoken to inspire, encourage, and boost your confidence.

If you're born poor it's not your fault, but if you die poor it's your fault.

Your homies will never find you if we caught you up.

The great nations have always acted like gangsters and the small nations like prostitutes. – Stanley Kubrick

There is always room for the person who gives respect.

Behind every successful fortune, there is a crime.

I'm not mad, I'm proud o' you.

If you want the street fight, let’s go. If you want boxing, I show you. But people think I am, like, a gangster. No. The ring is a different world. Very dangerous.

We don’t help we do a favour and ask a favour in return.

I feel as if I have been blessed to transform from ‘gangster’ to ‘redeemed sinner with gangster proclivities.

Short gangster quotes

Are you looking for short gangster quotes to share with your friends? If so, then take a look at these short, sincere, and to-the-point gangster quotes.

Gangster rappers can't fight, so they rap about guns. – Sean Price

Everybody's a gangster until a gangster walks into the room.

Hip-hop is not about crime. Hip-hop is not about being a gangster. – KRS-One

Any distraction tends to get in the way of being an effective gangster. – Terence Winter

The Mafia exists in the American imagination because we want it to exist. – Pete Hamill

Every man is a mob, a chain gang of idiots. – Jonathan Nolan

Every human being has a bit of gangster in him. – Binyavanga Wainaina

They feared me because I feared Nothing. – Lydia Lunch

I'm an emotional gangster. I cry once every month. – Cardi B

The classy gangster is a Hollywood invention. – Orson Welles

I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse. – Vito Corleone

When I say I'm going gangster, I'm working really hard at something. – Lisa Lampanelli

I didn’t choose the thug life, the thug life chose me.

Old school gangster quotes

Check out this list of old-school gangster quotes from your favourite celebrities. What are your thoughts about them?

You grow up so fast in high school. It's not something you wait for, it just kind of happens. One day you'll look back and be proud of who you've become, but at the same time, you'll miss who you were.

I'm a gangster, I'm a straight-up G. The gangster life is the life for me.

If you have found loyalty in him then never let go as loyalty is a rare quality and it’s worth the wait.

Attitude is attitude, whether you're a West Coast gangster or East Coast gangster, you know? – Paul Walker

When you're a kid, and you see gangsters living life, you kind of want to be like that.

The worst date I've ever had was when I was 15. The guy must've been 16, because he was driving. I had a crush on him in summer school because he was so cute. And then he came to pick me up and, all of a sudden he was a complete gangster. He was wearing his hood really low and I had to open my door, because he'd let it slam in my face. - Alicia Silverstone

We class schools into four grades: leading school, first-rate school, good school and school. - Evelyn Waugh

No gangster is very happy when he's at peace. The main reason he's in the business is to eliminate his enemies.

Back to school! Back to school, to prove to Dad that I'm not a fool! I got my lunch packed up, my boots tied tight, I hope I don't get in a fight! Ohhhh, back to school! Back to school! Back to school! Well, here goes nothing! - Billy Madison

Gangster quotes for Instagram

Below are some of the interesting gangster quotes for Instagram to consider for your photo caption.

Give respect to take respect.

The reality is wrong. Dreams are for real.

I don’t have no fear of death. My only fear is coming back reincarnated – T upac Shakur

Some of your worst gangsters are guys who were very low-key. – Mickey Rourke

The loudest one in the room is the weakest one in the room. – Frank Lucas

I’d rather die like a man than live like a coward.

You need more than guts to be a good gangster. You need ideas. – Rocket

Great men are not born great, they grow great. – Mario Puzo

Keep your friends close but your enemies closer. – Michael Corleone

The above are some of the greatest gangster quotes and sayings about life, love and loyalty. You can share them to illuminate and motivate your friends and loved ones.

