15 best Top Gear episodes of all time you should watch

When exploring the vast realm of automotive entertainment, enthusiasts and most viewers often search for Top Gear. Top Gear has established itself as a perennial favourite, delivering a dynamic blend of exhilarating challenges, charismatic hosts, and top-notch automotive expertise. You can watch the best Top Gear episodes if you don't want to watch the entire show, which can take a lot of time, considering the show has over 230 episodes.

Top Gear TV show logo. Photo: @topgear on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Top Gear is a renowned automotive television show that combines humour, adventure, and expert reviews to entertain audiences with amazing car challenges, daring stunts, and candid discussions about all things automotive. With a charismatic cast of hosts, the show explores the world of cars, delivering a unique blend of entertainment and informative content.

Best Top Gear episodes

All Top Gear episodes are epic and worth watching. However, the best episodes have major themes like a combination of thrilling challenges, captivating road trips, and extraordinary automotive feats. Below are some of the best of Top Gear that you should watch.

This list is based on IMDb ratings and votes, reflecting the viewers' opinions. The top episode on the list has a rating of 9.4 out of 10, while the lowest-rated episode has a rating of 8.0 out of 10 as of writing.

1. Vietnam Special (S12, E8)

Vietnam Special is the best Top Gear episode, according to IMDb. The hosts embark on a motorcycle journey across Vietnam, and each chooses a mode of transportation. Jeremy opts for a scooter, Richard chooses a Vespa, and James goes for a rugged motorbike.

This episode is at the top because of the chemistry between the hosts, and their comedic interactions add to the entertainment value. You will explore various cultures and scenic beauty as the hosts ride through Vietnam's scenery.

2. Bolivia Special (S14, E6)

Bolivia Special is one of Top Gear's best episodes from season 14. This episode features the television hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May embarking on an epic journey across Bolivia.

Some of the interesting scenes in this episode are where the hosts encounter illegal substance dealers on their journey to the coast of Chile. They are also forced to go through the Death Road on their trip, facing extreme driving conditions and several challenges.

3. Africa Special, Part 2 (S19, E7)

It originally aired in 2013. The episode is among the best Top Gear episodes, highlighting how the hosts face and overcome their challenges in Africa.

The hosts must overcome the River Nile's challenges to find its source. There is also an element of unpredictability as these hosts use unique electric vehicles, including the Subaru Impreza, a Volkswagen Beetle, and a Ford Focus.

4. Burma Special: Part 2 (S21, E7)

This is one of the funniest Top Gear episodes. The episode was aired in 2014. The hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, attempt to modify everything they should use on their trip.

They established a bridge over the River Kwai using their trucks. They also modify their trucks to Top Gear fashion, resulting in humorous but impractical modifications. Additionally, they interact with the local people, providing insights into the culture and lifestyle of the region.

5. Botswana Special (S0, E4)

In Botswana Special, the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, travel to Botswana, Africa, to find the source of the Nile River and face several challenges.

This is an episode where each host must choose a cheap second-hand car for the trip. Jeremy Clarkson drives a Lancia Beta Coupe, Richard Hammond an Opel Kadett, and James May a Mercedes-Benz 230E. They get to interact with wildlife on their journey as they search for the source of the River Nile.

6. The one with Lewis Hamilton (S10, E8)

Are you looking for the most-watched Top Gear episode? Try this episode. According to Fandom, this was the most-watched episode, with 8.35 million views. It has interviews with Lewis Hamilton and James Blunt as the main guests.

Jeremy and James explore vintage cars to identify the earliest model with the control layout commonly found in modern cars. Richard takes the Renault R25 Formula One car for a spin on the Stow circuit at Silverstone.

7. Building Motor Homes (S15, E4)

Building Motor Homes is also among the best Top Gear episodes. The hosts talk about converting ordinary vehicles into motor homes. The episode showcases their creativity, resourcefulness, and the comedic challenges they face during the process.

8. USA Roadtrip Special (S9, E3)

This episode involves Jeremy, Richard, and James travelling to the United States, tasked with purchasing a car in Miami for under $1000. They drive it through four states to reach New Orleans. A particular challenge arises during their journey, resulting in locals pursuing them out of town.

9. Making a train out of a specially modified car (S17, E4)

This is among the best Top Gear episodes. The key concepts include the hosts' creative engineering efforts and their challenges while trying to make their unique train formation operational. It is blended with humour as the hosts attempt to travel cheaper and faster.

10. Police Car Challenge (S11, E1)

This is another highly rated among the funniest Top Gear episodes. This episode is humorous because the hosts incorporate outrageous features into their cars, such as flamethrowers, loudspeakers playing unusual sounds, and other impractical additions.

11. Homemade Ambulance Challenge (S22, E3)

This is among the best Top Gear episodes aired in 2015. In this episode, the hosts attempt to improve the emergency response duration by building ambulances.

12. Build An Electric Car Better Than A G-Wiz (S14, E2)

Build An Electric Car Better Than A G-Wiz is among the funny Top Gear episodes. In this popular episode, the hosts attempt to create their electric vehicle. Jeremy conducts a road test of the Audi R8 V10, comparing it with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1.

13. Ferrari 612 Scaglietti vs. Jet Plane (S5, E8)

The Ferrari 612 Scaglietti vs. Jet Plane episode is often considered one of the best episodes of Top Gear. The hosts engage in a high-stakes race in this thrilling instalment, pitting the powerful Ferrari 612 Scaglietti against a jet plane. It stands out as a fan-favourite among the best episodes of Top Gear.

14. Mid-Engine Italian Supercars (S7, E4)

Richard reviews the latest Pagani Zonda F in this episode during the news segment. The hosts express their condolences to the late rally driver Richard Burns.

In this segment, each host is given £10,000 to purchase an Italian mid-engine supercar. The catch is that the chosen cars must adhere to these criteria. Jeremy ends up with a Maserati Merak, Richard with a Ferrari 308 GT4, and James with a Lamborghini Urraco.

15. Can You Buy a Decent Porsche for £1,500 Special (S6, E7)

This is the Top Gear episode where the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May set out to answer the question, "Can You Buy a Decent Porsche for £1,500? In this challenge, each television presenter is given a budget of £1,500 to purchase a used Porsche, and they put their chosen cars through various tests and challenges.

Which is the best season of Top Gear?

According to Episode Ninja, the best Top Gear season is season 19. It features various challenges, road trips, and car reviews, showcasing the chemistry and humour of the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

Some of the episodes that stood up this season are the African Special and 3 and 5. However, the Africa Special's two concluding episodes surpassed 7 million views, marking the show's highest ratings.

No doubt, these best Top Gear episodes serve as a testament to the show's enduring legacy. These episodes, marked by thrilling challenges, charismatic hosts, and a celebration of all things automotive, encapsulate the essence of Top Gear's global appeal.

Legit.ng also published an interesting list of the most beautiful women in the world without makeup. For many people, makeup has helped them enhance their appearance, and they cannot do without it. However, some women are naturally beautiful, even without makeup.

Numerous makeup products help cover skin flaws and enhance certain features that one prefers. For some women, makeup products are not a must-have, yet they remain beautiful. Find out women who are beautiful without makeup in this article.

Source: Legit.ng