Top 15 Nigerian heroes and their contributions: Facts about the legends

What do you know about Nigerian heroes and their contributions? Read interesting facts regarding the life and achievements of the past leaders who played a significant role in the history of our country.

Each country has founding leaders who make significant contributions to its development. The heroes and heroines in Nigeria and their achievements made it a great nation, worthy of a place among the most developed countries in Africa.

Top Nigerian heroes and their contributions

The world honours Nigerian heroes for their painstaking work and leadership qualities. They fought for independence, human rights, democracy, and justice for their people. Here are the names of past heroes in Nigeria and their contributions to the country:

1. General Yakubu Dan-Yumma Gowon

Born: 19 October 1934

19 October 1934 Age: 87 years (as of September 2022)

87 years (as of September 2022) Birthplace: Kanke, Northern Region, British Nigeria

Kanke, Northern Region, British Nigeria Spouse: Victoria Gowon ​(1969-present)

Victoria Gowon ​(1969-present) Children: 3

3 Previous office: Nigeria's head of state (1966–1975)

Yakubu Dan-Yumma 'Jack' Gowon was born in a small village of the Ngas tribe (Plateau State). He spent his childhood in Zaria and got higher education at the Warwick University of the UK.

Yakubu joined the Nigerian army in 1954 and received a Second Lieutenant position after training. His accomplishments as Nigeria's foreign minister (1966 – 1967) received praise from all communities in Nigeria.

General Yakubu headed the Nigerian Federal Military Government from 1966 to 1975. The Nigerian Head of State migrated to the UK in 1975 due to an attempted military coup organized by Murtala Mohammed. He came back to Nigeria to serve under President Shehu Shagari.

Gowon and his wife, Victoria, have two sons, Ibrahim and Saratu Gowon. A DNA test revealed Musa Jack Ngodadi was also his son in 2016.

2. Ahmadu Bello

Born: 12 June 1910

12 June 1910 Birthplace: Rabbah, Sokoto, British Nigeria

Rabbah, Sokoto, British Nigeria Assassinated: 15 January 1966 at Kaduna, Nigeria

15 January 1966 at Kaduna, Nigeria Age: 55 years (at time of death)

55 years (at time of death) Spouses: Amiru Fadima (1936–1938), Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello (1932–1966)

Amiru Fadima (1936–1938), Hafsatu Ahmadu Bello (1932–1966) Children: 5

5 Previous office: Premier of Northern Nigeria (1954–1966)

Ahmadu Ibrahim Bello is one of the most outstanding Nigerian fathers of the nation. He engaged in political activities for over 30 years and was the premier in the Northern Nigeria region for around two decades.

The legend and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa played significant roles in the fight for Nigeria's independence. Sir Ahmadu Bello was killed on 15 January 1966 during the coup d'état organized by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu (a Nigerian Army officer).

Ahmadu Bello University was named after him, and his portrait is on the 200 Naira banknote. Ibrahim married twice and has five children.

3. Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Born: 25 October 1900

25 October 1900 Birthplace: Abeokuta, Nigeria

Abeokuta, Nigeria Assassinated: 13 April 1978 at Lagos, Nigeria

13 April 1978 at Lagos, Nigeria Age: 77 years (at time of death)

77 years (at time of death) Spouse: Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti (1925–1955)

Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti (1925–1955) Children: 4

4 Previous offices: The Oloye of the Yoruba people (chieftaincy title)

Chief Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti was one of Nigeria's premier female leaders and feminists. She was known as ‘the mother of Africa’ because of her human rights activism.

Ransome defended the rights of women and condemned the military government for human rights violations. The lady was elected to the Western House of Chiefs and acted as an Oloye of the Yoruba nation.

Funmilayo had membership in the National Council of Nigeria and Cameroon and was the first Nigerian female to ride a motorcycle and drive a car. She was among the founders of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and the Nigerian Students Union.

Kuti and her husband, Israel, had four children, Fela Kuti, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, Dolupo Ransome-Kuti, and Beko Ransome-Kuti. She was thrown out of the window of a commune belonging to her son in 1978 and died from her injuries.

4. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe

Born: 16 November 1904

16 November 1904 Birthplace: Zungeru, Nigeria

Zungeru, Nigeria Died: 11 May 1996 at Enugu, Nigeria

11 May 1996 at Enugu, Nigeria Age: 91 years (at time of death)

91 years (at time of death) Spouses: Uche Azikiwe (1973–1996), Flora Azikiwe (1936–1983), Ugoye Comfort Azikiwe

Uche Azikiwe (1973–1996), Flora Azikiwe (1936–1983), Ugoye Comfort Azikiwe Children: 9

9 Previous offices: President of the Senate of Nigeria (1960), President of Nigeria (1963–1966)

Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe is one of the famous names of Nigerian freedom fighters. He was the first president of Nigeria after independence from Great Britain.

People affectionately called him ‘Zik.’ When Azikiwe spread African nationalist ideas while working as the editor of a Ghanaian newspaper. He came back to Nigeria and organized the West African Pilot in 1937 to promote nationalism in Nigeria.

Nnamdi created the Nigerian and Cameroons National Council in 1944 with Herbert Macaulay. In 1946, he was appointed to the post of secretary-general in the National Council and elected to Nigerian Legislative Council.

Zik was the first Nigerian to join the Privy Council of the UK and the 2nd/last Governor General (1960 – 1963). After Nigeria was proclaimed a republic in 1963, he became the first Nigerian president.

Dr Nnamdi Azikwe had nine children and was married to Ugoye Comfort Azikiwe at his time of death. He died in 1996 at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu and was buried at Zik's Mausoleum in Nkpor, Nigeria.

5. Kudirat Abiola

Born: 1951

1951 Birthplace: Zaria, Nigeria

Zaria, Nigeria Assassinated: 4 June 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria

4 June 1996 in Lagos, Nigeria Age: 44/45 years (at the time of death)

44/45 years (at the time of death) Spouse: Moshood Abiola (1973–1996)

Moshood Abiola (1973–1996) Children: 7

Alhaja Kudirat Abiola actively participated in the movement for democracy in 1994 and supported the oil employees during a successful 12-week strike that weakened the military government.

In 1995, Abiola took part in the procession for freedom organized by democratic institutions together with supporters of Chief Anthony Enahoro.

She was a true fighter for democracy and inspired many people. Kudirat was named woman of the year two years in a row (1994, 1995). She was killed in 1996 while her husband, Moshood Abiola, was being detained by the Nigerian Government. The couple had seven children.

6. Chief Anthony Enahoro

Born: 22 July 1923

22 July 1923 Birthplace: Uromi, Nigeria

Uromi, Nigeria Died: 15 December 2010 at Benin City, Nigeria

15 December 2010 at Benin City, Nigeria Age: 87 years (at time of death)

87 years (at time of death) Children: Bella Enahoro

Bella Enahoro Spouse: Helen Enahoro (1954–2010)

Helen Enahoro (1954–2010) Previous offices: Editor at the Southern Nigerian Defender newspaper

Chief Anthony Eromosele Enahoro is one of Nigeria's past heroes. He was an active supporter of democracy and anti-colonialism, and the youngest editor of the newspaper ‘Southern Nigerian Defender’ in 1944. He took the job at age 21.

Anthony was involved in the fight for Nigerian independence. He was a student leader and organized objections. As a result, the colonial authorities imprisoned him twice for insurrection and publishing satirical papers.

Enahoro is considered the father of the state, for he was the first Nigerian to organize the movement for independence in Nigeria in 1953. Chief Anthony Enahoro died in 2010.

7. Margaret Ekpo

Born: 27 July 1914

27 July 1914 Birthplace: Creek Town, Nigeria

Creek Town, Nigeria Died: 21 September 2006, Calabar, Nigeria

21 September 2006, Calabar, Nigeria Age: 92 years (at time of death)

92 years (at time of death) Spouse: Udo John Ekpo (1938–2006)

Udo John Ekpo (1938–2006) Children: 2

2 Previous office: Member of the Eastern Regional House of Assembly (1961)

Margaret Ekpo was among the first female political figures in the country's first republic. She fought for women’s rights in Nigeria and was a local and nationalistic political figure in Aba city.

The lady had a membership in the Nigerian and Cameroon National Council. In 1950, Ekpo and Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti opposed the murders of anti-colonial protest leaders at the Enugu coal mine.

Ekpo was nominated by the NCNC to the regional House of Chiefs in 1953 and organized the Aba Township Women’s Association in 1954. As a result, the number of women's votes exceeded the number of men’s votes in a general city election in 1955.

Margaret won the seat in the Eastern Regional House of Assembly in 1961. She had two children with her husband, John Udo Ekpo, and she died in 2006.

8. Chief Obafemi Awolowo

Born: 6 March 1909

6 March 1909 Birthplace: Ikenne, Southern Nigeria Protectorate

Ikenne, Southern Nigeria Protectorate Died: 9 May 1987 at Ikenne, Ogun State, Nigeria

9 May 1987 at Ikenne, Ogun State, Nigeria Age: 78 years (at time of death)

78 years (at time of death) Spouse: Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo (née Adelana)

Chief Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo (née Adelana) Children: 5

5 Previous offices: The first premier of the Western Region

Chief Obafemi Jeremiah Oyeniyi Awolowo was one of the leaders who fought for Nigeria's independence. In 1950, he organized the Action Group political party to spearhead the end of British domination in Nigeria.

Obafemi Awolowo was the first premier of the Western Region. He refused the position of Finance Commissioner and vice chairperson of the Federal Executive Council in 1971 to oppose military rule. Awolowo died in 1987.

9. Herbert Macaulay

Born: 14 November 1864

14 November 1864 Birthplace: Lagos Colony

Lagos Colony Died: 7 May 1946 in Lagos, Nigeria

7 May 1946 in Lagos, Nigeria Age: 81 years (at the time of death)

81 years (at the time of death) Spouse: Caroline Pratt (1898–1899)

Caroline Pratt (1898–1899) Children: 2

2 Previous offices: Founder of the National Democratic Party of Nigeria

Olayinka Herbert Samuel Heelas Badmus Macaulay initiated Nigerian nationalism to unite people from all origins. He also established the Lagos Daily News to spread nationalism ideas countrywide.

Macaulay and Nnamdi Azikiwe created the National Democratic Party of Nigeria political party in 1922. He was the premier national president of the Nigerian and Cameroon National Council in 1944. Macaulay died in 1946 and was buried at Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos, Nigeria.

10. Hajiya Gambo Sawaba

Born: 15 February 1933

15 February 1933 Birthplace: Nigeria

Nigeria Died: 14 October 2001 in Nigeria

14 October 2001 in Nigeria Age: 68 years (at the time of death)

68 years (at the time of death) Spouse: Abubakar Garba Bello

Abubakar Garba Bello Children: 1

Hajiya Sawaba was an influential political and public figure in Nigeria and an adherent of the Northern Elements Progressive Union. She joined politics at age 17.

Gambo was an element of the political struggle fight that at last led to an independent Nigeria. She was a low-educated lady and was forced to marry veteran Abubakar Garba Bello at age 13 during World War II. He left and never returned after her first pregnancy.

Sawaba and Hamidu Gusau dissolved their marriage due to violent fighting. Her struggles in life inspired her to fight for African woman’s emancipation.

Hajiya also advocated against African customs like under-aged marriages that oppressed women. A general hospital in Kaduna and a hostel at Bayero University in Kano are named after her.

11. Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed

Born: 8 November 1938

8 November 1938 Birthplace: Kano, Northern Region, British Nigeria

Kano, Northern Region, British Nigeria Assassinated: 13 February 1976 in Lagos, Nigeria

13 February 1976 in Lagos, Nigeria Age: 37 years (as of the time of death)

37 years (as of the time of death) Spouse: Ajoke Muhammed ​(1963–1976)

Ajoke Muhammed ​(1963–1976) Children: 6

6 Previous office: Nigerian Army's brigadier general

The list of celebrated Nigerian nationalists and their contributions is incomplete without General Murtala Ramat Muhammed. He was one of the Nigerian military leaders. People called him "Monty of the Midwest."

The Nigerian general led the 1966 counter-coup that overthrew Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi's military regime. He became a Communications Commissioner in 1974 while still fulfilling his military obligations.

Although General Murtala Mohammed’s powers did not last long, his administration specified a new path for the country and strengthened the sense of duty and patriotism. He increased the number of states in Nigeria from twelve to nineteen in 1967.

Murtala also established a Commission of Public Complaints which provided honesty to society. Gen. Murtala Mohammed was killed in 1976. His portrait is on the N20 banknote, and an airport in Lagos was also named after him.

12. General Matthew Obasanjo (RTD)

Born: 5 March 1938

5 March 1938 Birthplace: Ibogun-Olaogun, Ifo, British Nigeria

Ibogun-Olaogun, Ifo, British Nigeria Age: 84 years (as of September 2022)

84 years (as of September 2022) Spouses: Esther Oluremi ​(1963–1976)​, Lynda (ex-wife, deceased), Stella Abebe​ (1976–died 2005)​, Mojisola Adekunle​ ​(1991–1998​ (deceased), Bola Alice (wife)

Esther Oluremi ​(1963–1976)​, Lynda (ex-wife, deceased), Stella Abebe​ (1976–died 2005)​, Mojisola Adekunle​ ​(1991–1998​ (deceased), Bola Alice (wife) Children: 6

6 Previous offices: Nigeria's Head of State (1999–2007), Federal Minister of Defense (1976–1979)

You have to talk about General Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Matthew Obasanjo (Rtd) when mentioning Nigerian heroes and their names. He is one of the great figures of the second generation of post-colonial African leaders.

Obasanjo's Pan-African efforts enabled Nigeria to transition to representative democracy in the 1970s and encouraged it to cooperate with other countries in Africa. He was the Federal Minister of Defense (1976–1979) and the country's Head of State (1999–2007).

13. Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari

Born: 25 February 1925

25 February 1925 Birthplace: Shagari, Nigeria

Shagari, Nigeria Died: 28 December 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria

28 December 2018 in Abuja, Nigeria Age: 93 years (at time of death)

93 years (at time of death) Spouses: Amina Shagari, Hadiza Dawaiya, and Hadiza Shagari

Amina Shagari, Hadiza Dawaiya, and Hadiza Shagari Children: More than 3

More than 3 Previous offices: President of Nigeria (1979–1983)

Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari was titled Turakin Sokoto in 1962. He briefly worked as a teacher before entering politics in 1951. Usman was elected into the House of Representatives in 1954.

He held several powerful cabinet positions between 1958 to 1975. For instance, he was the Federal Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning (1971–1975) and the Federal Ministry of Interior (1962–1965).

Usman also served as the President of Nigeria (1979–1983). He made industry, housing and transportation, agriculture, and education his major goals during his administration.

He also saw a rapid growth of the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces and tried to create ties between Nigeria and African-Americans during his visits to the US. Shehu died in 2018 at National Hospital - Abuja.

14. Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

Born: December 1912

December 1912 Birthplace: Bauchi, Nigeria

Bauchi, Nigeria Assassinated: 15 January 1966 in Lagos, Nigeria

15 January 1966 in Lagos, Nigeria Age: 53 years (as at the time of death)

53 years (as at the time of death) Spouses: Hajiya Zainab (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Jummai (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Aisha (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Laraba (Divorced 1966)

Hajiya Zainab (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Jummai (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Aisha (Divorced 1966), Hajiya Laraba (Divorced 1966) Children: 1

1 Previous offices: Prime Minister of Nigeria (1963–1966), Prime Minister of Nigeria (1957–1963)

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa taught at Bauchi Middle School and was an Inspector of Schools for the colonial administration (1933–1945) before joining politics.

He was elected to the Northern House of Assembly in 1946 and the Legislative Council in 1947. He was a vocal advocate of the rights of Northern Nigeria. Tafawa became Nigeria's first and only Prime Minister upon independence and retained the position in 1963.

15. General Sani Abacha

Born: 20 September 1943

20 September 1943 Birthplace: Kano, Northern Region, British Nigeria

Kano, Northern Region, British Nigeria Died: 8 June 1998 in State House, Abuja, Nigeria

8 June 1998 in State House, Abuja, Nigeria Age: 54 years (at the time of death)

54 years (at the time of death) Spouse: Maryam Abacha

Maryam Abacha Children: 10

10 Previous offices: Head of State of Nigeria (993–1998)

Abacha's administration increased Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves from $494 million in 1993 to $9.6 billion by 1997. He also reduced the external debt from $36 billion to $27 billion within that period.

Sani died in the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on 8 June 1998 in the State House. He was buried on the same day as per the Muslim tradition and without an autopsy. It is believed that foreign diplomats, including US Intelligence analysts, poisoned him.

Who are Nigeria's past heroes?

The contributions of heroes and heroines in Nigeria are highly appreciated. They relentlessly fought for people's rights during and after the colonial era. The top 10 legends in Nigeria are:

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Herbert Macaulay

General Yakubu Dan-Yumma Gowon

Hajiya Gambo Sawaba

General Murtala Ramat Mohammed

Chief Obafemi Awolowo

Margaret Ekpo

Chief Anthony Enahoro

Kudirat Abiola

Nigerian heroes and their contributions led to independence, democracy, political and economic expansion, and more. The lives of some of these great individuals were the price of a bright future for Nigeria. We must treat them with due respect.

