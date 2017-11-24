10 qualities of a good computer professional: Key skills and characteristics

Many people in Nigeria and the world want to become brilliant information technologists because this job is one of the most modern, demanded, and well-paid professions. But not everything about being a computer pro is easy – large and prestigious companies want their computer professionals to be a full pack of positive qualities. In this article, you will learn about the qualities of a good computer professional.

What is a computer professional? This can be described in three different ways. A computer professional may be a person working in the field of information technology, a person who has undergone training in a computer-related field, or a person who has extensive knowledge in the area of computing.

What are the qualities of a good computer professional?

Having the following qualities for a computer specialist is as important as having a great sense of rhythm for a dancer or a wide-range voice for a singer. Here is a list of qualities you need to possess in order to achieve success in this industry.

1. Great analytical skills

Of course, it is hard to become a computer industry professional without analytical skills because this whole industry is about finding solutions to new problems or coming up with fresh ideas. A person who wants to succeed in this sphere should always think about ways to solve problems and have fresh ideas.

2. Paying attention to detail

In this profession, accuracy is what matters the most – if you are not attentive enough, in the end, the program you wrote or the web page you designed might have a small bug that can ruin the whole thing. This is why you should always pay attention to the smallest details at work and in everyday life. A person who notices details can be extremely valuable nowadays in the technological sphere.

3. Commitment to work and self-development

Technology is probably one of the most complex areas of life. There is a lot of stuff to learn every day, and those who are genuinely dedicated to their profession will continually expand their knowledge. Knowledge and keeping up with the latest trends is the key to success.

4. Excellent communication skills

Despite the fact that it is computer-based work, specialists in this sphere often interact with other people. Those who are not familiar with technology can be confused when the computer technology specialist uses many industry jargon, so you have to be able to switch between work speech and casual speech quickly.

5. Math knowledge

Mathematics is used in most informational technology sphere branches, so it is important that the computer specialist is fluent in this subject. Things like programming require not only math but strong logical thinking skills as well.

6. Ability to learn programming languages

Of course, this skill is a significant one because computer science professionals have to learn more than one programming language and be flexible. Nowadays, a wide range of programming languages are widely used for coding and writing programs, so learning all of them is what a decent specialist should be able to do.

7. Multitasking skills

There are no successful computer specialists who only sit in one place and do one thing. A good worker in this area should be able to perform different responsibilities and often do them simultaneously. This is why an information technology professional should manage their time and priorities well

8. Problem-solving skills

A successful specialist must solve and troubleshoot different issues on a daily basis; this is the basic task of programming – to find problems in your code and solve them. Great specialists are expected to work out solutions for these problems easily and quickly.

9. Versatility

Those who want to achieve success will need to develop themselves outside information technology. Many good specialists also have a good knowledge of some other things, such as business and financial skills.

An influential person in this industry has to be versatile and have many different occupations, interests, and skills. Apart from that, this person has to be communicative, have no problems setting up contact with other people and work as a part of a team.

10. Technical writing skills

Most large companies demand daily reports from their workers, which should be written in technical language. This way, they will be able to explain concepts of their work to those who have less sound knowledge in the area.

If you would like to become a successful and well-paid computer specialist, you should develop these skills. Of course, for every information technologist, the path to success is long and rough, but in the end, it is worth it.

How to become a professional computer programmer

So, how can you become one? There are several necessary measures to take if you wish to learn computer programming. Of course, your objectives may differ depending on whether you want to work in web design, operating systems, video games, or mobile apps, but no matter which path you choose, planning for the future is critical. Below are some essential steps to becoming a programmer.

Decide which type of training is right for you. You may consider getting a degree in the field from a certified institution or teach yourself how to do programming.

Choose the best major/degree for your career goals. Consider your career goals and the amount of time you’re willing to dedicate to education when deciding which degree level to pursue.

Get an internship in a tech-related field. This will help you boost your skills practically.

Consider earning certifications. A certificate will help you maximize your earning potential and will be helpful if you want to learn a new, specific skill, such as learning an additional programming language to broaden your skillset.

Build valuable job experience.

What are the duties of a computer professional?

Computer professionals perform tasks such as:

Writing specifications for new computer systems.

Designing instruction pipelines for superscalar processors.

Diagnosing timing anomalies in embedded systems.

Testing and validating software systems.

Restructuring the back-end databases of inventory systems.

Analyzing packet traffic in local area networks.

Recommending security policies for medical information systems.

What are examples of computer professionals?

Computer IT jobs for professionals include:

Computer incident responder

Computer repair technician

Computer scientist

Database administrator

Digital forensics analyst

Firewall administrator

Information technology consultant

Intrusion detection system analyst

Network administrator

Programmer (also known as a software engineer)

System administrator

Systems analyst

Web developer

Skilled computer professionals are in steady demand, despite the normal fluctuations of the world economy. You will rarely meet an information technologist who regrets taking up this job – they all say it is difficult and demanding, but they enjoy it and put their heart in soul into it. So, the most important thing about this job is taking a keen interest in the above qualities of a good computer professional, having passion and having the motivation to grow professionally.

