Ikoyi, Lagos state - The purported landlord of the 86 apartments under Dolphin Estate Bridge, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos, Gbenga Emmanuel Oluwafemi, popularly known as Mopol, has reacted to the claim of collecting N250,000 per annum as rent.

Legit.ng recalls that 86 rooms, partitioned into 10x10 and 12x10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate bridge in Ikoyi.

Oluwafemi said if he was collecting N250,000 as rent if won’t be in that place again.

He stated this during a telephone conversation with News Central in a video shared on its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NewsCentralTV on Sunday, May 5.

The suspected gang leader said no estate chairman in Dolphin Estate wouldn’t recognise him.

“I have never refunded any money to anybody. I don’t think I’ve… If I am collecting N250,000 from anybody I will not be in that place again.”

Oluwafemi said the demolished blue container was constructed about 15 years ago by the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo.

“The previous government did it for us there. The person who did the container Festus Keyamo was passing by and asked us what we were doing there and our survival.

“We said we are security to the street lights here. He also asked how we cope when it is raining. It was then he promised us that he would look into it and that was when the container was constructed.”

Another settlement discovered under the Lagos bridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps discovered another illegal settlement under the Osborne Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The commissioner of the ministry of the environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the officials of the sanitation corps have commenced immediate clearance operation under the Lagos bridge.

