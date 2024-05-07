An Ijaw bride showed her love for her cultural heritage as she wore a unique outfit for her wedding

The attire was made with red coral beads stitched together to form a top and a big skirt that was suspended on her thighs

She complemented her dressing with coral beads on her neck, wrists, and ears which gave her a regal look

An Ijaw bride Gift Philip was the centre of attention as she rocked an outfit for her wedding day that was made with beads.

The skirt was designed in a stiff pattern that made many wonder how she would sit with it.

An Ijaw bride shows her love for culture in her wedding outfit.

Her beaded top exposed her back and she wore other accessories of beads on her arms, wrists, ankles, and neck, and added her beaded cap, which made her look like royalty.

She was in an excitement mood as she prepared for her special day. Her face beat was classic and it highlighted her beauty.

After she was done wearing her outfit, she held a beaded walking stick which she tied with a white handkerchief.

She held a white handkerchief on her other hand as she danced and displayed different angles of her attire.

Check out the bride's outfit in the video below:

Netizens react to the bride's outfit

Some Instagram users have reacted to the bride's Ijaw outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@queenleah_homes_and_properties:

"This is Eleme culture in Rivers state when did the Ijaws start dressing like this for traditional wedding?"

@tianaomagbemi_:

"Ijaw they vex oh. Before, we hardly hear of them."

@ibinabooo:

"How did she sit in the car?"

@j_nanceee:

'So beautiful. I’m looking forward to dressing up like this too."

@evejay_scents:

"The bride is so beautiful."

@jopet_fabricshub:

"We need to see that car video please."

@ekeomabeauty9:

"The way that brother dey tie that rope eh, e fit tie people relationship put am for the bottle, person no go know self."

@simplyabde:

"The bride is too fine."

@kanoel_fabrics:

"Culture is beautiful."

