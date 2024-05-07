Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has suspended his trip to represent President Bola Tinubu at the US-Africa Business Summit in the United States

A statement from his office said the suspension was due to technical faults in his aircraft, and the minister of foreign affairs would represent the president

However, the cancellation came hours after former vice president Atiku Abubakar raised questions about the absence of the president and vice president in the Aso Rock

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima will no longer be representing President Bola Tinubu at the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Texas.

A statement from the office of the vice president stated that Tinubu will now be represented by the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, at the event.

Atiku raised alarm over Tinubu, Shettima's absence

This comes hours after the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, raised concerns about the president and vice president's absence from the presidential villa.

According to Atiku, Nigeria is in a critical condition, and the president and vice president's absence has left the nation in turmoil.

He asked the question of who is in charge of the country with the president absent and queried if it was right to say that the nation is currently being autopiloted.

Why Shettima suspended US trip

However, a statement from the vice president's office said Shettima was unable to make the trip because of a technical fault in his aircraft and that the trip was cancelled based on the advice of the presidential air fleet.

The statement, which was signed by Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima's media aide, disclosed that the vice president would carry on with other national functions in Nigeria.

The event, which was taking place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, would bring business and political leaders from around the world. It would feature high-level dialogues, seasons of networking, and networking sessions.

See the statement here:

