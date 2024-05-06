Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced new channels for the acceptance of admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

JAMB's latest resolve was contained in its weekly bulletin sent to Legit.ng on Monday, May 6.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede is trying to revolutionise JAMB. Photo credit: Jamb official

How UTME candidates can accept, reject admissions

It would be recalled that JAMB had hitherto accepted login to the candidate's profile by accredited computer-based test (CBT) centres on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS). But that has changed with the latest update from Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led agency.

The examination body stated that it decided to introduce new channels after it discovered a "series of abuses" associated with the process of accepting admission by candidates through which unscrupulous elements exploit unsuspecting candidates.

JAMB said:

"In announcing this change of policy, the board observed with dismay that some institutions have formed the habit of accepting or rejecting admission offers on behalf of candidates so as to create vacancies for less-qualified but favoured candidates while cybercafes and some centres engage in the practice to blackmail or extort money from the candidates."

JAMB noted that because the practice is "criminal", it has put measures in place to forestall it.

It added:

"Consequently, the new method for accessing results is for a candidate to either send "ACCEPT" or "REJECT" on his dedicated phone line to 55019 or 66019."

JAMB shares another option to access admission

Legit.ng understands that a candidate can also access his admission through the use of a fingerprint at any accredited CBT centre or JAMB office in Lagos, Abuja, or other parts of Nigeria.

JAMB concluded that the newly-crafted method is to protect candidates' personal information as well as uphold the sanctity of the admission process.

