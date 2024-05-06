A video of some Ugandan graduands of Elite high school arriving their school prom has ignited reactions online

The students arrived in grand style with their prom dates and they were captured in an exquisite clip on TikTok

While many of the students arrived in luxurious cars, one of them arrived in a helicopter with his date

Social media users were left in awe after watching a clip showing the arrival of some graduands of a high school in Uganda.

The students landed at their school prom with luxurious cars and walked into the venue like kings and queens.

High school students attend graduation with helicopter, convoy Photo credit: @eliteschooluganda/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Students arrive prom in grand style

The students from Elite high school in Entebbe, Uganda showed off their dates as they alighted from their luxurious cars.

One of the students arrived the event in an helicopter alongside his prom date and this left netizens in awe.

The video was captioned:

“See Prom scenes from Elite High School in Entebbe, Uganda.”

Reactions as prom students arrive graduation

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who were shocked that they were still high school students.

@bmconfirmed said:

“Abeg na high school or university dey do prom?Cos this are not giving high school o.”

@bshizzle70a reacted:

“This can't be HIGH SCHOOL PROM. They are way too old to be in High school.”

@olayeni02 said:

“Just a bunch of rich kids enjoying themselves in a country that is ravaged by extreme poverty.”

@martinii_ said:

“These old men and women are still in high school?”

@oligbinoble reacted:

“Africa with her Sad Mentality. Anyone seeing this would think Uganda is a rich country but alas it's a Haven for Poverty & A Poor Educational System. What we would be delighted to see is a School system that Solves Problems and engages in Production not showing off the efforts of another country's school system. The country that produces these cars and helicopters don't show off like this even in their elite schools.”

