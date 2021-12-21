Jessica Stockstill’s biography: age, husband, baby, net worth

Who is Jessica Stockstill? She is a prominent American YouTuber and TikTok celebrity. She gained immense popularity due to her captivating videos on social media. The TikTok star is also known for being the wife of Middle Tennessee State’s coach and former football player Brent Stockstill.

The YouTuber strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @jessicastockstill

Source: Instagram

Nowadays, various social media platforms offer many people an opportunity to become celebrities. However, it is not an easy ride to stardom as it takes exceptional talent to catch many people's eyes. Jessica has proved her worth as an entertainer, and she is enjoying a thriving career. Check out more in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Jessica Stockstill

: Jessica Stockstill Nickname : Jessica

: Jessica Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 28 December 1994

: 28 December 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of 2021)

: 27 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : Boca Raton, Florida, USA

: Boca Raton, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 125

: 125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Brent Stockstill

: Brent Stockstill Children : 1

: 1 College : Middle Tennessee University

: Middle Tennessee University Profession: YouTuber and social media personality

Jessica Stockstill’s biography

She was born on 28 December 1994 in the United States of America. Jessica Stockstill’s maiden name is Jessica Howell. Currently, no detail is available concerning her family as she has not revealed anything about them.

As for her education, she went to Middle Tennessee University, where she graduated in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

The social media personality poses for a solo picture. Photo: @jessicastockstill

Source: Instagram

How old is Jessica Stockstill?

Jessica Stockstill’s age is 27 years old as of December 2021. She celebrates her birthday on 28 December every year, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Jessica Stockstill’s nationality?

The YouTube celebrity is an American of White ethnicity. The social media personality was born and raised in the country, and currently, she resides in Boca Raton, Florida, USA.

What is Jessica Stockstill’s profession?

She is a renowned YouTuber and TikTok celebrity. She is also popular on Instagram, where she has a considerable following. In addition, Jessica Stockstill’s TikTok account is well known for entertaining content.

The social media star created her self-titled YouTube channel on 28 June 2011, and currently, it has 282 thousand subscribers. The channel boasts more than 200 videos about different topics such as travel, beauty and fashion, hilarious videos, dance moves, pregnancy journey and pranks.

Who is Jessica Stockstill’s husband?

Her husband is called Brent Stockstill. He is an American football coach and former player. Brent and Jessica Stockstill’s wedding ceremony took place in 2020 in Tampa, Florida, at Le Meridien Hotel.

What is the name of Jessica Stockstill’s baby? Her name is Skye Taylor, and she was born on 29 May 2021.

The TikTok star with her husband and daughter. Photo: @jessicastockstill

Source: Instagram

What is Jessica Stockstill’s height and weight?

Brent’s wife is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds (57 kg). She has a generally slim body which she keeps fit by regularly working out. Additionally, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

How much is Jessica Stockstill’s net worth?

How much does Jessica Stockstill make? She is quite wealthy and makes substantial money from her YouTube channel and social media accounts. According to Ncert Point, her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. However, it is not a verified source, and the information is unreliable.

Social media presence

The mother of one is well known as a TikTok star due to her massive following on the social media platform. She is famous for her entertaining videos, which have caught the attention of many netizens. Her videos include pranks, dance videos, family moments, travel videos and trending challenges. The young celebrity is also on Instagram with more than 100 thousand followers.

Jessica Stockstill is a top entertainer on YouTube and TikTok. Besides her career, she is a wife and a mother.

