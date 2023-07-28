Tyler James Williams’ siblings: Meet Tyrel Jackson and Tylen Jacob

Tyler James Williams is an American actor, singer, and rapper, born on 9 October 1992 in Westchester County, New York, USA. He is also a talented musician. Tyler James Williams’ siblings, Tyrel and Tylen, have also established themselves as reputable entertainers.

James gained widespread recognition for his starring role as Chris Rock in Everybody Hates Chris, which aired from 2005 to 2009. The show was based on the real-life experiences of comedian Chris Rock growing up in Brooklyn during the 1980s. James’ portrayal of Chris earned him several award nominations, including a Young Artist Award and NAACP Image Award.

Tyler James Williams’ siblings

Tyler James Williams’ family consists only of entertainers. His parents are Le'Roy and Angela Williams. Le'Roy was born on 12 January 1968, while Angela was born on 25 August 1970 in New York, USA. The star’s parents are singers and were once Patti Labelle’s background singers.

Tyler James Williams’ brothers are Tyrel Jackson Williams and Tylen Jacob Williams. As the eldest of three brothers, the American actor has inspired his siblings to join the entertainment scene. Find out more about them below:

Tyrel Jackson Williams

Tyrel is the second son of the Williams’. He was born on 16 March 1997 in Westchester County, New York, USA. Tyrel is an actor best known for his role as Leo Dooley in the Disney XD series Lab Rats, which aired from 2012 to 2016. His character, Leo, is the stepbrother of Adam, Bree, and Chase, who are bionic superhumans, and together they go on various adventures.

Tyrel has also appeared in comedy TV shows, including Parks and Recreation and Modern Family. He also made a cameo in the TV movie Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend? He has showcased his acting talent and versatility through his roles, earning him a growing fanbase in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his budding acting career, Tyrel is also a musician. He is part of the music group "grouptherapy", which he formed with his friends, Jadagrace and Coy Stewart. They released their debut album, this is not the album, on 1 April 2020. They followed it up with their debut mixtape, there goes the neighborhood, on 30 October 2020.

Jackson is also an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community. In June 2023, his elder brother had to address speculation surrounding his sexuality. Tyler clarified that he isn’t gay but warned against the dangers of profiling people’s sexuality based on random character traits.

The American musician supported his brother, applauding him for how he handled matters and coming out during their youth, creating a safe space for the two younger siblings.

Tylen Jacob Williams

Tylen is the youngest brother of Tyler James Williams and was born on 8 December 2001 in Westchester County, New York, USA. Like his older brothers, Tylen is also an actor and has followed in their footsteps, pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Jacob started acting when he was only three months old. In an interview with BSC Kids, he revealed that his parents chose an acting career for him when he was cast in Sesame Street. He would've become a writer if he hadn’t gone into acting. Tylen is also musically gifted and plays the bass guitar.

Tylen is best known for his role as James Phillips in the Nickelodeon sitcom Instant Mom, which aired from 2013 to 2015. The show starred Tia Mowry as Stephanie Phillips, a party-loving young woman who marries an older man with three children. Tylen played one of the children, James, bringing charm to the character.

Abbott Elementary star Tyler was born to Le’Roy and Angela Williams, both of whom are musically talented. The talent runs in the family, as Tyler James Williams’ siblings, Tyrel and Tylen, are also actors and musicians. The parents have always supported their children and given them the push to have successful acting careers.

