BL dramas: 10 best Korean and Thai series to add to your watchlist

BL dramas are series that focus on romantic relationships between two men. These shows are quite popular in East and Southeast Asia and have been gaining more and more popularity in other parts of the world as well. Thailand has emerged as one of the leading producers of BL dramas. There are numerous best BL dramas starring some of the best actors you can enjoy watching with your lovely ones and friends.

BL dramas have become an umbrella term for any Asian dramas revolving around gay love stories. These shows are not only well-written and engaging, but also they feature amazing performances by the actors and have beautiful cinematography.

10 BL Korean drama series to watch

Many people appreciate Korean dramas for their excellent storylines and cinematography, and Korean Boy Love (BL) dramas are no exception. Below is a list of Korean BL dramas that you will love to watch. The list is not arranged in no particular order.

1. Semantic Error

Semantic Error is a Korean BL series which premiered on 16 February 2022. The series revolves around two rival university students, Sang Woo, a professional programmer, and Jae Young, a rebellious artist having a clash over a school project.

Their enmity keeps growing to new extremes, defined by petty pranks and fiery arguments. When their grudge against one another starts to end, the characters discover their feelings for each other are a lot more complicated.

2. To My Star

To My Star is a popular 2020 South Korean BL drama series directed by Hwang Da Seul. It stars Son Woo Hyun as Kang Seo Joon, a celebrity with a declining career, and Kim Kang Min as Han Ji Woo, a chef who doesn't want to break from the established path.

As they spend time together, a romance blossoms between these two roommates from very different walks of life. However, their love comes is threatened when the more conservative Han Ji Woo and the free-spirited Kang Seo Joon realize their outlook on life, love, and everything else appears completely different.

3. Where Your Eyes Linger

Where Your Eyes Linger is a 2020 South Korean web series depicting the story of two best friends Han Tae-Joo and Kang-g*ok who have been friends for fifteen years. Even though they are friends, G*ok is a bodyguard for Tae-Joo, the heir of a chaebol family. The two friends share an unnaturally close friendship, often blurring the lines between friends and something more.

4. Light On Me

This Korean BL drama series stars Lee Sae-on, Kang Yoo-seok, Choe Chan-yi and Go Woo-jin. The drama takes place in an all-boys high school. The lead character, Woo Tae Kyung, joins the Saebit Boys High School Council with the intention to make friends, inadvertently meeting his first love.

Even though he is welcomed by a new set of friends, he has disputes with one student, Shin Woo, who makes his life difficult. As they get to know each other better, they will resolve their conflict and form a friendship eventually.

5. Blueming

Blueming is a 2022 South Korean television series written and directed by Hwang Da-seul. The series premiered on 31 March 2022.

The series follows the story of Cha Siwon, a college freshman majoring in film studies. Cha Siwon has managed everything well just to gain unanimous popularity in college after being a victim of childhood bullying. He meets Hyeong Da Un who is born with an aura that attracts popularity, causing his popularity to slide.

Thai BL dramas

Thai BL movies have quickly gained popularity among fans, thanks to their interesting storylines. However, their romances tend to be a little more culturally conservative. Below is a list of some best Thai BL shows that you can watch with your family and friends.

6. Love By Chance

The series is directed by Siwaj Sawatmaneekul. Its first season aired on GMM 25 on 3 August 2018. The second season premiered on 2 September 2020. This Thai BL drama series is a must-watch for anyone who is a fan of the genre. It focuses on outlaws of love, brotherly love, gay love, friendship, and more.

The story follows the lives of two teenage boys Pete and Tin, who are both trying to figure out their place in the world. The two end up meeting by chance and their lives are forever changed as they start to develop feelings for each other. The chemistry between them is amazing.

7. 2 Moons: The Series

This is another great Thai BL drama. The series follows the lives of four college students who are all trying to navigate the complexities of love and relationships. The show features a diverse cast of characters, and the story is both sweet and funny. The two male leads, Phana and Wayo, have amazing chemistry, and their relationship is one of the highlights of the show.

The series is written by Chiffon_cake and directed by Kanchanapun Meesuwan in season one and Anusorn Soisa-ngim in season two.

8. My Engineer

My Engineer is a 2020 Thai BL television series directed by Lit Samajarn, who is also the director of SOTUS: The Series. The show premiered in Thailand and aired from 14 March 2020 to 30 May 2020.

The series tells a story of about four different couples, Bohn and Duen, Ram and King, Boss and Mek, and Frong and Thara.

9. I Told Sunset About You

I Told Sunset About You is a Thai boys' love drama coming-of-age series by Nadao Bangkok. The series revolves around the story of two high school boys who are relearning their deep relationship through complicated and unstable feelings.

The two become close again during the university admission process, as the former enemies rebuild their broken friendship. When the feelings between them deepen, they experience intense passion, confusion, betrayal, and heartbreak.

10. Sotus the Series

Sotus the series is a 2016–2017 Thai television series directed by Lit Samajarn and produced by GMMTV It is an adaptation of the novel SOTUS by Bittersweet. It premiered on One31 and LINE TV on 20 August 2016.

The series follows a confident gay freshman, Arthit at an engineering school who relentlessly seduces the closeted mentoring junior who bullies him. The two male leads, Arthit and Kongpope, have amazing chemistry, and their relationship is one of the highlights of the show.

What is the most popular BL drama?

It is difficult to determine which BL drama is the most popular, as different shows may be popular in different countries and among different groups of people. Some BL dramas that are considered popular by many fans of the genre include Junjo Romantica, Gravitation, Dramatical Murder, Super Lovers, and Sotus the Series.

These shows have been well-received by audiences and have spawned multiple seasons, spin-off series, and other related media. Ultimately, the most popular BL drama will vary depending on individual preferences and personal opinions.

BL dramas have taken the world by storm in the past recent few years. These shows are engaging and feature amazing performances by extraordinarily talented actors. If you are a fan of the genre, be sure to check the above 10 best Korean and Thai series.

