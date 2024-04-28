The Democratic Front (TDF) has criticised the PDP, saying the party lacked credibility in advising President Tinubu on governance

FCT, Abuja - A pro-democracy group, The Democratic Front (TDF), has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nigeria's main opposition party, lacks the rectitude to advise President Bola Tinubu on governance.

The group said this in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Danjuma Mohammed, and Secretary, Wale Adedayo, on Sunday, April 28.

Legit.ng gathers that the group was reacting to the communique issued by the PDP at the end of its recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

In the communique, the PDP tackled the Tinubu government over the ravaging economic and security crises in the nation.

“NEC expresses concern over the ill-implemented policies of the insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity, harrowing economic hardship, soaring unemployment rate, high cost of food and other necessities of life with pervading misery and despondency across the country," the communique partly read.

PDP plunged Nigeria's economy into ruins - TDF

In its response, the TDF said the PDP, which was in power for 16 years before the All Progressives Congress (APC), plunged the nation's economy into ruins and is not in a position to advise President Tinubu on governance.

According to the TDF, Nigeria has still not recovered from the alleged mindless plundering of the economy in the PDP years.

"Imagine a political party that failed woefully and landed the country in its present parlous economic state now pontificating on efforts to revitalize the national economy as if they ever had any clue," the statement by the TDF partly read.

"Rather than bury their heads in shame because of the roles the former ruling party played in bringing the country to its knees, they are busy pontificating on the bold initiatives and reforms being initiated by President Bola Tinubu."

TDF condemns PDP's alleged hypocrisy

The TDF further criticised the PDP's recent statement, condemning its attempt to unify a "fractured party" while disregarding its alleged history of misrule and economic mismanagement.

The group highlighted the PDP's alleged role in squandering national resources, neglecting public infrastructure, and fostering economic misery.

It, therefore, questioned the PDP's credibility in challenging President Tinubu's economic policies, considering its own track record of failure.

"This litany of PDP’s failures and unprecedented maladministration will remain evergreen in our collective memory as a people," the TDF said.

TDF highlights Tinubu's achievements

Meanwhile, the TDF also used the opportunity to provide some insight into the gains of the Tinubu administration in the last few months.

The group mentioned increased revenue, a better economic outlook, a stable currency, and successes in combating security challenges such as kidnapping and insurgency, as Tinubu's achievements.

It urged the president and his team to stay focused on their goals despite distractions from opposition parties, stressing the importance of continuing efforts for economic growth and political stability in Nigeria.

