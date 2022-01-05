Actress Ruby Stokes’ biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Ruby Stokes is a British actress who has garnered a massive following for her recent role as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Ruby is a talented and inspiring actress whose performance is bound to win her more appearances in films and TV.

Ruby Stokes attends the "Rocks" UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

The actress' popularity has increased since the official release of the Netflix original drama Bridgerton on 25th December 2020. Find out more details about her personal and career life here.

Profile summary

Full name : Ruby Stokes

: Ruby Stokes Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 4th September 2000

: 4th September 2000 Age : 21 years (as of 2022)

: 21 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Southbank, London, England

: Southbank, London, England Current residence : Southbank, London, England

: Southbank, London, England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Green

: Green Profession : Actress

: Actress Instagram: @rubystokess

Ruby Stokes' biography

Ruby Stokes attends the "Rocks" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Actress Ruby Stokes was born in 2000 in Southbank, London, England. Not much is known about her parents and siblings.

How old is Ruby Stokes?

Ruby Stokes' age is 21 years as of 2022. The young actress celebrates her birthday on 4th September every year.

Career

Ruby began her acting career in 2014 by appearing in one episode of the TV series Just William as Grumpy Girl. The following year she appeared in another series, Not Going Out as Little Lucy.

During the interview with Tresa magazine, Ruby talked more about her career journey and how she kicked off in the industry. She stated,

I took part in my local dance school shows when I was about four or five, and I started singing lessons when I was six. When I was ten, I took part in Annie Jr with The British Theatre Academy at the Arts Theatre, I was in the chorus, but I instantly loved it. I only did three shows, but I wanted to carry on, so my parents signed me up with a local agent, and it all went from there.

Since her debut in the entertainment industry, the actress has appeared in several movies and TV shows. Below is a list of Ruby Stokes' movies and TV shows:

Ruby Stokes attends the 'Una' Official Competition screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Embankment Garden Cinema in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Films

2021: A Banquet as Isabelle

as Isabelle 2021: Where Is Anne Frank as Kitty

as Kitty 2020: Shagbands as Chantelle

as Chantelle 2020: It's Going to Be Okay as Jamie

as Jamie 2019: White Girl

2019: Rocks as Agnes

as Agnes 2018: The Price of Time as Evie

as Evie 2016: Una as Young Una

TV series

2020-2022: Bridgerton as Francesca Bridgerton

as Francesca Bridgerton 2018: Shortflix as Lilah

as Lilah 2014: Da Vinci's Demons as Amelia

as Amelia 2011: Not Going Out as Little Lucy

as Little Lucy 2010: Just William as Grumpy Girl

Who does Ruby Stokes play in Bridgerton?

She portrays Francesca Bridgerton, the third Bridgerton daughter. The storyline of the series revolves around the Bridgerton siblings, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, navigating the London society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals alike.

Each episode features narration by actress Julie Andrews, who plays Lady Whistledown, an anonymous and ever-scandalous weekly columnist who has access to all of London's information and draws everyone's attention.

How tall is Ruby Stokes?

Ruby Stokes' height is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres), and she weighs 123 pounds (56 kilograms). The actress has green eyes and blonde hair.

Ruby Stokes is still growing her talent in the acting industry. She has received praises and recognition for her splendid performances in Bridgerton.

