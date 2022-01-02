Bella Murphy’s biography: who is Eddie Murphy’s daughter?

Bella Murphy is a young American actress who has taken after her famous parents. She was born to celebrity parents who have been in the film and television industry for decades now. Today, she is building her name in the same industry and has a promising future.

Bella Murphy ay the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. Photo: @bellamurphy.

Source: Instagram

Is Bella Murphy Eddie Murphy's daughter? She is his daughter, who has grown into an ambitious young woman. Here are all the details you need to know about her family background, career, age, height, and more.

Profile summary

Full name: Bella Zahra Murphy

Bella Zahra Murphy Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 29th January 2002

29th January 2002 Age: 19 years (as of mid-January 2022)

19 years (as of mid-January 2022) Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 116

116 Weight in kilogrammes: 53

53 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Father: Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Mother: Nicole Mitchell

Nicole Mitchell Siblings : 4

: 4 Half-siblings: 5

5 Profession: Actress, television personality

Actress, television personality Instagram: @bellamurphy._

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Who is Eddie Murphy's daughter?

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bella Murphy, was born in the United States of American to actor and comedian Eddie. She is of African-American descent, and her nationality is American.

The young actress was born on 29th January 2002, meaning she is 19 years old as of early January 2022. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is Bella Murphy's mother?

Nicole Mitchell is her mother. She is a former top model-turned-actress best known for Just Love and Hard Knocks.

Who is Bella Murphy's father? Comedian Eddie is. Nicole Mitchell was married to Eddie from 18th March 1993 to 17th April 2006. Together, the couple has five children.

Who are Bella Murphy's siblings?

Zola Murphy, Bria Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Shayne Murphy and Bella Murphy (L - R) attend the debut gallery opening of Bria Murphy's "Subconscious" in LA, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

The young actress is one of her father's ten children. She has four biological siblings and five half-siblings.

Her brother, Miles Mitchell, was born on 7th November 1992. She has three sisters named Bria, Shayne Audra, and Zola Ivy.

Bria was born on 18th November 1989, Shayne Audra on 10th October 1994, and Zola on 24th December 24, 1999. Therefore, the actress is the youngest in her family.

She also has three half-brothers and two half-sisters from her father's previous and current relationships. The names of her half-brothers are Eric, Christian, and Max, while her half-sisters are Angel and Izzy.

Career

The actress showed interest in acting when she was in the third grade. However, she made her debut on the big screen much later because her parents had set a rule that she and her siblings would only join the film and television industry after turning 18 years.

Her first role was in the feature film titled Coming 2 America in 2021. She portrayed the character of Omma, one of the three Akeem girls. Like any other actor, she had to audition for the role. She featured in the film alongside her famous father.

She later earned another role in the television series known as Dollface. She has been featured in one episode as Zelda. She hopes to bag more acting gigs in the future.

Besides her two acting credits, she has made appearances on various shows as herself. These are listed below.

Entertainment Tonight (2021)

(2021) Access Hollywood (2021)

(2021) Good Morning America (2021)

(2021) The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2021)

(2021) IMDb on the Scene - Interviews (2021)

(2021) Tamron Hall (2021)

(2021) The Kelly Clarkson Show (2021)

Bella Murphy wearing a cute outfit. Photo: @bellamurphy

Source: Instagram

Height and weight

The fast-rising actress is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall, and her weight is about 116 pounds or 53 kilograms. She has curly black hair and dark brown eyes.

Bella Murphy is a young actress who has taken after her father and mother. She grew up in the public eye and has blossomed into a young woman making a name for herself in the Hollywood scene.

READ ALSO: Lorynn York’s biography: age, husband, movies, where is she from?

Legit.ng recently published Lorynn York’s biography. York is also known as Lauren Swickard and is a famous American actress who has been in the film and television industry for about a decade now.

The 28-year-old actress is married to Josh Swickard, with whom she shares a daughter named Savannah Kaye Swickard. Her husband is also an actor, and she first met him on the set of Roped in 2017.

Source: Legit.ng